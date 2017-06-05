Royal Dutch Shell: Get Paid 6.7% Plus A Possible 50% Increase In 5 Years

Reasonable likelihood of another six projects being sanctioned in the next few years to contribute another $3 billion in cash flow in 2022+ time frame.

The company has started an additional six projects for startup in 2019+ that may contribute another $3 billion in cash flow.

Source: Shell website

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is undergoing a turnaround effort to reposition for a world with permanently lower oil prices. The near-term effects of this turnaround effort were the subject of my recent article on SA. In this article, I review the longer-term drivers of potential growth in its business with a focus on upstream as that will continue to be where the bulk of Shell's capital employed will remain. As a result of my analysis, I forecast that projects underway will add another $3 billion a year in operating cash flow after 2019, with the potential for another $3 billion in operating cash flow for projects not yet sanctioned. The net effect would be a potential increase in its stock price by 50% by 2022.

Projects Under Construction or Approved for Final Investment Decision

First, we start with review of the current projects. Below is the list of Shell's current major projects by startup year as reported to investors in the 2016 Q4 webcast on February 2, 2017. In the earlier presentation, we had noted that the company was reporting $10 billion in cash flow from operations (CFFO) for its new project starts through 2018. These projects were already included in the cash flow analysis in my prior article.

Source: Shell 2016 Q4 presentation

To check the accuracy of the forecast of $10 billion in CFFO from new projects, which included 2016-17 starts, I estimated CFFO for its upstream projects, assuming $60/bbl oil price, and using double its reported production costs from 2016, which averaged $10.92/bbl (from page 40 of Shell's 2016 Form 20-F). The reason why I doubled its historical cash production costs is that assumption resulted in a weighted average production cost of $15/bbl that Shell forecasted after the 2018 projects came online. The results of that estimate are in the table below:

Source: Author's calculations

This resulted in an estimated CFFO of $8.2 billion for the 2017-18 project startups, very close to Shell's estimate of $10 billion for its new startups through 2018.

Source: Shell 2016 Q4 presentation

I then replicated the same calculation for the 2019+ projects, using the same production cost and oil price assumption. This resulted in annual CFFO of about $3 billion as additional upside for Shell in the 2019+ time period for projects that had achieved FID and are already underway.

Source: Author's calculations

Thus, from the project data it has reported, using the same $60/bbl assumption on oil price in Shell's presentations, we conclude that the company has an additional uplift of $3 billion in CFFO in the 2019-2021 time frame that has not been included in its short-term (through 2018) forecasts.

Projects in the Development Funnel

Shell also reported projects in its development funnel, that is projects that had not received a FID yet. These projects are summarized below:

Source: Shell 2016 Q4 presentation

These projects are inherently more uncertain, as they are subject to the outcome of negotiations with foreign governments, results of front-end engineering and design (FEED) outcomes, or subject to fundamental economic challenges. Using the same methodology for the in-progress projects, I calculated the potential CFFO from these projects. The only exception is the North American LNG projects, whose valuations will be covered in the project discussions. While I do not have specific information on the status of these projects, below I provide my opinion of the challenges these projects have and their likelihood of reaching a successful Final Investment Decision (FID).

Source: Author's calculations

North American LNG projects

Shell lists three LNG projects in North America, LNG Canada T3-4, LNG Canada T1-2, and Lake Charles. These projects are different from the company's other "integrated gas" projects because Shell's interest would be likely limited to the construction, ownership, and operation of the liquefaction facilities, with the rest of the upstream value chain being held by other parties. This means that the potential profit on these investments are limited to what the liquefaction can charge to the ultimate LNG buyers, mostly Asian gas and power utilities.

To estimate the potential profit, I calibrated against Cheniere (NYSEMKT:LNG), which is an operating liquefaction facility on the US Gulf Coast, and assumed a better outcome due to lower capital expenditures and operating costs for lessons learned from Cheniere (which has not yet produced a positive operating cash flow), which would result in a return on capital employed in the low teens.

However, more serious than the low level of operating cash flow from these projects is the challenging environment for sanctioning new LNG projects, especially in North America. In today's market, Asian buyers are reluctant to line up long-term supply contracts. Korea and Japan are re-evaluating their long-term LNG needs in relation to their nuclear power fleet, and China is focusing on developing domestic resources. Furthermore, because upstream supplies to North American LNG liquefaction are not part of an integrated project, the Asian buyers are subject to market price risk.

