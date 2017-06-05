Stock Market Warning - The Jobs Report Is Signaling Inflation

Here's a question nobody is asking that I think needs to be asked today. What if nonfarm payrolls was limited in May because hiring firms are not offering enough to attract the workers they need; and what happens when they do? And what if there is simply a shortage of qualified unemployed workers? Wouldn't either of these two possibilities drive compensation inflation? The answer is yes, and that could be extremely problematic for stocks.

Nonfarm payroll growth was reported at only 138K for May, well short of the 185K that was expected by economists and the 253K figure projected by ADP for just the private sector. Everyone seems to be assuming that the shortfall was a signal for further sluggish economic growth. But what if it was not? What if it is a signal of something else, like say a shortage of labor and therefore burgeoning inflation?

Data within this report could be implying the message I'm delivering here. For instance, the unemployment rate reported for May reached 4.3%, a mark not seen since 2001. It is down by 0.5 of a percentage point just since January. We are talking full-employment folks, a point where wage inflation will naturally ensue as competition for scarce labor requires that firms offer candidates for employment greater incentives to sign on, like higher wages for one and signing bonuses etc.

The U-6 rate of unemployment, which is considered more relevant by many because it is inclusive of people working part-time who want full-time work, is also decreasing and has been doing so in parallel to the unemployment rate for years now. Part-timers for economic reasons (they want to work full-time) was about unchanged at 5.2 million in May. However, I believe in many of these cases, people become anchored in what they are doing and simply stop looking for better opportunities whether available or not (they are available for qualified workers). Though, as the labor market tightens, they may hear about them from friends more often, and we may see this figure decrease further as well; or perhaps these jobs are filled by others as these part-timers find full-time work, say after earning a college degree or simply due to an improving economy.

Those marginally attached to the labor force declined by 238K from a year ago. These folks have searched for work over the last 12 months but are not counted as unemployed because they were not on record searching for work over the last four weeks preceding the survey. Importantly, though, they did not appear to join the long-term unemployed (27 weeks or longer), where the count remained the same. Long-term unemployed now accounts for 24% of the unemployed. Given that many of these individuals may never rejoin the workforce, as the percentage increases to the total of unemployed, it also indicates reduced slack in the labor force. Still, the number of discouraged workers, who believe there are no jobs available for them, also decreased by 183K from a year ago to 355K.

The Employment Situation Report also showed other signs that slack is finally going away. For instance, the Labor Force Participation Rate decreased to 62.7% from 62.9%. It's not considered a trend by the Bureau of Labor Statistics yet, but every economist I hear speak about this figure expects it to trend lower moving forward due to the demographics of the nation. As baby boomers leave the workforce and are not replaced by enough new qualified workers simply due to population demographics, this rate will continue to decline. It stresses labor costs.

The Trump Administration's aversion to immigration further ensures the demographic trend by restricting the immigration of younger laborers, whether skilled or unskilled. This is actually critically important for our nation today, because if this is allowed to continue, soon without increasing receipts from new workers' tax payments, a great portion of our government's budget will end up going just to pay the nation's debt costs and for entitlement programs for retirees and seniors like social security and other benefits. But with regard to its implication here, as baby boomers leave the workforce in overwhelming numbers, laborers are going to become scarcer, putting pressure on compensation costs.

Other recent labor market reports indicate the labor market is tightening. I showed in my analysis of the Personal Income & Outlays Report that compensation inflation is already increasing significantly. The Job Openings & Labor Turnover Summary shows that job openings were little changed, though at a big number of 5.7 million at the end of March. Importantly, job openings increased in professional and business services by 126K and other services by 55K. The number of voluntary quits in March, which is an indicator of peoples' confidence that they'll find work elsewhere (shows a strong labor market), marked 3.1 million in March. It was little changed in March, but is reflecting improved labor market confidence even at its current level. Layoffs and discharges marked 1.6 million, also little changed but significantly short of quits.

In conclusion, I believe the jobs data for May may not be reflective of a slacking economy, but rather it along with other data may be indicative of reduced slack in the labor market. As workers become scarcer, employers will have to offer greater incentive to attract qualified workers, especially for skilled labor. That means inflation will be fueled by rising compensation costs. Spending (NYSE: XLY) will therefore increase and the price of goods and services should reflect that soon thereafter.

In past reports, I've warned that the Fed may miss the ball on burgeoning inflation. The Fed seems today to be focused on what looks like a temporary lull or transitory cause of slower price change due to seasonal and/or industry (wireless services) cause. That could spell trouble for stocks (NYSE: SPY) (NYSE: DIA) (NYSE: QQQ) and a boon for precious metals (NYSE: GLD) (NYSE: SLV) in the future. For more of my regular coverage of markets, readers are welcomed to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.