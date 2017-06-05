2 Top S&P/TSX Composite (CAD) Dividend Dogs Flaunt 'Yuge' Target Price Upsides, Per June Analysts

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five June top-yield S&P/TSX Composite dog stocks showed 4.15% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little Dogs ruled May's S&P/TSX Composite top ten.

Broker target-estimated June top ten net gains ranged 22.34%-112.6% topped by AM.TO 6/1/17. The master list was pre-screened to only include firms with net returns greater than -6%.

"The S&P/TSX Composite is the headline index for the Canadian market. Broadest in the S&P/TSX family, it is the basis for multiple sub-indices.The Toronto Stock Exchange [distributes its data]".

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Broker Analysts Projected 22.34% To 112.59% Net Gains For Ten S&P/TSX Composite Dogs By June 2018

Three of ten top S&P/TSX Composite dividend dogs by yield were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for S&P/TSX Composite dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for May 2018:

Aimia [AIM.TO](OTCPK:GAPFF) was projected to net $1,125,92, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Bonterra Energy [BNE.TO] (OTC:BNEFF) was projected to net $856.68, based on target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 113% more than the market as a whole.

Vermilion Energy [VET.TO](VET) was projected to net $431.56, based on a median target price estimate from fourteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Exchange Income [EIF.TO](OTC:EIFZF) was projected to net $368.72, based on a median target price estimate from ten analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 85% less than the market as a whole.

Ensign Energy Services [ESI.TO] (OTCPK:ESVIF) was projected to net $350.53, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% more than the market as a whole.

Genworth MI Canada [MIC.TO](OTC:GMICF) was projected to net $285.15, based on a median target estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 74% more than the market as a whole.

Russel Metals [RUS.TO](OTCPK:RUSMF) was projected to net $254.64, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% more than the market as a whole.

Alaris Royalty [AD.TO](OTC:ALARF) was projected to net $228.50, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Chemtrade Logistics [CHE.UN.TO] (OTC:CGIFF) netted $225.05 based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

AltaGas [ALA.TO] (OTCPK:ATGFF) was projected to net $223.35 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from eleven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 54.4% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

60 Top S&P/TSX Composite Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) 10 Top S&P/TSX Composite Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten S&P/TSX Composite stocks selected 6/1/17 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Aimia [AIM.TO] (OTCPK:GAPFF) [1] was the lone industrials representatives in the top ten.

Tops of five real estate sector firms placed second, Cominar REIT [CUF.UN.TO] (OTC:CMLEF) [3]. The other four real estate sector representatives placed in fourth, and sixth through eighth places: Artis REIT [AX.UN.TO](OTCPK:ARESF) [4]; Northview Apartment REIT [NVU.UN.TO] (OTC:NPRUF) [6]; Dream Global REIT [DRG.UN.TO] (OTC:DUNDF); Dream Office REIT [D.UN.TO] (OTC:DRETF).

A consumer cyclical representative placed third, Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO](OTCPK:CJREF)) [3]. The financial services sector representative was in fifth place, Alaris Royalty [AD.TO] (OTC:ALARF) [5].

Finally, two energy sector representatives placed ninth and tenth, Gibson Energy [GEI.TO](OTC:GBNXF) [8], and Bonterra Energy [BNE.TO](OTC:BNEFF) [10], to complete the S&P/TSX Composite top ten for June.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten S&P/TSX Composite Dogs Showed 17.25% To 80.8% Upsides To June, 2018; (31) Worst Downside From One of Five Was -3.47%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Toronto. Brokers Calculated (32) A 11.99% Median Target Price Upside and (33) 12.57% Net Gain From 30 S&P/TSX Composite Upside Dogs Come May 2018

S&P/TSX Composite top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 1, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 15.9% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 14.9% in the coming year. Notice price moving toward dividend in the coming year but not approaching closer than $400 from Dow-like overbought conditions for S&P/TSX Composite top yield dogs in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 4.15% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P/TSX Composite Dividend Stocks To June 2018

Ten top S&P/TSX Composite dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The master list was prescreened to only include firms with net returns greater than -6%.

As noted above, top ten S&P/TSX Composite dividend dogs selected 5/30/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (34) Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P/TSX Composite Dogs Delivering 29.69% Vs. (35) 28.51% Net Gains by All Ten by June, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend S&P/TSX Composite kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 4.15% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The very lowest priced S&P/TSX Composite top yield dog, Aimia [AIM.TO](OTCPK:GAPFF), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 34.33%.

The five lowest-priced top yield S&P/TSX Composite dividend dogs for June 1 were: Aimia; Dream Global REIT; Cominar REIT; IArtis REIT; Corus Entertainment, with prices ranging from $2.33 to $13.57.

Five higher-priced S&P/TSX Composite dividend dogs for June 1 were: Bonterra Energy; Gibson Energy; Alaris Royalty; Dream Office REIT; Northview Apartment REIT, whose prices ranged from $16.98 to $21.15.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

One of these top S&P/TSX Composite pups by yield qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the forty-two Dogs of the Week II now available. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun

Suggest a favorite stock for my next crowd-sourced follower favorite article in June. Message me with your favorite stock ticker. I will include it in that article. Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon next to my name below the headline of this article or simply comment in the comments sector below. Note your top ticker, and remember: Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your S&P/TSX Composite dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: dogbreedspicture.net

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.