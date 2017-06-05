Blue Apron IPO: A Few Takeaways From The S-1

Blue Apron filed their S-1 and will be seeking at least $100 million in capital for their IPO.

A few days ago, Blue Apron (Private:APRON) filed their S-1 prospectus and announced their intentions for an IPO. Blue Apron plans on raising $100 million in capital, a total that could change as the registration process continues. I have many questions after my initial pass through their prospectus, but my gut feeling is to stay away from this stock. Their valuation is likely going to be very high for a low margin business that has some concerning metrics and no protection from competitors.

Blue Apron Financial Snapshot

Revenue increased by 130% during 2016, but this growth appears to have slowed in 2017 given only 42% growth in the first quarter relative to last year.

As Blue Apron has scaled, their margins increased from 2014 to 2016, but margins have compressed so far during the first quarter of 2017.

Continued net losses have been driven by increasing marketing expense.

Note - all data in the tables throughout this post are from Blue Apron's S-1 filing.

Blue Apron Isn't Raising Much Capital

As of March 31st, 2017, Blue Apron had only $61 million in cash. They are targeting $100 million for the IPO, but this isn't that much capital. I expect Blue Apron to continue pouring money into marketing expense, which will continue losses. Given this, I believe there will be a secondary offering 12+ months after the IPO. This is a common tactic that growth startups use. Blue Apron is probably trying to limit the amount of dilution from their IPO and hope to raise additional capital when their valuation is even higher.

Important Metrics Are Mixed

Blue Apron's orders and amount of customers are increasing on a quarterly basis, which is positive. However, average order value, orders per customer, and revenue per customer are all decreasing. So far it looks like Blue Apron hit their peak efficiency during Q4 2015 and Q1 2016. Blue Apron is also spending significantly more on marketing per customer, but this hasn't accelerated growth. This is likely because Blue Apron now has to spend capital to attract new customers, but also has to spend marketing capital in an effort to retain their existing customer base.

The Valuation Could Be Scary

Blue Apron's S-1 does not include any information on the share price or valuation. This information should be provided in the next few weeks. In 2015, Blue Apron was valued at $2 billion, which was their last round of venture financing. They have since more than doubled their revenue, so I'd expect a significant increase in valuation for their IPO.

Conclusion

Blue Apron has an intriguing story. They are by far the biggest and most well known meal delivery service company. However, I'm pretty skeptical on if their stock will be a good buy or not. This will mostly be contingent on the IPO valuation, but there are some serious questions to be answered:

Based on Q1 2017, Blue Apron's revenue growth appears to be slowing and margins appear to be decreasing. Their customer base is increasing, but each customer is spending less and Blue Apron is spending more marketing capital to retain them. Blue Apron operates in a market where there is no patent protection and virtually no barriers to entry. What concerns me the most is if big grocery store chains or even Amazon decide to get into the prepared meal business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.