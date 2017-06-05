Boeing Stands Out As An Investment Stalwart

Boeing still has room to run, as well as the ability to increase the dividend further in the near-term.

Source: Google Images

Review

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has witnessed strong stock price appreciation during 2017, via a 23 percent increase to $190 per share. At the same time, the company has recently increased its divided by 32.5 percent and sustained a robust share buyback program at $14 billion. The increased dividend has kept the dividend yield at roughly 3 percent despite the stock price appreciation.

The share buyback program is not without controversy as some claim it is not the best use of capital, and/or that it inflates earnings performance. On this topic, analyst estimates are looking for diluted EPS growth at approximately 32 percent through 2018.

But based on these estimates, Boeing is expected to experience substantial growth in net income and cash flow. Taking a look at the company's recent past, versus its first quarter results of 2017 gives investors a sense of the potential for the next two years.

Over the past four years, Boeing's revenues grew 9 percent to $94.6 billion in 2016. At the same time, net earnings only grew by 6.8 percent to $4.9 billion. However, to the point stated above, diluted earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) grew by 29.2 percent, or 4.3 times net earnings, largely resulting from the increase in share buybacks.

This is a little misleading as the share buyback program increased substantially from 2013 to 2014. From 2014, diluted EPS only grew by 4.3 percent, but net earnings actually declined by -10.1 percent, so clearly share buybacks have benefited the company whether percentage increases have been large or small.

There have been impacts upon Boeing's business resulting from share buybacks, most notably the decline in the company's shareholder equity. As the increase in share buybacks has occurred, the negative impact from treasury stock, at cost has substantially reduced Boeing's equity. This in turn, has reduced the company's book value, while exponentially increasing the stock price to book value, or P/B beyond peer normalcy.

At the same time, Boeing's debt to capital has increased to nearly 100 percent as the company's equity has declined. This has skewed financial measures including return on equity, debt to equity and P/B to the point where they are not comparable to industry peers. This is not completely uncommon as United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), another high dividend paying/high share buyback executing company, has also witnessed similar impacts to the same financial measures.

In the case of UPS however, the ratio between share buybacks and dividends paid has been closer to 50-50. In Boeing's case, it has been closer to 70-30 in favor of share buybacks. To this point, some have been critical of the disparity between share buybacks and dividend payments, and espoused the need for better areas to deploy cash flows such as research and development (R&D).

Over the past four years, Boeing has spent $14.1 billion on R&D, but at the same time spent $22.6 billion on share buybacks and $8.8 billion on dividends paid. In order to increase the amount to R&D, Boeing would be forgoing similar amounts for both net earnings and cash flows. This would also reduce the company's ability to buy back shares and/or increase dividend payments.

During 2016, Boeing did indeed shift its focus to what some have been asking for. The company increased R&D by 39 percent to $4.6 billion and increased dividends paid by 10.7 percent to $2.8 billion, while only increasing shares bought back by 3.7 percent to $7 billion. When combining the two, R&D and dividends paid reflecting a greater amount than shares bought back in 2016. This was not the case over the past two years.

Looking to the first quarter 2017 results, Boeing's performance has strongly improved. While total revenues declined, net earnings improved greatly by 19 percent from last year. Diluted EPS increased modestly higher at 23 percent benefiting from share buybacks. R&D did decline during the quarter and the company also benefited from a lower income tax expense, which helped bolster improved gross profit margins, leading to the improved net earnings.

Despite lower R&D in the first quarter, the company is still on track to exceed pre-2016 average levels. On a trailing twelve-month basis, Boeing's R&D and dividends paid easily has exceeded share buybacks, which actually declined by 29 percent in the first quarter. In 2016 R&D and dividends paid was at 1.05 times share buybacks. As of the first quarter this ratio was at 1.24 times.

Boeing's capital structure has increase to 99 percent debt to capital, as shareholder equity was at only $155 million in the first quarter. However, debt was at only 1.2 times EBITDA, and the company's stock price was at 13 times free cash flow per share, while enterprise value was 16.5 times EBITDA. I would tend to review Boeing's valuation by both EBITDA and free cash flow. The higher enterprise valuation is justifiable based on the company's strengthening cash flows.

Summary

Boeing's recent stock price run-up has been influenced by the company's dividend payment increase as well as increasing cash flows. While share buybacks have and will continue to inflate diluted EPS, Boeing's investments into R&D and return of cash to investors via dividends has turned the corner as it now exceeds the share buyback program.

If the company is able to perform in the ballpark of where analyst estimates sit today, investors can expect to see sustained improvement regarding net earnings and cash flows. This will allow for further increases in dividends paid, returning more cash to investors. Additionally, Boeing's stock price still has room to run, possibly approaching the $225 level next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.