Why Asanko Gold Is Crashing

Shares of Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:AKG) tumbled 13% in Toronto and 31% in New York on Wednesday the 31st of May 2017, before rebounding on Thursday. This happened after California-based hedge fund Muddy Waters released a negative report about the company. The report stated that Muddy Waters was shorting the stock due to high grading at the main mine pit and ore reconciliation problems at the miner's Ghana operations, coupled with a "significant risk" of a liquidity crisis in 2018. Muddy Waters is a known short seller, specialized in accounting fraud and due diligence of traded companies.

In the 43 page report, Muddy Waters said that it expects Asanko to run out of cash in 2018 as it tries to service a $165m debt. Asanko CEO Peter Breese rebuffed all concerns in a statement shortly following the release of the report. "The Asanko Gold Mine is a robust business," he stated while reiterating the company's previous forecast that it would produce 230,000 to 240,000 ounces of gold this year. They expect this to generate between $64m and $77m in cash, assuming a $1,200 an ounce gold price.

According to the press statement, the company will meet with its major shareholders on Pentecost Monday (June 5) for a previously organized two-week tour to discuss growth plans. The meetings will include updates on two projects, which Asanko forecasts will boost annual production in Ghana to 450,000 oz in 2020 from the current 220,000.

This short article comprises three parts. Firstly, we will briefly assess Asanko's business and assets. After this, we will discuss what Muddy Waters and fellow Seeking Alpha contributor K2 have to say about Asanko, which should explain why the valuation is plummeting. Lastly, we will provide data showing that Asanko might also be a victim of the GDXJ (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) fund rebalancing debacle that also had dramatic effects on other stocks.

Note that this is not a formal trade recommendation and that the article only serves to inform the reader and to provide useful links to start a due diligence.

Asanko Gold

Asanko is a development-stage gold miner that began commercial operations at its Asanko Gold Mine in April 2016. In 2017, it is expecting an estimated production of 230,000 to 240,000 oz Au. All operations are in Western Ghana, and the business plan stated that there will be a sequence of pits that will be mined, starting with the Nkran Pit (see below).

A conveyor belt is planned between the major Esaase pit and the processing facilities near the Nkran pit (Company Website).

The company sports a - for open pits - relatively high grade portfolio of pits after some M&A in the last 5 years. The Nkran pit is the one currently in production and is also the one creating the troubles previously referenced to.

Total Mineral Resource estimate (Company Website). NB In the Notes it is stated that cutoff is 0.5g/t within a $2000 oz Au pit shell.

Short seller 1, Hedge Fund Muddy Waters

Muddy Waters' trading outlook is that the company's shares will drop to zero. The fund notes that Asanko's liquidity was limited to $48m of cash on hand, with no availability on its $150m revolver credit. Using 'company-favorable assumptions', they estimate that Asanko will have a cash shortfall ranging from $43m to $129m in 2018. Muddy Waters' report can be freely accessed here.

Below you can see the Balance Sheet of the company.

First Quarter Report for the period ending Mar 31, 2017 (for a complete version here).

When looking at the report, Muddy Waters' thesis can be synthesized in 5 main points:

Basing themselves on flawed geology, AKG made investments in Nkran, Esaase and other deposits, that the fund believes will never be recovered.

Muddy Waters claims that the western Nkran wall suffered a significant collapse, something that seems to be confirmed by photographic evidence (see further below). Muddy Waters estimates that Asanko needs to spend $75 - $115m soon to push back and move the collapsed material as to avoid a mine "pinch out". This is a two-edged sword: spending this kind of money would likely mean that AKG will run out of liquidity in 2018, whereas not spending the money leaves the company without the cash flow to develop its largest deposit later, Esaase.

Asanko's satellite deposits are unlikely to yield significant cash flow due to assumed flawed geology. This was previously obscured due to the fact that in a December 2016 upgrade to their resources, AKG used a record gold price - $2,000/Oz - to boost their estimated value. This is clearly one of the most serious flaws as the gold price currently hovers around $1,265/Oz.

Muddy Waters believes to have found indications that some of AKG's resource models have been 'smeared', which would mean that estimates of their ore contents are inflated.

Management is outwardly assured and confident, but their behavior reeks of desperation and short-termism.

Note furthermore that the capital cost to build Esaase is estimated at $100-110m. This money has to be provided from cash flow, while the company should essentially be lowering its long term debt before seeking refinancing next year.

