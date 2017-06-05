CSX: Is The E. Hunter Harrison Premium Already Accounted For?

CSX (NYSE: CSX) has experienced a quick rise in its share price since the announcement that E. Hunter Harrison would be joining the company. The increase is largely based on expectations for improved financial performance through the implementation of "precision scheduled railroading" (NYSEARCA:PSR) pioneered by Harrison during his stents at the Illinois Center Railroad, Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI), and Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP). We decided to look into the various financial ratios of these companies to determine how they compare and develop a projection of CSX's potential results and corresponding valuation assuming implementation of PSR drove CSX's operating ratios to those currently experienced by the firms previously led by Harrison.

We note that for this analysis we chose to compare the ratio performance of CSX with the performance of CP and CNI rather than Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) or Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) for the simple reason that it provides a direct comparison with firms previously led by Harrison and which have implemented under his guidance the PSR principles.

Comparison Ratios

We began by compiling the basic financial statement information for each railroad for the most recent annual period (2016) and calculating a selection of relevant business performance and valuation ratios. We incorporated a few adjustments to "normalize" certain items, such as eliminating the debt repurchase expense for CSX during the period and the impact of additional pension contributions on cash flows for CSX and CNI. The summary information is presented in the following chart:

Source: Annual Reports of CSX, CP, and CNI

CSX clearly underperforms the firms previously led by Harrison, in some cases by large margins. CSX's operating ratio is significantly less than either company, as are income ratios with respect to revenue and return ratios with respect to assets, equity, and cash flow.

Clearly, there is room for improvement in CSX's financial performance.

In reviewing the initial ratio values as well as the scale of the companies, we determined that it would be most appropriate to develop a projected income statement for CSX based on the operating ratios of CNI. In addition to being more similar in scale in terms of revenues, assets, and equity, CNI also had the lowest operating ratio of the group and its use would result in the most optimistic comparison. We therefore set CSX's operating ratio for our initial projection equal to that for CNI and recalculated the income statement based on this ratio. In essence, this approach reduces the company's operating expenses in the model (and therefore increases operating income), but the effect is the same regardless of the exact combination of benefits, whether increased revenues or reduced expenses. In effect, for this projection, we don't need to estimate the exact revenue and expense impacts since the operating margin effectively takes all these factors above the line into account. Additionally, we assumed that CSX's debt structure was the same (i.e., interest expense was unchanged) and the same tax rate would be applicable. The resulting projections are as follows:

Source: Proprietary Projections

We project that, if CSX had performed on par with CNI in 2016, the company would have earned $2.94 per share versus $1.93 (after eliminating the debt repurchase expense). This represents a significant performance gain. However, in terms of return on assets and equity, CSX would still have underperformed CNI largely due to the substantially higher taxes applicable in the United States (approximately 37% for CSX versus approximately 25% for CNI).

Valuation Estimates

We used these values to estimate the valuation per share of CSX assuming the full realization of the improvement in operating ratio based on the current valuations of CP and CNI using EBITDA multiples and price-to-earnings ratios. The valuation estimates based on these ratios are as follows:

The range of share values for CSX utilizing CNI's top tier operating margin and the current valuations for both CNI and CP was $43.72-$60.59 per share. In comparison to CSX's current share price of $54.54, CSX appears fully valued (of not slightly overvalued) in comparison to its key Harrison PSR peers using an assumption that the company can achieve maximum performance results.

CSX's per share valuation would be higher than this range if we instead utilized current valuation ratios for peers Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific. However, we believe this would be inappropriate for three reasons:

· We believe the valuations of NSC and to a lesser extent UNP also incorporate Harrison premiums of their own with the expectation that improvements at CSX will inevitably drive competing performance improvements at NSC and UNP, in which case using their multiples would essentially double count the Harrison premium.

· We believe railroad valuations are already at relatively high levels, especially with price-to-earnings ratios pushing 20 and expectations of per share earnings growth ranging from 10%-15% per year over the next few years.

· We believe CNI and CP are the most appropriate comparable companies since these are both companies that Harrison directly led, at which he implemented his specific form of PSR, and subsequent left (which will eventually happen at CSX).

In addition, adjustments in the assumptions and ratios would impact the respective share prices. However, given that CNI's operating ratio is highly competitive, only significant assumption adjustments (which we believe are generally unlikely) would result in material changes in the valuation range.

We therefore believe that CSX shares are currently fully valued or slightly overvalued and reflect substantially all of the potential for performance gains from the implementation of PSR. In addition, it is not certain that the full implementation of PSR at CSX would result in equivalent operating performance. CSX has not operated in a vacuum since the introduction of PSR, so the Harrison implementation of PSR may not result in operating improvement gains as significant as those experienced by CNI and CP. Indeed, CP's operating ratio only five years ago was significantly higher than the current operating ratio of CSX, suggesting the company started in a worse position and had much more initial opportunity for improvement. In addition, factors such as differing cargo mixes between the railroads and the relative profitability of various types of cargo will impact the ultimate outcome.

Summary

We believe that CSX is fully valued or slightly overvalued at the current price and already reflects substantially all of the potential improvements from the implementation of PSR. We recognize that the shares may continue to receive a boost from the initial stages of PSR implementation and the associated financial performance improvements, but as value investors, we find relatively little margin for error in the current valuation. We therefore recommend reducing current positions in favor of other investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSX, NSC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may adjust our existing position in CSX within the next 72 hours.