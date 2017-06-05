Weekly Fund Wrap: Climbing The Wall Of Worry

However, we do believe it is prudent for investors to diversify into more defensive sectors so as to have some dry powder left for the eventual selloff.

We think strong macro data will keep this economic cycle humming along, even as valuations remain rich.

Worries are everywhere you look, from political and policy uncertainty to worrying auto subprime data.

Investors have been scaling the wall of worry over the last few months: retail shops closing everywhere, automation replacing workers, high valuations across asset classes, high policy uncertainty, an apparent tech stock bubble, peaking margins, flatter yield curve, Chinese tightening, exploding auto subprime NPL rates, the White House, Russia, the White House AND Russia...

Through all of this, hard data has been doing just 'fine thank you' and it is mostly this fact that has been reflected in higher valuations. Don't get us wrong - valuations are high but they are high for a reason. We should remember, however, that assets don't typically turn because of high valuations - they turn because of macro-economic cycles. So unless we see a recession in the near term we don't expect more than the usual cyclical volatility across asset classes.

President Trump announced his intention to leave the Paris Climate Change Accord. The US was less likely to fulfill its non-binding commitment to reduce emissions by 26% relative to 2005 levels. So no immediate impact is expected and in any case the US can change its targets at its own discretion.

The ISM Manufacturing index increased in May, marking the ninth month of expansion and Chicago PMI rose 1.1 points, making this the strongest reading since 2014.

The week finished on a lower note, however, as payrolls rose only 138k vs. 185k expected, even though the ADP reading was very strong just a day before.

While overall credit conditions remain good, there has been notable softness in Bank Commercial and Industrial loans. This index has only softened markedly during recessions, so this is something to watch.

Tuesday saw an end to the seven straight up sessions in the S&P 500; however, the week still finished very strongly with the index rising nearly 30 points over the last two days.

Both Equities and Treasuries rallied on the week, with only Commodities and the Dollar showing weak performance. Oil came off over 4% on disappointing inventory data while the USD was rattled by further political noise from the White House, this time relating to Jared Kushner.

Commodity and Energy-related sectors registered negative performance on the week while Equity funds did well.

Discounts continue to compress with the average discount just above 4%.

Sectors with the widest discounts are:

Global Real Estate: -12%

Inflation Bond Funds: -11%

Latin America Equity: -11%

Asia Equity: -10%

US General Equity: -10%

However, on a 10-year Z-Score basis, only Latin America Equity looks cheap at -1.

We continue to like the MLP sector because of the high distribution rates as well as the expected price support for oil from the extended production cuts and expected inventory rebalancing.

We also like the Senior Loan and Limited Duration funds from their relatively low NAV volatility and defensive style. The High Yield curve is relatively flat, which means that investors do not leave a lot of yield on the table by limiting their duration exposure.

A number of income funds dropped their distribution rates this month.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term (NYSE:JPI) decreased its monthly dividend by 6%.

Invesco Senior Income (NYSE:VVR) decreased its monthly dividend by 12.8%

Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield (NYSE:GHY) decreased its monthly dividend by 10%

Prudential Short Duration High Yield (NYSE:ISD) decreased its monthly dividend by 9.8%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate (NYSEMKT:NRO) increased monthly dividend by 12.5%

Bulldog increased its allocation to the JPMorgan China Region Fund (NYSE:JFC), which is trading at a 2% discount and is expected to undergo liquidation.

City of London group bought shares in the Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, which is trading at a discount of 11%.

There is a lot to worry about in the current cycle but we don't think a sell-off is imminent. That said, we do think it is prudent for investors to start reallocating into more defensive sectors such as Senior Loans, Limited Duration and Munis. We believe these sectors offer attractive valuations and distribution rates relative to the more aggressive sectors and because of their reduced NAV volatility can be used as a store of value to reallocate into more aggressive sectors when the sell-off does come.

