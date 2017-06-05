Coty, Inc.: Insiders Buy Shares Again (Will You Finally Listen To Them?)

Our initial attraction to Coty Inc.'s (NYSE:COTY) shares as an investment was due to share purchases by multiple insiders near 52-week lows in February/March 2017 (as noted below). In the past, we have found that such insider buying pattern is quite instructive about the value of an investment and such insiders' intermediate and long-term belief in such investment. Based on the above-noted insider purchases and our knowledge of COTY's transformational efforts, we established a position in the company's shares earlier in 2017. Some readers of our insider purchase articles tend to doubt the meaning of such purchases, but a simple review of most of our articles on the subject will show that when multiple insiders buy their company's shares near 52-week lows, such insiders harvest outsized returns over a two- to three-year period after the purchases. With this in mind, imagine our surprise when insiders made additional substantial share purchases in late May 2017 (as noted below). To us, such added share purchases solidify our belief in COTY's transformative efforts and further indicate such insiders' continued confidence regarding the likely success of such transformation.

Investors may remember that the transformation primarily involves the integration of three personal products businesses (make-up, fragrance and hair care) acquired from Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). COTY's shares sold off as its businesses were adversely affected by significantly higher-than-anticipated inventory levels in the market of the acquired PG beauty business, competitive pressures in its consumer beauty division and the distraction associated with its merger integration efforts. Our investment in the company's shares comes at a time of uncertainty for the company, but we have found the following factors tend to provide a fertile investment opportunity: 1) a transformative acquisition causing near-term uncertainty; 2) multiple insider purchases near 52-week lows; and 3) a cost reduction synergy program arising from an acquisition. While COTY sees its transformation as a multi-year effort, investors reacted positively to its most recent quarterly earnings report. In particular, COTY announced earnings that exceeded revenue and earnings estimates due to strong demand for its Calvin Klein brand and its recently acquired brands ghd and Younique. (See our article highlighting COTY's most recent earnings report.)

COTY, to increase its market share and decrease its dependence on its perfume business, entered into multiple acquisitions in recent years. The company acquired more than 40 PG brands, the personal care and beauty business of Brazil's Hypermarcas SA, a majority stake in online cosmetics retailer Younique and a high-end hair styling appliance brand, ghd. While such acquisitions should drive revenue/earnings growth long term, the company is experiencing near-term adverse effects from such acquisitions. For example, COTY has lost shelf space at retail stores for certain PG brands and expects such lost shelf space will continue for a few more quarters until COTY's marketing efforts (on brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor and Clairol) reverse the effects on such brands being "orphaned" by PG. With this in mind, the company is focused on driving growth by: 1) strengthening/nurturing its global brands, including COVERGIRL, Rimmel and Clairol, in its consumer beauty business; Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss and Gucci in its luxury business; and Wella and OPI in its professional beauty business; 2) cultivating smaller brands with higher growth potential; 3) stabilizing its remaining brands; and 4) expanding the geographical reach of its portfolio and leveraging its global distribution footprint.

COTY also has a merger and acquisition strategy to drive growth. With the company's strong cash flow and balance sheet, it intends to add businesses that improve its growth profile while remaining disciplined on valuation. In addition, the company continues to target total four-year synergies and working capital benefits of $750 million and $500 million, respectively, with no change to the operating costs to realize both. (We should note our belief that cost synergy goals tend to be conservative estimates that companies typically exceed.) With the above-noted efforts to drive revenue/earnings growth in mind, COTY has significant long-term growth potential given its iconic and emerging brands and its detailed strategy to become a challenger and leader in beauty markets and drive sustained profitable growth over time. We strongly believe the multiple insider purchases over two time periods in 2017 symbolize such insiders' confidence in the likely success of company's transformational efforts, and, as such, we recommend that investors consider the company's shares on any overall market weakness.

