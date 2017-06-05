The Time To Hedge Is Now! New Candidates

I hope that my articles provide insights to some investors who feel they need it!

Back to 2016 Summary of Strategy Results

Strategy Overview

If you are new to this series you will likely find it useful to refer back to the original articles, all of which are listed with links in this instablog. It may be more difficult to follow the logic without reading Parts I, II, IV and X. In Part I of this series I provided an overview of a strategy to protect an equity portfolio from heavy losses in a market crash. In Part II, I provided more explanation of how the strategy works and gave the first two candidate companies to choose from as part of a diversified basket using put option contracts. Also provided in that article is an example of how it can help grow both capital and income over the long term. Part III provided a basic tutorial on options. Part IV explained my process for selecting options and Part V explained why I do not use ETFs for hedging. Parts VI through IX primarily provide additional candidates for use in the strategy. Part X explains my rules that guide my exit strategy. Many of the series articles include varying views that I consider to be worthy of contemplation regarding possible triggers that could lead to another sizeable market correction.

I have stressed in previous articles of this series that I generally do not predict recessions or bear markets. Recessions and market corrections are just part of the investing experience. They occur when we least expect them. This is why I hedge. But I do not hedge all the time. That would be counterproductive. I began in 2014 by using about 1 ½ percent of the value of my portfolio to hedge against a potential portfolio loss of 30 percent or more. Then, as I was able to capture some sizable gains from a few positions, my cost for that first year was reduced to less than one percent of my portfolio. It amounts to an inexpensive form of insurance and provides me with peace of mind. During 2015 and early 2016 my gains were much more significant and I was able to offset all of my hedging cost for 2015, the remaining costs from 2014 and had plenty left over to extend my hedge well into 2016. So, my cost of hedging had fallen close to zero and my portfolio remained fully hedged against loss. Now, as I prepare for 2017, I am dipping into my cash again to cover the cost of my new hedge positions. For a full accounting of the results from last year and a summary of 2014 and 2015 please refer to this article.

As the market moves to new highs I continue to hold my core stock positions for dividend income along with a large position in cash. I may miss a portion of the current move higher but I will not be distressed. As long as I miss the majority of the next big leg down, be it 30 percent or 50 percent or more, I rest well knowing that I will kept my portfolio intact and will have plenty of cash available to pick up the best companies at huge discounts. I prefer to buy stocks at prices that I consider to be bargains relative to the value of the company. There is very little that meets my criteria in that regard in the markets today. Thus, I remain cautious and fully hedged.

For more of a sense of why I hedge please consider my three-part series, " Convincing Traits of a Market Bubble" or"Retail on the Precipice?"

List of candidates to consider

The rally since election day in November has helped reduce the cost of hedging to a certain extent but not as much as I would have expected. Volatility is way down as measured by the VIX (^VIX) volatility index but that lower volatility has not been as well represented in the put premiums as it was in 2014 until recently. This gives me a great opportunity to add new positions with expirations in January 2018. History teaches us that the good times never last forever and that the bad times come when we least expect them.

I should point out that part of my strategy is to accumulate multiple positions over time that expire over the course of the next calendar year. I also try to hedge about 120 percent of the value of my portfolio. The reason I do is so that I can take gains on positions that are near to expiration (one to three months) when I have sizable unrealized gains available. I can only feel comfortable in doing so if I do not leave myself exposed by not being fully hedged after taking those gains. In January and February of 2016 I did not take gains of less than 300 percent on positions because it would have left me less than fully hedged. But now I can capture those gains because I have an excess of 20 percent that can be harvested to help hold down the cost of my hedging strategy until the next recession comes.

Rather than list each candidate separately, as I did in most of my earlier articles, I present all new candidates to consider in a table with each row representing one candidate including pertinent data for each. I plan on adding another list of new candidates in the next day or two in another article.

I will start with an explanation of columns with abbreviations for those who may be new to the series. Symb means symbol, or ticker for the candidate stock; wherever [Curr] is used it means current; the target price is how low I believe the underlying stock may go if our economy falls into a deep recession; where I use [Prem] it represents the premium, or price, of the option for one share; each contract equals 100 shares; # of Cont means the number of contracts needed to protect approximately 1/8 of a $100,000 equity portfolio against a loss if the market falls by 30 percent or more; Est % Gain refers to the percent of gain for the positions relative to the initial investment if the candidate stock price falls to the target share price; Current Bid Premium is the last price at which the listed option contract was offered to be bought; Current Ask Premium is the last price at which the listed option contract was offered to be sold; the Target Premium is the price I will try to buy put option contracts for each of the candidates; % Cost of Port is the percentage of a $100,000 equity portfolio that will need to be spent to purchase the position as listed (plus commissions); Exp Mo/Yr refers to the month and year in which the option contract listed will expire.