For reasons of low profitability and challenging market environment, I rank the North American LNG projects as having a very low chance of being approved in the next three years.

Nigeria

There are two projects in Nigeria, the Bonga Main and Bonga South West. Both are managed via joint ventures with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). While a RFP has been announced for Q4 for Bonga South West, the Bonga Main seems to be stalled in negotiation with NNPC with no tender announced. While there is always inherent uncertainty in dealing with foreign governments and their national oil companies, due to Nigeria's budget crunch, it seems likely that some sort of deal will be found to move at least one of these projects forward.

Brazil

The Libra Pilot FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading) project was bid last year, but the partner (Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)) felt the bids came in too high. They will rebid this project in the second half of 2017. It seems likely that this project will proceed, given the desperate situation for the offshore contracting companies and Brazil's need to bring in more revenue.

US GOM

The Vito project is a deepwater Gulf of Mexico opportunity. Given Shell's focus on cost efficiency and continuous learning to drive down costs, it seems likely that this project will not be approved until the other GOM project, Appomattox, is largely through startup.

Russia

The Sakhalin T3 is in early discussion with the joint venture partners, with the FEED just started. While Sakhalin has the advantage of being an integrated gas play, the lead time for negotiation with Gazprom (OTCQX:GZPFY) is typically long, and this project faces the same market headwinds from the Asian buyers.

Summary of Development Funnel

As of Q4 2016, Shell identified 12 upstream projects in its opportunity funnel. Of these, it is my opinion that projects accounting for about $3 billion a year in CFFO have a reasonable likelihood of being approved in the next few years with potential to add to profits in the 2022+ time frame.

Updating the Cash Flow Outlook and Potential Price Appreciation

Using these forecasts of the 2019+ projects underway and my forecast on the development funnel, I updated the cash flow model from my previous article in the table below:

Source: Actuals from Shell 2016 Form 20-F. Forecast is Author's calculations

My forecast shows that the cumulative effect of the company's new investments will be to increase free cash flow (FCF) from about $13 billion (estimated) in 2017 to $21 billion by the 2022+ time frame. If we assume that Shell can command about a 6% ratio of FCF to share price, this would result in a market capitalization of $350 billion (=$21/0.06), or about 50% higher than today's market capitalization.

Obviously, a lot of things have to go right between now and 2022 for this to happen including the successful completion of projects underway, the sanctioning of some of the projects in the development funnel, and, of course, the realization of an average $60/bbl oil price (Brent).

Summary and Investment Thesis

Shell has 15 upstream projects with startup dates in 2017-18 which will contribute about $10 billion in cash flow from operations (including 2014-16 starts) as part of the company's strategic pivot to deliver cash now from its "cash engines". Shell has six upstream projects with startup dates 2019 or later that are underway, and these should contribute about $3 billion in operating cash flow. In the development funnel, there are enough projects that seem likely to come to fruition that I forecast another $3 billion in operating cash flow in the 2022+ time period.

Combined, these new projects could lead to an increase in free cash flow from $13 billion this year to $21 billion by 2022, potentially resulting in a 50% appreciation from today's share price. While many things have to go right for this to happen, there is enough line of sight from existing and potential projects to make this a reasonable possibility.

At today's yield of 6.7% (RDS.B - $56.06) or 7% (RDS.A - $53.97), shareholders are being paid an above-average dividend that also has a reasonable path to a 50% increase in the stock price in five years.

For investors that are new to the big integrated energy companies, five years to wait for 50% price appreciation may seem like a long time, especially when other SA headlines are touting quick returns and ambitious price targets.

However, this is the nature of the upstream oil and gas industry, where major projects can take a half decade or more to start generating cash flow. The advantage for the investor is that once the investment has been made and has achieved startup, these projects can produce significant profits and cash flows for decades.

In the specific case of Royal Dutch Shell, this five-year bull case is the combination of an almost 7% dividend yield plus 8% gain on the share price (which produces 50% over five years) for an average return of almost 15% a year, which in my opinion is a very high prospective return in today's market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.