Five Below Proves Retail Is Not Dead

A recent round of visits to Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) show us why this retailer is working for investors.

Three different store visits yield one story. People are going to Five Below and they are buying. Yes this is a simplistic method but drilling down on what was found is what I think is the bigger story.

What was discovered on the Tuesday after a long holiday weekend was surprising. The store was what I would call very busy with 20 customers. Out of those 20 shoppers, 19 left with a purchase. 12 of those left with more than one bag. That is an amazing metric in my simple mind. Did I tell you it was raining?

Another surprise was the demographic that was observed. Going into this survey the thought was the demographic was going to be mostly young people. This was wrong. We saw a wide ranging age group with both men and women shoppers at all 3 store visits. I think the stories about this being an all kids store is changing fast.

Now before scoffing at this admittedly non scientific approach. I have to tell you this same method was used for shorting the then ghost town called The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) in 2016. Making for one of the biggest gains for 2016-2017. The stores were dead, they stayed dead at each visit. The stock tanked. It was the easiest short of my life and nobody was looking. The downgrades did not start coming until there was $8.00-$10.00 of profit in the trade.

What I think is really over simplistic is the thesis being peddled that once the annoying fidget spinner craze fades so will the share price. I do not buy that for a minute. If anything it has exposed shoppers to the stores that may have never been inside one before (parents). This narrative was alluded to in today's conference call. I do not think Five Below is dependent on spinners nor a viral fad of any type.

Kids are doing things that don't break the bank. You have read it right? They want experiences. Summer is here and they are doing things like going to the lake, pool and other summer experiences. Five Below aas a great summer line up of wares making what I think will be a blow out for next quarter. The writing is on the wall and all you have to do is go make some store visits. I suspect a majority of analyst have not made the trip.

The mainstream media has peddled the retail is dead narrative for most of 2017. Those of us old enough know this same narrative was all the rage around 1999-2001. The buzzword then was "bricks and mortar", and it was doomed. That soon cooled as the internet bubble burst, crushing Main Street and Wall Street alike. Think about how that story laid dormant for over a decade and a half. Retail did not die then and it will certainly won't die now.

Think for a moment how many stories are simple repeats of other news stories. Financial media is in the same boat as mainstream media, less employees producing more so called content. Think about what online retailer CEO owns a major news paper. Now who benefits the most by programming people that retail is dead. You got it, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The old story that everyone talks their book never dies, no matter if your talking politics or stocks this hold true. It holds true as I write this now.

You read about fake news in politics almost daily. What you do not hear is how the financial media is pumping out fake news daily. You read and see it almost daily how Amazon will crush main street retail. Granted they are hurting many. They do not seem to be hurting the Bass Pro Shop for women, aka Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Guess who is located within stone's throw of many locations? You got it, making for the perfect retail storm to the upside. Tell me who else is adding sites like that?

A big bonus in my stupid simple mind is the website this team has put together. Check it out at FiveBelow.com. Need a french fry float for your trip to the lake or pool? How about a Pineapple pinata? If this website doesn't scream buy something you need, keep shopping at Amazon. I think the website is really cool and I give credit to the management team. Our only regret is not doing all of this 6 months ago. Time will tell if better late than never will apply in this case.

Wall Street loves growth. I suspect the upgrades are coming with today's earnings beat and upward guidance. I have purposely not included any numbers to speak of in this article, you can invest a few minutes listening to the latest conference call here and get a good earful of metrics.

The stories will come on how this fish is swimming against the stream soon enough.

Good luck and I look forward to hearing others musings on this quasi five & dime.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIVE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.