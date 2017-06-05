Patterson Companies: Will The Company Sell Itself After CEO Abruptly Resigns?

Just days after our latest article on Patterson Companies' (NASDAQ:PDCO) most recent earnings report, the company made a surprising announcement that Scott Anderson would step down as its Chairman, President and CEO and would be replaced with Jim Wiltz as interim President and CEO and John Buck as appointed Chairman. While we have complained about the company's setbacks to its ongoing transformation plan, we could not have predicted the bombshell resignation of the company's CEO so shortly after its latest earnings report. Remember, PDCO announced its latest quarterly earnings report the week prior to the CEO's resignation and there was not even a hint of such resignation during the earnings conference call. No one knows why Mr. Anderson stepped down so suddenly as the company indicated no particular reason for the resignation (ie:, family obligations, health or retirement), but investors reacted positively driving the company's shares higher by almost $3 on the date of the announcement. Why would investors react so positively? We can think of a couple reasons: 1) investors believe a new CEO would fix and accelerate the company's stalling transformation; or 2) investors expect a new CEO to sell the company or break up the company into two pieces along its business lines and sell/spin off the underperforming piece.

PDCO's specific announcement indicated that Mr. Anderson would step down effective immediately from his roles of President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Wiltz, a current company director and its former CEO, is assuming the role of interim President and CEO and would remain on the Board. The Company's Board of Directors also formed a search committee and retained an agency to begin an immediate search for a permanent President and CEO. The company thanked Mr. Anderson for his service and efforts but made no mention of why he stepped down so suddenly except to say that after careful consideration, Mr.Anderson and the Board "have mutually determined that now is the time for a new leader to guide PDCO going forward." And with that simple vague statement, that was all the company revealed as to why Mr. Anderson departed. With such a sudden top executive departure, PDCO reiterated its previous fiscal 2018 earnings guidance from continuing operations as: 1) GAAP earnings of $1.90 to $2.05 per diluted share; 2) Non-GAAP adjusted earnings of $2.25 to $2.40 per diluted share. (Such guidance assumes North American and international market conditions similar to those experienced in fiscal 2017.)

With such sudden departure of PDCO's CEO in mind, let us review the company's outstanding adversities and its transformative efforts. The company's latest quarterly earnings exceeded estimates while its revenues were below estimates. PDCO, which participates in two markets facing long-term favorable trends, continues to face expected near-term adverse circumstances and previously noted that its fiscal year 2017 was a "transitional" year as its transformative efforts were causing such near-term adversities. Over the past year, the company refocused its dental technology portfolio by electing not to extend its exclusive distribution rights for Dentsply International's (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sirona CEREC technology. Such decision allows the company to open up its distribution platform to a wider range of product offerings that will allow it to deliver the right type of digital solution to any clinical environment. With respect to PDCO's animal health business, it has created a larger platform for growth through its expansion into the production animal market. The company recognizes that its animal health business is exposed to two markets with strong long-term growth catalysts, continuously improving companion animal (pet) trends and the growing global market for animal protein due to major demographic shifts.

PDCO believes it has completed its major integration milestones to create a foundation for growth. Despite such belief, however, the company has admitted that its current financial performance has not yet reflected the strength of its transformation. (See our prior article for our discussion of PDCO's supplemental initiatives for its animal health and dental businesses.). Despite near-term adversities, positive trends favor the company's businesses. Such trends include: 1) an aging human population; 2) a growing companion pet market due to strong relationships between pet owners and their pets; and 3) a growing production animal business due to an increased demand for protein. While PDCO's animal health businesses will benefit from companion pet and animal consumption trends, its dental business benefits from specific traits to such market. The dental market, for example, faces less scrutiny than other healthcare markets as a higher amount of dental expenditures are out of pocket, uninsured and driven by consumer spending. We believe that investors should consider PDCO shares during an overall market sell off to collect a 2.20 percent dividend yield and to recognize share price appreciation from the company's transformation and the likely push to accelerate shareholder rewards by a new CEO.

Our View

No outsider to PDCO can know why the CEO of the company abruptly departed to be replaced by an interim CEO, but we suspect as a shareholder that the lack of consistent positive results from the company's transformation are the reason. As readers may know, the company's shares have remained frustratingly range bound in recent years. Although the company has made strides to drive growth through acquisitions/divestitures, such efforts have adversely affected the company's businesses. Such adverse effects include: 1) its decision to move away from exclusivity and expand the dental sales channel to include new digital technologies beyond CEREC technology; 2) its ongoing acquisition integration efforts in its animal health business; and 3) its enterprise resource planning implementation. While PDCO undertook its transformational initiatives to improve its long-term performance, it also recognized the short-term disruption these choices would likely cause. Despite the company knowing it would experience near-term adversities, we believe that investors have become fed up with its performance and the CEO paid for such performance by stepping down from his position. While the abrupt CEO change could prove an innocuous event, we believe that a new CEO will likely take a different path to drive revenue/earnings growth, and, therefore, accelerate shareholder rewards.

We believe that a new PDCO CEO will work to adapt to and overcome any weakness in its animal health business due to animal health manufacturer consolidation which caused significant margin pressure on decreased rebates, product mix issues, and contract renegotiations. We also believe that the company will overcome weakness in its dental business due to market changes resulting from its ending of its exclusive relationship with XRAY. In addition, we further believe that if the new CEO cannot resolve the company's transformational struggles in a timely manner, then such CEO will break up the company into two pieces to sell off at least one of the parts. We believe that investors should purchase the company's shares on overall market weakness as the company will benefit by selling into markets that have long-term trends. PDCO's current price-to-earnings ratio is 26.25 and its forward price-to-earnings ratio is 20.10 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $2.34 and 18.45 based on fiscal 2019 earnings estimates of $2.55. Note that analysts have reduced their earnings estimates for both years in recent months. Over the long term, we believe that PDCO's transformation, despite the near-term adversities, will drive long-term growth and will reward an investor with share price appreciation, dividend growth, share buybacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.