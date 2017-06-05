Herbalife: So Much For Record Highs?

Shares of global nutrition company Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) have been one of the biggest battleground stocks in recent years. Lately, those on the long side have been winning, with shares closing Friday just a stone's throw from their 52-week high as seen below. Unfortunately, it looks like the company is going to cut its sales guidance, which could easily put an end to the rally.

An article on CNBC late Sunday night says Herbalife will cut its sales guidance for the current period before Monday's market open. The news comes just a week after the company needed to start adopting stricter regulations related to how it accounts for sales of its nutritional products. Here's the key part of the article:

According to a press release reviewed by CNBC, Herbalife now expects revenues to be 1.5 percent lower than prior estimates, with a key sales metric known as volume points expected to be 3 percent below its earlier view. Earnings per share were actually increased for the quarter and the full year. The company said the transition to the new FTC rules along with softness in Mexico was to blame for the lowered numbers.

It had already guided to a 0.5-4.5% decline in revenues for the current period, which means a steeper decrease will be reported. As of Sunday, the Street was actually quite bullish, only calling for a 1.9% decline, so this will hurt a bit. For the year, analysts were expecting 2.6% revenue growth, so this will take a bite out of that and put the company closer to the flat line.

Herbalife bull Carl Icahn was actually pleased that the company raised its earnings per share forecast, but I'm not so sure investors should really be celebrating. First of all, the dollar has been weakening lately, and the company boosted its EPS forecast by 30 cents at the Q1 report, thanks to improved forex. Thus, currency improvements could likely boost the bottom line, as 80% of Q1 revenues were from outside the US. Additionally, as it has been buying back stock, earnings per share can be boosted that way.

The falling sales news is more troubling, especially in light of the new reporting rules. Investors are looking for growth, and this revenue forecast cut likely means there will be barely any top line growth this year. Additionally, earnings per share are still forecast to decline at this point, and I think the situation will worsen if the Fed hikes rates in a few weeks, sending the dollar higher. Higher rates are also a worry for a company in a net debt position. You can trim costs to keep earnings afloat, but you have to generate revenues in the first place.

While Herbalife shares have recently rallied to new highs, the party may quickly come to an end. The company is reportedly going to cut its revenue guidance on Monday - not a good sign after new reporting rules went into effect. While earnings guidance is supposed to be increased, I think that's partly due to currencies and also due to the buyback. If shares do pull back, a key technical level comes into play with the 50-day moving average currently at $67.65. A fall below that will likely accelerate selling, giving the bears a chance to rejoice in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in HLF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.