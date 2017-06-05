Is Tuesday Morning Corp. Toast?

By Evan Bleker

May 30th, 2017.

Introduction

Today I wanted to share an analysis on a typical deep value stock we write about for The Broken Leg Investment Letter.

The analysis is on a company called Tuesday Morning Corp. (NASDAQ:TUES), a troubled retailer that has seen its stock decimated over the last 12 months. This investment is what I would call a "cigar butt" and, like Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores, a company that scares a lot of investors. This is one of the reasons we're drawn to it. As John Templeton says, if you want to earn better returns than the crowd you have to invest differently than the crowd.

This is a fact that too few value investors realize, and one of the reasons for the terrible performance of individual investors long term.

We focus on these troubled companies because, on average, portfolios comprised of these sorts of stocks perform excellently - both in terms of larger profit and reduced risk. We're analyzing Tuesday Morning through our Ultra Scorecard, a checklist developed to help find the highest performance ultra low price to net tangible asset companies. When developing this strategy, our backtests indicated that these firms produced a compound average annual return since 1999 north of 25%. While there is no guarantee that this level of performance will continue going forward, the last 18 years were rocky for the markets to say the least.

Lastly, while the returns quoted above are outstanding, keep in mind that this is not a return that you can expect from each and every stock. Our strategy is a mechanical deep value strategy which harnesses the statistical profile of a specific group of stocks. Our scorecard aims to identify companies with characteristics associated with outstanding group performance. The performance figures quoted are the returns achieved by the group of firms we buy so having a good number of Ultra stocks in your portfolio is a must. Some companies will perform better, some worse, but we expect the group average return to be good over the long run.

Summary

Special Notes: All currency values are reported in American Dollars (USD). Fiscal Year (FY) 2017 ends June 30th, 2017.

Name: Tuesday Morning

Country: USA

Symbol: TUES

Strategy: Ultra

Market Cap: $76.71 Million

Share Price: $1.70

Net Tangible Assets (NTA) Per Share: $4.77

Price/Net Tangible Assets: 35.6%

Current Discount: 64.4%

Debt to Equity: 19%

Current Ratio: 2.32x

Business

Tuesday Morning Corporation is an off-price retailer. It specializes in selling discounted, upscale, decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts. It offers products in a range of categories, such as home decor, furniture, bed and bath, kitchen, toys, crafts, pets and seasonal goods. Tuesday Morning offers branded merchandise, such as Peacock Alley, Sferra, Lenox, Waterford and Hartmann. In addition to branded goods, it also carries home furnishings made around the world. The stores operate in both primary and secondary locations in suburban markets, such as strip malls, near its middle- and upper-income customers. The company utilizes distribution center facilities in Dallas, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona.

In Q3 of FY 2017, ending in March 31, 2017, it operated 724 stores in 40 states in the United States. In FY 2016, ending June 30th, 2016, Total Revenue was $956 Million.

Tuesday Morning is located at 6250 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Dallas TX 75240-6321, in the USA.

Ultra Low Price to NTA Scorecard

Core Criteria

The company must pass this set of criteria to even be considered as an investment. Failing here means passing on the stock.

No Chinese Operations - Pass

We exclude companies with Chinese operations to avoid the increased possibility of fraud. Tuesday Morning is headquartered in Dallas and operates in the US. This company is not associated in any way with China. A pass.

Not a Resource Exploration Firm - Pass

The reason that we exclude exploration firms is the high possibility of them burning their shareholders' value through exploration expenses. The company is a retailer selling home decor, furniture, bed and bath, kitchen, toys, crafts, pets and seasonal goods, not a Resource Exploration firm at all!

Average Daily Volume $1000USD Equiv. - Pass

In the Ultra strategy, we seek extremely undervalued firms that most investors have ignored. We like those hidden gems, but we look for a minimum volume that ensures an investor can buy or sell the stock. According to FT.com, the average daily volume of the stock is 1.54 Million. At a stock price of $1.70, the dollar volume is about $2.6 Million, much larger than the criterion's $1,000 limit, so the company passes.

