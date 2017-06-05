FANG Expectations Too High

Article Thesis

The probability of another 30% gain in the share prices of FANG stocks over the next half year is low, as valuations are already very high (and would have to continue to rise further), also the market does not price in such share price gains at all.

Fundstrat's Expectation

Over the last years Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) performed much better than the broad market, and this is the main reason for Fundstrat analyst Thomas Lee to expect another 30% return in the second half of the current year.

Where did the outperformance come from?

I'll split the FANG group up in Amazon, Alphabet and Netflix on the one side and Facebook on the other side, since there are big differences.

The outperformance of ANG was based on a combination of two contributing factors: Underlying growth in the company's revenues and / or earnings, and multiple expansion: Right now investors are willing to pay much more per dollar of revenues than they used to in the past.

Since the beginning of 2015 the price to sales multiple (which is most useful here, as Netflix and Amazon have not reported meaningful earnings during some of the quarters in the mean time) has expanded massively for three of the four FANG stocks, Facebook being the exception. Especially Amazon's 113% valuation increase was a very significant factor for the company's outperformance.

Revenue increases over the same time frame were substantial, but had a much smaller impact than the valuation increase. If valuations had remained at the same level they were at two and a half years ago, this is what share prices would look like now:

- Amazon's shares would trade for $500, instead of $1007

- Netflix' shares would trade for $84, instead of $165

- Alphabet's shares would trade for $717, instead of $976

We see that the valuation expansion allowed for share prices being about 100% higher than they would have been without any valuation changes for Amazon and Netflix.

When we now look at the expected revenue growth rates for the coming six months, we see that the forecasted 30% share price gain is mainly driven by valuation expansion, not fundamental improvements:

Netflix is expected to increase its sales by 28% this year, which means 13% for half a year -- the rest of the proposed 30% share price gain would have to come from further multiple expansion.

Alphabet is expected to grow its sales by 19% this year, which means 9% for H2 -- the vast majority of the proposed share price increase would have to be based on even higher multiples.

Amazon is expected to grow its revenues by 22% this year, which means 10% in the second half of 2017 -- about two thirds of the company's proposed 30% share price gain would have to come from further expansion of the company's valuation.

Betting on a 30% share price gain for these three stocks means betting on another big increase in each company's already high valuation. It is possible that multiples grow even higher, but that is not what an investment case should be built on. As the growth rates for each of these stocks has actually come down over the last years, multiple depression seems like a more likely cause in the long run, which would suggest that stagnant share prices or small share price gains are more likely than another big run up in the next months.

Another reason why the projected 30% growth rate is overblown is that the market does not price in such a move right now. If it was the most likely scenario that Amazon's shares would trade at $1,300 by the end of the year, why wouldn't the company's share price be close to that level right now? And why wouldn't call option premiums be much higher?

Amazon's option chain suggests that a price move to $1,300 by the end of the year is very unlikely -- otherwise the call options with a strike price of $1150 or $1200 expiring in December would trade much closer to $150 or $100, respectively -- not at one sixth of that amount. The same holds true for the option pricing of Netflix and Alphabet.

The story looks different when we take a look at Facebook, which has had a very strong run as well:

The company's big share price gains were not driven by multiple expansion, quite contrary: Facebook's valuation contracted continuously over the last years, but its underlying growth rate has been so high that share prices grew massively despite its multiples declining. The price to sales ratio dropped by 11% since the beginning of 2015, whilst its price to earnings ratio dropped even further.

When we look at analyst estimates, we see that Facebook also has the highest estimated growth rate this year, at 39% (or 18% for half a year). If Facebook's share price would rise by 30% over the remainder of the year, the majority of that growth would come from its operational progress, and the price to sales ratio would be almost exactly in line with where it stood two and a half years ago.

Betting on a 30% share price gain here is still not a sure bet at all, but Facebook's shares hitting another 30% return in H2 seems a lot more likely than the possibility of the same return with ANG. Even with Facebook option markets are not pricing in such a performance over the next half year, though, thus investors would be advised not to prematurely assume that the company will hit this target.

Takeaway

Fundstrat calls for another 30% share price gain for the FANG group, but such a move would be primarily driven by expanding multiples. Since valuations are at the high point for ANG, it is not advised to bet on someone being willing to pay even higher prices in the future. As growth rates decline, multiple contraction would be more likely.

Facebook's valuation is lower than it used to be, thus another big rise in the company's share price in the second half of the year seems more likely, but not very probable either.

This doesn't mean that either of these companies is a bad investment or should be shorted, but some estimates for future share price gains (even by professional analysts) are pretty lofty, and reality can be much harsher -- investors should always keep that in mind.

