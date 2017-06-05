What The Homebuilders Told Us About The World Last Friday

Homebuilders seem to be saying that things are fine in their large sector of the economy, and that any recession and market drop will be normal and moderate.

Dr. Copper used to be the thermometer of the economy, but right now the homebuilders may be the better indicator - looking over possible recession to the longer term.

Homebuilders have been on the fence during this struggle, pulled to one side or the other by their split identity - liking low rates but a solid economy.

For most of this year day-to-day market action has been a tug of war between hot economy stocks and cool economy stocks, with cool economy stocks gradually reasserting themselves after losing the larger war for the second half of 2016. I've watched with interest as my portfolio lights up in binary fashion - half red, half green, but different halves from day to day. What does it portend? Which side is the ultimate winner?

Hot economy stocks are stuff like banks, consumer cyclicals, industrials, materials, and energy. Cool economy stocks are stuff like consumer staples, utilities, and REITs, but also high flying social media and other "new economy" stocks which are perceived to live in a privileged world outside the larger economy.

Some of this has to do with rates (hot economy stocks like higher rates, or at least can bear with them, while cool economy stocks thrive on lower rates). Some of it has to do with the business cycle and the level of fear that discretionary consumption is about to be tapped out - witness the horror show of the traditional auto and retail industries.

Where are homebuilders in all this? They are caught in the middle, sometimes trading with one group, sometimes with the other. On Friday, in a typically divided market day following a disappointing employment number, they told us.

I wrote this piece about the homebuilders a few weeks ago with focus on the industry and the three I own or have recently owned - Lennar (NYSE:LEN), CalAtlantic (NYSE:CAA), and NVR (NYSE:NVR) - but in the process touched upon the peculiarities of their trading pattern and what it might say not only about the housing industry but about the future of the economy and the markets.

The homebuilder response to Friday's punk job number underscored my view. The homebuilders on my screen rallied - were among market leaders, in fact - along with the cool-economy low-rate crowd. I watched the action all day to see if it stood up, and it did. Hot economy stocks down, cool economy stocks up, homebuilders also up. What the heck was that about?

Little internal anomalies like this can be important in the effort to answer large overall questions about the market and the economy. I believe the market as a whole often operates as if it has a hive mind, sometimes mistaken but always with a point of view about what's coming. The same thing is true for market sectors, and sometimes I step back and listen to what the hive mind of a particular sector is saying.

It used to be Dr. Copper that acted as the economic thermometer, but now it may be the homebuilders. Here's what the homebuilder sector, as an entity, seems to be saying now.

Homebuilders are Goldilocks fish. They don't like it hot - mortgage rates too high, too hard to hire workers, too costly for land and material. They don't like it cold - their buyers start to get worried and house buying slows down. Goldilocks fish like the homebuilder companies like swimming in lukewarm water.

That's where they are telling us the economy may be going.

Homebuilders differ from the other cyclicals because of having a better long term story. Auto buyers and mall shoppers may be tapped out for now, but home buyers are not. Home building is way under trend, and a generation of millennials are very late in household formation and home buying, but seem to be beginning to come around. That's the story, and basic measures of homebuilding activity seem to confirm it.

Homebuilders aren't too worried about a recession. Even if one comes, they are willing to look over it because of the strong long term case. They aren't afraid of being hit like the rest of the consumer cyclicals.

Because the homebuilders are such a large part of the economy, this suggests that a recession, when it comes, will be reasonably mild. This also suggests that the correction or bear market which comes with a recession will be ordinary - 20% or 30%, even with a need for major correction in valuation. It won't be like the recent disastrous 50% drops.

The Fed may hike this month, maybe once more, but that will be it. The economy will slow but not collapse. Mortgage rates and rates in general will remain manageable. There are no huge debacles on the horizon. The economic world will gradually normalize. That's the forecast from Homebuilderland. They reaffirmed their targets on Friday.

Just this disclaimer. No one day tells us all we need to know about events underlying the market. No one indicator suffices to a forecast. This is a helpful one, however.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEN, NVR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.