Low Price to Net Tangible Assets (NTA) - Pass

A price far below Net Tangible Assets (NTA) provides a large "margin of safety". The desired cutoff is 60%. By using the data for March 31st, 2017, we find that the company has an NTA per share of $4.77 - a 64.4% discount. This is close to our threshold, but a pass.

Low Debt to Equity - Pass

A large debt level relative to Shareholder Equity means that a small change in asset values or increase in debt can have a disproportionately large impact on NTA, destroying the investment's margin of safety. In Tuesday Morning's case, Shareholder Equity comes in at $215 Million, with Total Debt at $41 Million, for a 19% Debt to Equity Ratio. The company's debt is close to, but under the threshold of 25%, so it passes.

Adequate Past Earnings or Catalyst - Pass

Tuesday Morning has not posted a Net Income Margin higher than 5% in the previous six years. However, we believe that there is a catalyst for a business turnaround and, consequently, for the stock.

The CEO of the company, Steven Becker, is an activist who had previously managed to successfully turn around Hot Topic. Under Becker's leadership, Tuesday Morning has been constantly increasing Revenue since FY 2012, from $812 Million to $956 Million in FY 2016. The problem is the company's bottom line. After marginal earnings in FY 2015 and FY 2016, FY 2017 is expected to end with a loss. But, as we will later see in detail, this fiscal year has been affected by a Phoenix distribution facility transition and a bad year for the whole retail sector. Steven Becker's buybacks, showing that he still believes in his plan, reinforce our view. We consider this situation a catalyst and, in spite of not having an adequate Net Margin, we will pass the stock.

Past Price Above NTA - Pass

If a company's stock hasn't reached Net Tangible Assets Value (NTAV) in the previous six years, it may have been (and may remain) underwater for a very good reason. As seen in the graph below, the stock was trading higher than $20 towards the end of 2014. At that time, NTA per share was approximately $6. Thus, the stock was certainly trading far above NTA - a pass.

Tuesday Morning's Stock Price, 2013 to 2017 (Source: FT.com)

Existing Operations or Liquidation - Pass

Sometimes a company can have a very low Price to NTA due to a liquidation situation or after ceasing operations. The Broken Leg seeks quality low NTA stocks, excluding "value traps" and "dead" companies. Tuesday Morning, with Revenue close to $1 Billion in its last Fiscal Year, is totally "alive", so it passes.

Buybacks or Insider Buys - Pass

Buybacks or Insider Buys indicate that insiders consider the firm's future safe. Buybacks below fair value also create value for shareholders. Dataroma.com aggregates Open Market Buys, taken from SEC Form 4 Filings, for the last 12 months. Those results suggest open market buys of about $2 Million. CEO Steven Becker alone has purchased stocks worth $1.3 Million, as the table below shows.

Shares Purchased By The CEO Over The Previous 12 Months (Source: Dataroma.com)

In addition, the company has been buying back shares, but in small amounts that do not exceed the issuance of new shares due to stock options. In any case, considering the strong insider buys, the company clearly passes.

Not Selling Shares - Pass

When a company sells its shares, management dilutes shareholders; and when they sell shares below intrinsic value, they destroy shareholder value. Still, management may feel forced to sell shares below intrinsic value if the company desperately needs cash. If this is not the case, a stock sale below intrinsic value suggests that management is unconcerned about shareholder value.

Tuesday Morning does not have an absolutely stable share count. The exercise of stock options counters the effect of the stock repurchases, leading to some share count increases. But, the company has not made any large share sales. Diluted Weighted Shares Outstanding has just risen from 43.2 Million in FY 2011 to 44.5 in FY 2016, in this five year period. The firm passes.

Small Market Capitalization - Pass

The Ultra strategy works best with tiny firms out of reach of most fund managers. The firm has a Market Capitalization of $76.7 Million. This is below the $100 Million threshold, so the stock gets a pass.