The candidates listed in the table below, in order of my personal preference, are Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NYSE:GT), Level 3 Communications (NASDAQ:LVLT) and Marriott International (NYSE:MAR). All prices and premium quotes are as of the close on Friday, June 2, 2017.

Symb Curr Share Price Target Share Price Strike Price Curr Bid Prem Curr Ask Prem Target Prem # of Cont Est. % Gain % Cost Exp. Mo/Yr ADSK $ 112.91 $ 30 $ 75 $ 0.96 $1.20 $1.15 1 3813% 0.115% Jan/18 BYD $ 25.32 $ 5 $ 20 $ 0.40 $0.50 $0.50 3 2900% 0.150% Jan/18 GM $ 34.45 $ 15 $ 27 $ 0.63 $0.70 $0.65 3 1746% 0.195% Jan/18 GT $ 34.27 $ 8 $ 28 $ 0.80 $0.95 $0.90 2 2122% 0.180% Jan/18 LVLT $ 61.91 $ 20 $ 60.00 $ 1.95 $2.45 $2.20 1 1718% 0.220% Jan/18 MAR $ 110.06 $ 30 $ 80 $ 0.75 $0.85 $0.80 1 6150% 0.080% Jan/18

The auto sales cycle has peaked and many future sales have already been pulled from the future. The next step in the cycle is to offer ever rising incentives in an attempt to keep sales elevated as long as possible. That will squeeze margins leading to lower profits. We are only at the very beginning of this part of the cycle but if a recession were to strike the auto related companies, like GM and GT, would see share prices fall off a cliff.

The gaming industry is improving as people are getting more and more comfortable with the economy. If a recession comes along that confidence will fall faster than rain and gaming revenues will plummet, too. BYD is priced for perfection.

Technology and communications companies tend to feel the hurt in recessions as businesses cut costs and put off upgrades as long as possible. ADSK and LVLT will be crushed once again, just as they have been in the past. ADSK is transitioning to a new business model with customers signing up for apps in the cloud instead of big purchases in cycles. It makes sense but so far the company is losing money and if a recession were to come along mid-transition the company will not be in a good position. It has plenty of cash so it will survive but profitability will be pushed further into the future and the stock price will reflect that shift.

Hotelier Marriott has been doing great but it is getting very pricey. During a recession businesses cut travel budgets dramatically and MAR caters to business travelers in a big way. Vacancy rates will soar in a recession and margins will get squeezed. It has happened before and will happen again.

Discussion of Risk

I want to discuss risk for a moment now. Obviously, if the market were to rally higher beyond January 2018 all of my option contracts that I have open could expire worthless. I have never found insurance offered for free. We could lose all of our initial premiums paid plus commissions, except for those gains we have already collected. But it is one of the potential outcomes and readers should be aware of it. The longer it is before the next recession the more expensive the insurance may become. But I will not be worrying about the next crash. Peace of mind has a cost. I just like to keep it as low as possible.

Because of the uncertainty in terms of whether the market will turn into a full blown bear or regain the high ground and the risk versus reward potential of hedging versus not hedging, it is my preference to risk a small percentage of my principal (perhaps as much as two percent per year) to insure against losing a much larger portion of my capital (30 to 50 percent). But this is a decision that each investor needs to make for themselves. I do not commit more than three percent of my portfolio value to an initial hedge strategy position and have never committed more than ten percent to such a strategy in total before a major market downturn has occurred. When the bull continues for longer than is supported by the fundamentals (which is where we are today in my opinion), the bear that follows is usually deeper than it otherwise would have been. In other words, at this point I would expect the next bear market to be more like the last two, since the market has, in my opinion, defied gravity until now. Anything is possible but if I am right, protecting a portfolio becomes ever more important.

When the next crash does happen I will be relying on a tool I found to be very useful in identifying the best bargains available at any given time. It is called Friedrich. I use it to highlight valuations in some of my other articles as I find it comes very close, in most cases, to my own valuation model results and takes me a lot less time. It is also going global, so I am excited about being able to scour most of the globe in search of value. When the USD finally does peak in value relative to other currencies I will want to invest more of my portfolio carefully in foreign based stocks to take advantage of the positive currency movements in the future. Value is value no matter where we find it.

As always, I welcome comments and will try to address any concerns or questions either in the comments section or in a future article as soon as I can. The great thing about Seeking Alpha is that we can agree to disagree and, through respectful discussion, learn from each other's experience and knowledge. Don't forget to hit the "FOLLOW" button at the top of the article next to my name to keep up to date on my next moves and full accounting of results for the strategy.

For those who would like to learn more about my investment philosophy please consider reading "How I Created My Own Portfolio Over a Lifetime".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I intend to buy the option positions as listed in the article within the next 72 hours. DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.