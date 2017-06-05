Nike: The Triple Trouble

Nike (NYSE:NKE) continued to disappoint in almost all regions (with the exception of Emerging Markets) after reporting lower future orders in Q3 2017, for the 5th consecutive quarter. Although management reiterated that future orders growth is no longer a reliable proxy for revenue growth, we remain skeptical about the company's ability to grow reported revenues in the mid-single-digit range. In fact North America, which is the largest revenue contributor, decreased by -9% followed by Western Europe (19% of revenues) edged down -5%.

Source: company financials

We will discuss in this article the multiple headwinds that Nike is facing and why we believe today's price is fairly valued.

1. Financials (Gross margins, Foreign exchange, North America)

There is a clear deceleration in Q3 2017 revenues by region compared to the first half of the year. The same trend is visible for the footwear and apparel category, both representing the largest revenue generators at 63% and 27% respectively. Management forecasts "reported revenue in Q4 2017 to be slightly below Q3 reported rate of growth" which confirms the sluggish trend for the second half of the year. We believe these expectations do not bode well for the company as gross margins already declined by 140 basis points in Q3 and we think it will further deteriorate due to continued higher product costs and an enduring off-price sales environment.

Moreover, although the dollar has weakened by -7% in year to date against the euro, the negative impact of the FX hedging that was executed using long maturities will have its largest annual impact in fiscal year 2018. After negatively impacting by double-digit the EPS growth in 2016 and 2017, the headwind will accelerate in the next 12 months to further negatively impact EPS growth as low as mid-single digit in 2018.

Last but not least, the high dependency on North America (49% sales) and the footwear category (61% of total revenues) which is getting more and more competitive with rivals such as Under Armour and Adidas. The market is saturated, growth rates are under pressure for these categories as Nike is losing market share against its peers. We believe Nike has to quickly implement new triple-double measures and reduce the average product creation cycle in half to better manage customer's demand and inventory.

2. Retail environment (Promotional marketplace, Digital disruption)

After Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) profit warning and growing pressure for US retailers due to ecommerce threats and off-price, Nike has been suffering in its domestic market. The company is investing in personalized services and measures such as plus members to increase the average amount customers spend in Nike stores. The recent new experience that was brought in New York and Miami stores were successful but we believe the investment is capital intensive and could negatively impact the return on invested capital of the company.

3. Fairly valued (DCF assumptions, price to earnings growth, P/E)

Based on our discounted cash flow model, we took conservative yet realistic assumptions with revenues growing at a compounded annual growth rate of +7.2% and EBITDA growing at a slightly higher rate than sales in the next 5 years to 2022. In the last decade, the average EV to EBITDA was 12 times so we took a conservative exit EBITDA multiple of 11.5 times to 2022 EBITDA to reach a gross terminal value which come to $75 billion if you discount it. By adding the sum of discounted cash flow of $15 billion the company's value is approximately $90 billion which equals to $55 per share, hence a mere +4% upside to today's share price.

If we look at the company's current valuations at 21.5 times, its trading at a premium to its sector peers. By 2019, the price to earnings will come down to 18 times so you are paying more than 2 times the earnings growth. As a rule of thumb, a PEG above 2 times is considered expensive.

In conclusion, we believe Nike is well positioned to capture new growth momentum in emerging markets but still has to fix problems at home. With today's outlook, we think the company is fairly valued to initiate an investment or overweight an existing exposure to NKE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.