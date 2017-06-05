ConocoPhillips Doing All The Right Things

I last recommended independent US oil company ConocoPhillips back on February 6th. I recommended Conoco (NYSE:COP) on its strong cash flow numbers (now that the dividend had been cut), plus excellent Eagle Ford assets and a balance sheet that was delevering. At that time shares were at $50.43. Right now shares are at $44.26, a drop of over 10%.

Courtesy of Google Finance.

Shares of Conoco are still very low. Although this chart doesn't show it, shares are about half of what they were back in the middle of 2014. Conoco has a great set of shale assets in the Eagle Ford, some very low-decline legacy assets in Alaska, and quite a bit more. Conoco is a global oil and gas producer with diversified assets including a new LNG export facility in Australia.

Unfortunately Conoco ceased to be much of an income play back in 2016 when it was forced to slash its dividend by over two-thirds. Like most big, dividend-paying oil companies, Conoco was bleeding cash at the time. Conoco was running out of options if it wanted to maintain its investment grade credit rating, and so it took decisive action to free up capital by slashing the dividends.

In the end that was the right thing to do, and in looking at events over the latest quarter that should be apparent. The company has made steady progress in not only improving its balance sheet but also reducing operating cost to stay profitable.

Making progress

Courtesy of ConocoPhillips Investor Relations.

This above chart is the framework by which I view Conoco's latest quarter. Conoco generated $1.8 billion in cash flow with realized prices averaging $54. Conoco spent $1 billion on capital expenditure and another $300 million. This means that the company had $500 million in free cash flow left over, which largely went to paying down debt.

Before looking into operational details, I view this as a very positive quarter. Conoco is committed to deleveraging and that is a good thing. Production increased 3% year on year and Conoco announced that it would be selling its Canada Oil Sands assets as well as its position in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. Presumably, funds from this disposition will go to buying back shares. I'm not a huge fan of Conoco selling crude oil assets with Brent in the low $50s. Nevertheless, Conoco is paying the bills, so to speak, and so I don't have a huge problem with these asset dispositions, especially because I was never a huge fan of either assets in the portfolio.

Overall operating expenditure continues to decline as Conoco sees net cost deflation. That alone doesn't show the whole picture, however, because there was actually some cost inflation in the Eagle Ford and Bakken, but greater deflation in offshore and international operations. Areas of cost inflation included proppant, pressure and cement - all of which are heavily used in shale drilling. Areas of cost deflation include chemicals, labor and fabrication.

Thanks to ongoing cost reduction efforts Conoco is now profitable at $54 crude, where it needed crude in the mid-$60s just a couple years ago.

Is Conoco a buy?

It's hard to complain about Conoco. It's doing all the right things and I am encouraged to see the company's credit rating get a positive outlook at Moody's. But is it a buy? Well, Conoco would be a great buy if there were a bull case for oil. In that environment it would make a lot of money, especially from its big Eagle Ford and Bakken positions.

However, I do not believe that there is much of a bull case for crude oil right now. I think crude prices are going to stay in the range that they are currently in, or perhaps even drop. I say this because since my last article it has become clear that production in the US is rebounding, and this excess supply is going to mean a hard ceiling on price.

For this reason I prefer to look at companies that can do well at these prices and even pay out a decent dividend. That means, first and foremost, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) or BP Plc (NYSE:BP). Both of those are better options that Conoco at this time because both will pay you to wait. Both also have downstream businesses which provide a degree of stability if crude prices become volatile again. If you really want to buy, ConocoPhillips here you can, but I'm going to stick with the bigger integrated names that can still pay a bigger dividend.

If you're interested in Conoco, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I've been following Conoco for a few years, and I will provide update articles when dong so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.