Asanko issued a mineral resource estimate in December 2016 that reduced the gold in its Nkran and Esaase deposits by a value of $581m and was "more in line with reality". This estimate is still flawed, however, due to the already cited highly inflated gold price it is based on.

The original mine plan called to mine slowly and use the cash flow to develop the satellite deposits. What happened however is that the mine is being mined steeply where there is a higher grade portion, while deferring stripping because they are encountering lower grades in the halo around the higher grade core. This is in fact sterilizing the rest of the mine as it is less and less economical to take care of the long term ability to follow the high grade zones at depth as the surface is not being stripped using the cash flow from operations.

At a point, there will be nothing to mine left accessible from surface and it will be too dangerous to mine at the bottom of the pit. This trade-off happens at all open pit mines, but should however not happen immediately after starting to mine. Moreover, plans should be made to keep track of it and deal with this as it is a well known problem.

In this video interview at BNN, Carson Block, CEO of Muddy Waters, specifically affirms that the management's scrambling for mining shallow, nearby satellite deposits (see previous map), will not be sufficient to save the company.

After Muddy Waters, let us now look at what the next short seller - and fellow Seeking Alpha contributor - K2 has to say about Asanko, as it is their belief that problems are even more systemic than outlined in the Muddy Waters report.

Short Seller 2, Hedge Fund K2

K2 and associates is a Toronto based hedge fund that has shorted Asanko since June 2016 (and is hence making a nice profit already). It seems that the main reason for K2 to start shorting Asanko was the fact that its gold resources were overinflated. This applies specifically to its Nkran deposit, which Asanko acquired from Resolute Mining Ltd in 2014.

1y Asanko share price chart.

To my knowledge, K2 was the first to issue a report asserting that the geology of Nkran was not what was previously projected in the Feasibility Study. Here you can read the very compelling 33 page report. The report and the arguments brought forward were reiterated in this article from last February here on Seeking Alpha.

The thesis is that Asanko is already high-grading the mine: in Q3 2016 Asanko appears to have mined ahead of schedule down the 'throat' of the orebody.

By going deeper without moving the material around the ore (waste rock), it sterilizes future mining as it will be even less economical to move waste rock later, if there is less left to extract (K2 Presentation).

K2 pointed out that in the Feasibility Study, Nkran is supposed to be mined at an average annual rate of only 14.9Mtpa in 2017 & 2018.

The company was supposed to strip the pit with one bigger shovel: the large CAT6030 with 10.1Mtpa of mining capacity and one smaller CAT6015 with 4.8Mtpa of mining capacity for the mining of the gold bearing ore.

There is supposed to be a reduction of equipment in Nkran, but there are two of the big shovels working on site (K2 Presentation).

What we can notice from the satellite photos, however, and what was also referred by Muddy Waters, is that not only are there two big shovels mining near the gold bearing structures, there are also waste rock movements that are being delayed. Furthermore, a part of the West wall has collapsed.

Delayed development work and collapse on the West Side in the yellow circle (K2 Report).

K2 believes that the company is being selective with its data releases and that it is in effect borrowing future income to pay for today. This will eventually lead to a final crash when extraction of more gold will imply spending +70m dollars on stripping that was not done on time.

If all of this is indeed correct, Asanko is in a dire situation. Both short sellers believe that Asanko is not being transparent with the mining production path. They suspect that the company will not be able to refinance its debt in 2018, while also financing the new deposits with cash flow and strip what was not stripped on time at the Nkran pit.

GDXJ and Asanko

As a complete different topic, I want to signal here that on top of all company specific problems, Asanko is also caught up with the GDXJ re-balancing debacle. The ETF GDXJ has to sell shares - including of Asanko - and this could also push share prices lower till the 16th of June when the rebalancing will be over. There is also the possibility that Asanko will be delisted from some indexes and hence have a smaller pool of potential investors.

GDXJ impact on single stocks (Source Macro Tourist).

For all readers the real question is the following: can Asanko find $160m to refinance the long term debt due next year + find $120m to build the next pits including Esaase + $90m to strip Nkran (if it is even worth at this point and at this gold price)?

If you think it is possible, then Asanko is probably a buy at these prices, if not, then you could join the shorts. In the article I have embedded all resources that you need in order start your due diligence. Feel free to participate in the discussion below and good luck in your trading.