$1 Million USD Equiv. Minimum Market Capitalization - Pass

While we want firms that are out of reach of professional fund managers, we also want to make sure that each firm's Market Capitalization is above $1 Million to reduce the risk of fraud and to ensure a basic level of managerial quality. Luckily, the company satisfies this criterion.

Tuesday Morning does not fail on any of our Core Criteria, passing basic inspection. The company is cheap, has low debt and insiders are buying stock. Let's see how it fares in terms of the Ranking Criteria.

Ranking Criteria

This criteria shows how the stock compares to alternative investments. Even passing a couple of the following criteria is a strong positive.

Price to NTA Less than 25% - Fail

This figure was calculated above, providing Tuesday Morning with a pass. This Ranking Criterion, however, is much more demanding. Remember Price to NTA stands at just 35.6%. Unfortunately, this doesn't beat the 25% threshold, so we have to fail the stock.

Market Cap Less than $50 Mil. USD - Fail

Using similar reasoning as before, a Market Cap under $50 Million is an additional positive. Tuesday Morning is over this limit at $76.7 Million. So, it fails.

Insider Ownership - Pass

This criterion was adopted to highlight firms that have management whose own wealth is clearly at stake, hand in hand with the success or failure of the firm. Management with skin in the game is more likely to work hard to turn the firm around and act in ways that are shareholder friendly.

According to the FY 2016 Proxy Statement, on September 22nd, 2016, 11 insiders, Directors and Executive Officers, as a group, owned approximately 4.4% of the company's shares. Steven R. Becker, the CEO, according his last Form 4 Filing on May 26th, directly owns 643,137 shares, about 1.4% of the Shares Outstanding. This percentage is small, but enough for a pass, in our view.

Angry Activist - Pass

Steven Becker is an angry activist who filed a 13D on June 6th, 2012. He was later appointed to the board, became Chairman in 2012, and then moved on to CEO. He is known for having done a great job turning around and selling Hot Topic. Almost five years have passed since the 13D Filing, and now Becker is the person running the company rather than someone just demanding changes. Despite Becker as CEO, we still consider him an activist for a pass on this criterion.

Cyclically Depressed Industry - Pass

Tuesday Morning operates in retail, a sector that globally has entered a period of intense competition and margin pressure. In recent months, many "big names" have reported bleak financial results, and many are struggling to survive. It is absolutely a pass.

Buybacks AND Insider Buys - Pass

As discussed before, insiders are buying. In addition, the company has been repurchasing some stock and, despite the fact that it is minimal and that share count is slightly increasing, this condition is met. Consequently, the company is both buying back shares and has insider buys, leading to a pass.

Luckily, Tuesday Morning makes a great showing on our Ranking Criteria. The investment has managed to nail 4 of the 6 checks we employ. Remember, meeting any of these criteria is a strong positive for the stock.

Business Problem or Reason for Undervaluation

Tuesday Morning has never posted adequate profits after the 2008 global crisis. The bottom line has either seen a Net Loss or just marginal profit. Fiscal Years 2015 and 2016 were slightly profitable, generating some hope. However, things worsened in the current fiscal year. In the first nine months of FY 2017, ending in March 31st, the company reported a Net Loss of -$15.2 Million, compared to Net Income of $7.6 million in the first nine months of FY 2016. This negative development brings into question the course set by Steven Becker over all these years.

Net Income Since FY 2013 (Graph: Made In-House - Source: Company's Filings)

Similarly, somebody could question the whole model of this hard-discounter, which sells goods at cost. Investors do not want to buy a company that works just to fill their clients' pockets, and not their shareholders'.

Then, retail generally is in poor shape of late. Tuesday Morning was further affected by issues related to the ramp up of its new Phoenix distribution facility and a transition to a multiple distribution center network. These issues resulted in lower than planned store-level inventories during the nine month period which negatively affected sales over the company's entire store base.

As for the stock, it was probably trading at inflated prices in 2014, hitting $20, almost four times the NTA. The sudden and deep drop, initially to a "fair" value, and then towards the current large discount, has probably panicked investors, reinforcing their negative view of the stock and the company. This has nothing to do with fundamentals, but sometimes the stock market behaves this way. At the Broken Leg, we are implementing a deep value investing strategy, and when the data shows that the stock is a bargain, we buy at the distressed prices panicked investors dump their shares at.