Insiders begin buying shares again

One of the most positive signs to a potential investor in a company's stock is an insider purchase of its shares on the open market. In late May 2017, the following insiders purchased the company's shares: 1) G. Greerson McMullen (the Chief Legal Officer) purchased 14,350 shares at $18.91 for a total cost of $271,358 and 11,300 shares at $18.87 for a total cost of $213,231; and 2) E. Huber (President, Luxury) purchased 79,750 shares at $19.05 for a total cost of $1,519,237. While these purchases are significant on their own, COTY insiders purchased even more shares in February/March 2017 as follows: 1) G. Greerson McMullen purchased 40,500 shares at $18.50 for a total cost of $749,250; 2) C. Pane (the CEO) purchased 36,270 shares at $19.67 for a total cost of $713,431 and 36,080 shares at $19.40 for a total cost of $699,952; 3) S. Moreau (President, Professional Beauty) purchased 2,500 shares at $18.50 for a total cost of $46,250; and 4) S. Froidefond (the Chief Human Resources Officer) purchased 32,300 shares at $18.50 for a total cost of $597,550. We find these multiple insider purchases closer to COTY's 52-week lows as significant given the positions each insider holds with COTY. Such insider purchases are particularly significant given that investors have punished COTY's shares due to near-term integration and market adversities.

The above-identified insiders are most knowledgeable about the direction COTY is moving with respect to: 1) current and future products; 2) transformative efforts; 3) the company's financials; 4) cost reduction efforts; and 5) any acquisition strategy. We see such continued insider purchases by COTY executives as a sign of confidence in the company's post acquisition growth strategies as a newly transformed company that includes the integration of businesses acquired from PG. Such continued insider purchases also make a strong statement on the company's shares even though their purchases of COTY shares were made closer to 52-week lows. With COTY shares trading at about the insiders' purchase prices, potential investors with a long-term holding period currently have the opportunity to purchase the company's shares at a price similar to such insider purchases.

Our view

Investors should not underestimate the significance of the multiple insider purchases noted above. We have seen such circumstances play out too many times before where we did not follow such insider purchases with our own share purchase. This time, however, we found COTY's insider purchases significant enough that we were compelled to initiate our own investment in the company's shares. Although the company characterizes its transformation as a long journey to drive more consistent revenue/earnings growth, we are willing to wait along with insiders until such transformational efforts begin to show results (which is likely 2 to 3 years). While COTY faces uncertainty through difficult market conditions exacerbated by acquisition and cost synergy uncertainties, the company will work to overcome such adverse conditions by: 1) strengthening its global brands; 2) shifting more of its resources to fuel the growth of its brands with higher growth potential; 3) stabilizing its remaining brands; and 4) continuing to expand the geographic reach of its strong brand portfolio. COTY is also on target to achieve its previously announced $750 million cost synergy target by fiscal 2020.

COTY's transformation will likely drive sustained revenue/earnings growth but will also serve to expand its operating margins and improve cash flow generation. The company also plans to further develop its power brands, expand its presence in emerging markets and increase its distribution by leveraging innovation. Further, the company is seeking to generate more than one-third of its net revenue from emerging markets over the intermediate term. Finally, COTY also remains interested in acquiring other companies and assets as part of its growth strategy. COTY is taking an aggressive stance towards stabilizing its businesses and turning around its consumer beauty business. Despite such adversities, however, COTY has a significant opportunity to transform key neglected PG brands and revive such brands in a competitive market where smaller brands have been taking share and consumers are moving to digital and e-commerce markets.

COTY's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 25.15 based on fiscal 2017 earnings estimates of $0.76, and about 20.75 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $0.92. Estimates for both fiscal 2017 and 2018 have decreased in recent months. We believe that investors should follow the insiders noted above and consider COTY's shares on any overall market sell off. Over the long term, investors will benefit from share price appreciation and dividend increases as the company expands and drives revenue/earnings growth from the integration of its recent acquisitions, internal product pipeline innovation, product portfolio management and smaller acquisitions to fill out its product offerings.

