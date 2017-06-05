Why Ford Became #1 In May

I still advise everyone to ignore the stock given the weak industry performance .

Ford's exposure and performance in the latter push its market share to the first spot in the ranking.

It is probably no surprise when I say that I have written quite a few articles about the weak state of the automotive industry. Falling credit growth, rising delinquency rates and crashing sales are a big reason why I advised everyone to stay away from Ford F. I still do not regret giving this advise considered the stock price performance and the fact that delinquencies have risen further while credit growth went further down.

However, Ford is not doing extremely bad at this point, despite the industry's downturn. I have noticed an increasing amount of bearish talk about Ford and its peers. Most traders seem to be aware that there is something wrong in this industry. That's why it is important to prevent a tunnel vision.

The most recent car sales report showed that Ford is doing better than expected in an increasingly difficult environment.

Total light weight vehicle sales in the US dropped another 0.5% in May versus the same month one year ago. This pushes YTD (year-to-date) sales down 2%.

These numbers confirm the weaker state of the industry. Especially because 2 of the big 5 car producers are seeing lower sales in May. Add to that the negative YTD performance which hits the entire top 5.

Anyhow, as bad as these numbers look, there is one outperformer. Ford sold more than 240.000 cars in May alone. This pushes May sales up 2.3% which is one of the highest scores for non-luxury car producers.

These strong sales are backed by stunning SUV and truck sales in May.

Ford's F-Series added 12.8% which pushes YTD sales up to roughly 352.000 unites (8.5% YTD). In addition to a strong F-Series, we see that the Ford Explorer and Escape are both up on a YTD basis while the Explorer added another 17.6% in May versus May of 2016.

Ford is by far the biggest domestic producer in the top-20 sales list in May.

Ford's sales performance is currently leading to the number one market share in the US(!). General Motor's GM sales trend seems to be an inverted version of Ford's sales resulting in a new number one in May.

Ford's outperformance is due to the big difference when it comes to the sales performance per segment. Car sales are a total bloodbath. Midsize cars are down 11% YTD while small cars are down 14.2%.

Light-duty trucks like pickups and crossovers are growing around 4% on a YTD basis and 6% in May. SUV sales added another 2.8% in May while small SUV sales were up almost 5%.

This is where Ford scores and is able to outperform General Motors. Ford's total light truck sales grew 7.3% in May and 3.1% on a YTD basis. General Motors' light trucks added 3.1% in May and 4.7% YTD. Ford clearly used the last two months to gain territory due to solid truck and SUV sales.

Conclusion

High ticket car sales remain Ford's blockbuster. Strong demand for the F-Series and SUVs are the reason Ford is the current number one car manufacturer in the US.

Total cars on the other hand confirm by bearish auto call. Total passenger car sales are down 11% YTD. Ford's car sales are down almost 20% during the same period. Thank God Ford is such a key truck player.

I am sticking to my advise to ignore the stock. You will get better buying opportunities in the future. I do not want you to sell the stock because Ford is still doing relatively fine. The general market outlook pulls the stock down while sales are outperforming the sales of peers. Add to that the fact that everyone is already negative or short and you get the chance of a small rally within a downtrend.

Note that I am neither advising to buy or sell. Wait until the general trend turns in the auto industry to buy this well positioned US car producer. For now, it seems to get worse despite Ford's sales performance.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a completely different opinion. You can also send me a direct message or tweet me @LeoNelissen.

