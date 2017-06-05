Feeling Comfortable About Hanesbrands

As we see it, there seem to be far more pros supporting the argument for buying the stock than cons against it.

In this article, we look at Hanesbrands’ fundamentals, valuation, and present the bull vs. bear cases.

By Jason Scharf

The "Sector Face-Off" series is back this week. This time, to sort winners from losers, we put 10 of the most popular apparel retail stocks face to face.

In this article, we look at Hanesbrands' (NYSE:HBI) fundamentals, valuation, and present the bull vs. bear cases. The strong fundamentals and recent stock price weakness suggests the stock could be worth a look at current levels, while the risks appear to be fairly limited.

Image Credit: PBS

But first and for some reference, let's take a look at the broader sector and see how the main players compare to each other on certain key metrics.

Facing off some of the big players in apparel/retail

The table below compares several metrics, from valuation to fundamentals, across the top 10 apparel retail companies by market cap: 2017 and 2018 P/E, 2017 and 2018 PEG and cash-adjusted PEG, price-to-book, next-year EPS growth, net cash as a percentage of market cap, trailing ROE, dividend yield and "distance" from 52-week highs.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance and Zacks

To help better contrast the differences across the peer group, we also created the ranking below:

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance and Zacks

Looking at this list once again, Hanesbrands, Inc. catches our attention. The company scores very well on many of the valuation and fundamental metrics that we tend to focus on the most.

By the numbers

Hanesbrands is a classic apparel staple brand - supplying innerwear and activewear from brand names such as Hanes, Champion and Playtex, among others. Grouped in with other apparel firms in the consumer discretionary sector, Hanes has a unique benefit of supplying clothing that experiences mostly inelastic demand from consumers. As the retail industry has suffered constant pressure from fast fashion, e-commerce, and increasingly lower prices and margins, Hanesbrands has suffered in tandem. Over the past 6 months, shares have traded mostly down, and the stock has fallen -11%, vs. the S&P 500's (SPY) +9%.

Source: YCharts

Hanesbrands is the cheapest on the list on a forward-looking P/E basis, as it has dropped the past 6 months to 10.5x from over 14.0x six months ago (see graph above), about 40% less than the sector average of 17.2x. On future EPS, the Street is predicting a very attractive 17% for Hanes' annual growth through 2020, which is significantly higher than most players in this sector. Hanesbrands also features a strong dividend yield of 2.9%.

Bull vs. bear case

When analyzing Hanesbrands, there seem to be far more pros supporting the argument for buying the stock than cons against it. While Hanes is in a unstable retail environment, a deeper look into the firm suggests that it is in many ways shielded from the same pressures that affect other firms in the sector.

On the bull side of the argument, the company is really more of a consumer staple firm than a consumer discretionary company. The nature of the business that Hanes is in is vastly different from those of other fashion brands in this sector such as Hugo Boss (OTCPK:BOSSY) or Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS). The largest portion of Hanes' revenues, about 43%, comes from their innerwear (men's underwear, women's panties, socks, hosiery). These are fairly inelastic products.

However, when looking at the Hanes stock over the past several months, it appears that the market is extrapolating the negative news of the retail environment as a whole onto Hanes stock. But when looking at Hanes versus consumer staple companies, the stock compares favorably. A quick comparison to Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reveals a P/E ratio of 22x, as opposed to Hanes' 10.5x P/E ratio, despite a long-term growth estimate for PG of 7.9% that is less than half of Hanes' predicted growth estimate.

Another differentiator Hanes has from its peers is that it actually manufacturers a majority of its products in-house. SA contributor George Fisher details Hanes' current and targeted supply chain dynamics, pointing out that 72% of products sold in 2016 were manufactured by Hanes, with company guidance targeting an increase to 85%-90%. As retailers are faced with stiff competition from fast fashion and e-commerce leading to declining margins, Hanes seems better able to control its costs and impact its margins. In addition, this in-house manufacturing setup might be ideal for integrating acquisitions, as they have successfully done with Maidenform in 2013.

On the bear side, and perhaps most important, Hanes has a considerable amount of debt on its balance sheet, with a debt/equity ratio of 3.0x. S&P has given HBI a BB credit rating, and would like to see the company demonstrate margin growth, or focus specifically on paying down their debt. However, Moody's has recently upgraded HBI's debt to stable, as they believe they have the ability to optimize their manufacturing, thus increasing margins and, in turn, paying down the debt.

One final risk is in relation to the picture mentioned in the beginning of the article. Michael Jordan has been the face of Hanesbrands for over 25 years, and his airplane commercials are classic. How long he will remain a prominent figure remains to be seen, and perhaps it is time for a new partnership - although there does not appear to be any in the works. Do I smell a collaboration with Hanesbrands and Lebron James in the near future?

Final words

HBI certainly looks like an attractive investment on paper. Its valuation from a P/E perspective is far lower than comparable companies in the industry. High EPS growth expectations for the near term also reveal a good buy, pointing to a PEG of 1.2x that is higher than the sub-sector's average 1.6x.

Fundamentally, Hanesbrands does have a large amount of debt on its balance sheet side. However, the credit agencies seem fairly confident in HBI's ability to pay the debt down. FCF (free cash flow) jumped significantly from $127M in 2015 to $522M in 2016, in a display of healthy operations. The dividend yield of about 2.9% is impressive compared to its peers, and is well sustained by a respectable dividend coverage ratio of 3.8x FCF.

However, one should not discount the fact that the retail industry overall is in a major transformation. The barriers to entry seem to be getting lower and lower, and new brands can be disruptive. Although, on the other hand, a quick search on the most popular online retailer Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) reveals 4 of the top 6 underwear products to be Hanes.

In conclusion, given Hanes's strong fundamentals and exaggerated recent share price weakness, at least in our view, we believe HBI may be worth a closer look at $20-21/share. We expect to see a pick-up in interest in the stock as Hanes continues to show improved profit margins, as well as successful acquisitions integration.

