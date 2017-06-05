What King Sisyphus Could Tell Us About The Oil Investing 'Absurd' Model

It mainly means that you must adapt quickly to the new market model and switch your investing strategy to a more versatile trading strategy.

Evidently, "investing" in the oil sector is not the solution anymore, and if you choose this path, you are in fact what Camus calls the "absurd hero".

Who was Sisyphus? - He was a legendary king of Corinth in ancient Greece, who was condemned eternally by the Gods to repeatedly and ceaselessly roll a heavy rock up to the top of a mountain only to have it roll back down again as it nears the top. By extension and for the purpose of this article, we can replace the rock by a barrel of crude oil as I did in my montage above.

What did he do to be punished by the Gods? Sisyphus enchained the spirit of Death (Hades), so that during Death's imprisonment, no human being died.

Investment Thesis

Albert Camus, a French philosopher (Nobel Price 1957), identifies Sisyphus as the archetypal absurd hero, both for his behavior on Earth and for his punishment to endure an endless and hopeless struggle in the underworld.

My first assumption was that oil traders -- whether they trade the oil producers such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), BP Plc. (NYSE:BP) and Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) or the oil services such as Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and Ensco (NYSE:ESV) -- represent the perfect Camusian absurd heros -- a modern version of Sisyphus -- they keep trading this oil market seemingly trapped in an inescapable recurring loop of hope and despair. Or are they?

Setting the stage of this drama is really quite simple and has been explained countless times before.

Setting the stage of the oil prices status quo

This far into 2017, both Brent and West Texas Intermediate - the world's most watched crude benchmarks - are stuck between $45 to $56 per barrel mark, and it looks like there is no way out of this tight range.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

On the one hand, we have the OPEC cartel and some non OPEC countries such as Russia, extending oil production cuts until March 2018; and on the other hand, we have the US producers upping their output level in response to a relatively better and more stable oil price environment.

The International Energy Agency [IEA] expects an average production for the US Shale of 9.3 Million BOPD in 2017, and 10 Million BOPD in 2018, which is almost what Saudi Arabia is actually producing.

Consequently, oil prices have not been able to break through the major resistance of $60 per barrel and have resolved to keep up a fragile status quo, trading in a tight range between $55 to $58 a barrel up until mid-March this year.

Oil prices tumbled in March when the US crude inventories sparked a bearish sentiment based on fears that the global glut is here to stay, despite OPEC and non OPEC supply cuts. However, when we learned that OPEC and Non OPEC compliance was high in April, oil prices went back to $56+ again.

On May 25, 2017, OPEC decided to extend the cut until March 2018. It was not well received by the street and oil prices went down again as low as $47, then up and then down again. Brent closed on Friday $49.95 a barrel.

The struggle between US Shale and OPEC is here to stay, I am afraid to break the news... I see no reason this "cat and mouse game" cannot continue unabated with the precise regularity of a Swiss watch, for months to come, at least. While OPEC and Russia can control their oil production somewhat, it is impossible to meet this goal in the USA, and the only control is based on basic economics only.

Now that the model is definitely set:

We have "King Sisyphus" the oil trader, the price of oil and the "hill" where the barrel of oil will roll up and down depending on the market mood and oil prices.

Investing in this situation is not very enticing really. In fact, if we look at the oil group we cannot see any potential with oil prices bound to stagnate indefinitely. Notice, I said investing not trading.

Let's take three solid companies and comment on a possible strategy.

1 - Exxon Mobil (XOM)

It is really easy to see it, when we look at the investing side of the equation we arrive at a large negative, and it seems that it is getting worse. Evidently, "investing" in the oil sector is not the solution anymore, and if you choose this path, you are in fact what Camus calls the "absurd hero".

Only one element that makes it even worse is that the barrel of oil seems rolling down lower and lower down.

The graph is clearly showing a falling wedge pattern with a negative breakout on Friday -- below $80 with high volume -- that shows a likelihood of a re-test of the $76 support level, unless significant positive news on Monday.

It doesn't mean that all is lost and the ones who own XOM should sell in panic mode and be happy to get some crumbs leftover.

It mainly means that you must adapt quickly to the new market model and switch your investing strategy to a more versatile trading strategy.

It seems logical when looking at the rear mirror, but to profit from this new forming paradigm -- it is why we are all involved in this market in the first place -- an investor must foresee the trend through a thorough analysis of the fundamental and technical, to change course before it is too late.

XOM is not alone and if we compare Chevron (NYSE:CVX), ConocoPhillips and EOG resources (NYSE:EOG) we have a similar trend (~12%) since January.

XOM data by YCharts

2 - Transocean (RIG)

Same remark here. Transocean is not showing a bright outlook viewed from an investing point of view, I must admit even if I own the stock for a long period.

The oil status quo I talked about earlier, is more seriously negatively impacting the oil service sector, because to recover, it depends not only on the price of oil but also on the strategic decision from the oil producers to commit more exploration CapEx.

The graph is showing a descending triangle pattern. However, I had to correct a little the TA interpretation from Finviz.

RIG did not cross the trend line support yet, in my opinion, which is around $8.75 and the trend line resistance was not indicated despite a clear showing. It would make sense to buy at or below $9 and eventually take profit around $10.50.

RIG is not alone and if we take the five main companies in the offshore drilling sector we have a similar trend (-35%) since January. Please look below and compare RIG with Noble (NYSE:NE), Ensco (ESV), Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) and Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO).

RIG data by YCharts

Conclusion

There is nothing faulty with the oil market model. It is a fact and there is nothing we can do about it.

The only action that we can make is to adapt by changing strategy in order to profit.

The time to buy and accumulate solid companies and let them work for you is long past. It is time to turn more pro-active and follow the trend more seriously if you want to profit and not turn to a victim. As Camus said, it is not about the absurdity of the market that is paramount but how you react to it.

To embrace the absurd implies embracing all that the unreasonable world has to offer. Without a meaning in life, there is no scale of values. "What counts is not the best living but the most living."

