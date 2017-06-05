Trawling Tobacco For Income, Finding 10% Annualized Yield

Many stocks in the tobacco space continue to offer robust investor returns even in the face of increased regulation, litigation, and taxation. Add in restrictions placed on their ability to market products and it becomes a marvel they continue to do so well. Out of necessity, these companies have focused on increasing operational efficiency and product innovation like modified risk tobacco products, or MRTPs like iQOS, to complement vaping products already on the market.

Since this article focuses on providing income through selling cash secured put options, only stocks having an options market are included. Those include Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), Altria (NYSE:MO), and British American (NYSEMKT:BTI), who recently acquired the remaining stake in Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI).

The analysis that follows does not only take into account how much income can be generated from selling a cash secured put. Fundamental and technical analysis is also accounted for to provide a comprehensive approach aimed at providing as consistent income as possible. High emphasis is placed on repeatability of the process. When shares are put to an investor, they are delivered at a reasonable price and continue to provide income through dividends until the position can be liquidated through a complimentary process of selling a covered call.

Creating Value For Shareholders

In a recent article, I chose to use the PEG ratio as the primary gauge in providing comparative analysis between companies. Having decided this to be much too simple, I now present a replacement that's a little more involved. Although investors value companies in many different ways, a commonality should be how profitable a business is and how quickly it is growing. High profit and high growth naturally lead to higher valuations. By itself, a high PE ratio may discourage investors from buying or placing a contingent claim on a stock. Delving a little deeper into what is driving the PE ratio may reveal that a higher multiple is perfectly justified.

Excess return is a concept that directly relates to how profitable a company really is. It is not enough that a company earns a profit. It has to earn a profit in excess of the cost of capital used to earn that profit. That's how a business creates value for its shareholders and is defined as follows.

Excess Return = Return on Invested Capital / Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Excess return is then combined with long term earning's growth estimates and divided into the forward PE ratio to come up with a new valuation metric I call the Value Creation Score, or VCS for short.

Value Creation Score = Forward PE Ratio / (Excess Return + EPS Growth Estimate)

This effectively provides a ratio of price to economic profit and growth. Results for each stock under consideration follow, starting with Philip Morris. Data is included for the last 10 quarters, except for British American where semi-annual data is available. Also to note is the fact that the two highest and lowest quarterly excess return results are discarded and the remaining values are averaged together to get the final excess return %. This provides a smoothing effect.

Forming as the international offspring for Altria has been good for Philip Morris. It achieves the highest excess return out of the three, beating its former parent Altria by over 10%. Notice that it also has the highest forward PE multiple, indicating it is overvalued relative to its peers. My PE/VCS multiple paints a different picture, indicating it is undervalued relative to its peers.

Now that valuations have been determined, it's time to start looking into each stock's options market.

Testing The Waters For Options

When selling put options, one approach is to blindly select underlying equities based on which has the highest implied volatility and hope for the best. Another approach factors in implied volatility, but places equal emphasis on fundamental and technical levels. It is this latter approach that developed into my Options Scoring Formula, which is defined as follows.

Options Scoring Formula = (IV Index Mean + Dividend Yield) / (PE/VCS + %B)

The numerator targets the income producing potential for a stock. It includes the familiar dividend yield that most income minded investors know so well. It also includes a mean measure of implied volatility that accounts for the stock's entire set of available options.

The denominator targets valuation, both fundamental in the form of the PE/VCS ratio described earlier and technical in the form of a 252 day Bollinger %B. Final options scores for each stock are shown below.

Based on the formula, Philip Morris scores the highest. However, finding the options score for each stock is just a starting point. There are other considerations involved like determining the best target expiration and how well the available options choices fit the targeted timeframe.

Filling The Gap With Earnings

Stocks have a natural propensity to go up over time. This is due to earnings growth. Therefore, an effort is made to provide a reasonable margin of safety with regard to how far out an option should be sold short. This is accomplished by determining how many days of earnings growth would be needed to fill a one standard deviation gap based on a 252 day moving average.

Stocks with high historical volatility and low growth estimates will have expiration targets set much further out than stocks with low historical volatility and high growth estimates. Finding an appropriate expiration date is important because while stock prices may move up and down in the interim period, it is desired to have the option expire out of the money.

The results above show that targeted expirations for all three stocks exceed 200 days, with Altria nearing 300 days. Using these results, the nearest available option is found.

Finding A Target And Checking The Fit

A targeted expiration date for an option begins to lose value the further away from the closest available option expiration it is. Some stocks have very liquid options making for more choices in strike price and expiration date, with the best combinations being weekly options in the short term and two year LEAPs in the long-term. Other stocks barely have an options market and are marked by limited choices and high spreads.

In this case, both Philip Morris and Altria have robust options markets while British American leaves some room for improvement. More choices in expiration give a higher chance for a better fit.

Finding a target option and how well it fits the calculated number of days to fill the standard deviation gap with earnings is the final piece in finding the best choice for a put write. The product of the options score found earlier, the options fit, and the annualized return based on the amount of premium received form a final overall score as shown below.

From the results, Altria currently offers the best choice for a put write. Investors should target the Jan 19 2018 $75 put option to receive $470 in premium for an annualized income yield of 10.08%.

Conclusion

Income investors targeting a put write strategy on Altria can be confident that the underlying is a quality stock to hold for the long term if necessary. It offers an attractive 3.24% dividend yield and has increased annual payouts for 47 years. It is also the dominant player in the US market, having attained north of 50% market share, and has effectively weathered decades of increased taxation and litigation. Altria is a solid stock to monetize with cash secured puts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.