Tuesday Morning's Stock Price During Its "Big Fall" (Source: FT.com)

Attempts to Address the Problem

Several years ago, under the leadership of Steven Becker, Tuesday Morning began a transformation in order to try to regain its position as a leader in off‑price retail by executing a number of critical steps: exiting certain categories, refreshing and reorganizing stores, reducing the level of clearance merchandise, modifying company policies, and eliminating assets that were no longer needed. During this phase, it took specific steps to improve its inventory management process, sourcing of inventory, merchandise offerings and sales productivity.

After FY 2014, it entered its current rebuilding phase. As a key component of this phase, the company focuses on improving store locations and the in-store experience of its customers. It is closing or relocating unproductive stores with limited foot traffic, and opening new stores in better locations averaging two to three thousand square feet larger. In some cases, the company is expanding existing productive stores to this larger footprint. In addition, Tuesday Morning is improving the finishings in these relocated, new and enlarged stores, such as polished concrete floors, installing simple but attractive fixtures, and selecting new lighting and color palettes. The aim is to match the in-store experience with the quality of its products.

Stores vs. Sales (Graph: Made In-House; Source: Company's Filings)

As a result of Becker's efforts, Revenue has risen from $812 Million in FY 2012 to $956 Million in FY 2016, despite the reduction in stores from 852 to 751 in that same period. It is impressive that the average sales per store has increased from $0.95 Million to $1.26 Million. Similarly, Inventory turnover has improved from 1.9x to 2.5x.

Other Factors

In Q3 of FY 2017, Tuesday Morning reported about $352 Million in contractual obligations, mainly Operating Leases. This is a huge amount, which would reduce the liquidation value of the company in such an event. Our Ultra strategy is not based on liquidation value, however. It's based on Tangible Book Value.

Despite its poor financial performance, the company has not experienced any big Net Losses since FY 2014, and has preserved its NTA value, with some ups and downs.

Net Tangible Assets Value (Graph: Made In-House; Source: Company's Filings)

Tuesday Morning's business is subject to seasonality, with a higher share of its Net Sales and Operating Income generated during the quarter ending December 31st, which includes the holiday shopping season. It accounts for approximately 33% of annual Net Sales.

Finally, the company has not paid a regular cash dividend since 2008 and admits that it presently has no plans to pay one.

Valuation

Tuesday Morning has a Market Capitalization of $76.7 Million. This amounts to $1.70 per share, while NTA per share comes in at $4.77, for a massive 64.4% discount to NTA. The stock would have to rise an impressive 180% before reaching NTA. That's great upside potential!

Tuesday Morning Upside Potential (Source: Made In-House)

Conclusion

Tuesday Morning is a hard discounter trying to operate and grow in the hard-hit retail sector. The biggest catalyst for the company is the possibility of a turnaround under its CEO, Steven Becker. His stock purchases, lately, show that the scenario is gaining ground.

The 64.4% discount to NTA offers a great "margin of safety" and a large upside potential of 180%. In addition, in the previous few years the NTA has remained relatively stable. This is a sign of durability and a steady intrinsic value. Furthermore, the low Debt to Equity figure shows a robust Balance Sheet and adds extra safety.

It's important to recognize just how valuable this discount is. At a 64% discount to intrinsic value, investors help protect their downside and set themselves up for large profits. Without this massive discount, we'd definitely pass on the stock.

An attractive characteristic of the company is its growing Revenue. Recall that when the stock market expected a turnaround in the past, it drove this "growth" stock to a few multiples of its NTA per share. If the company gets back on track, investors may look at this stock as enthusiastically as before, providing a massive jump in the stock price.

The turnaround is not a given, nor are investment profits, but the risk-reward payoff is enticing at its current valuation. I definitely consider Tuesday Morning's stock suitable for a diversified portfolio of Broken Leg stocks.