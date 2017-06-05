Ford: May Auto Sales Data Will Drive Shares Higher

At some point, the market will have no choice but to give Ford credit for its current fundamentals and the future it is working to lead.

The fact that shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) drove in reverse, falling as much as 1.5% Friday despite positive May vehicle sales underscores the skepticism Wall Street has with the company. The stock recovered from the low of $11.24 on Friday to end the week at $11.35, down only 0.53%.

But at some point, the market will have no choice but to give Ford credit for its current fundamentals and the future it is working to lead. And May's auto sales data, which showed that Ford sales rose 2.2% higher, outpacing General Motors (NYSE:GM), Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and Toyota (NYSE:TM), could be the start the start of that trend, especially when it comes just a week after the arrival of new CEO Jim Hackett.

Fairly or unfairly to parting CEO Mark Fields, Hackett will be credited with this "victory." And to the extent Hackett can string together more victories, Ford's escape from Wall Street's junk yard could be real. Overall, the auto industry saw a 7.5% improvement from the April to May, but only a 0.3% rise year over year. Obviously, the auto landscape is not as robust as it used to be, given that sales remained relatively flat in May versus a year ago. But "Flat" is better than a decline, which the industry has suffered the last two months.

In the case of Ford, which posted strong results for its SUVs, which set a May record with 74,910 vehicles sold, marking a 4.2% rise year over year, Ford stock should begin to move higher towards my $13 target. The shares continue to look oversold, which I expect to reverse starting this coming week, rewarding long-suffering shareholders. While one-month's vehicle sales should spark an "all-clear" signal, it was also how Ford achieved May's results.

Unlike some of its automaker peers, which have ramped up marketing to move their inventory, Ford has not participated in the "deep discounts party" as evidenced by the fact that Ford's per-vehicle spending - in terms of incentives - came in flat from year ago. Notably, when looking at its incentives on the best-selling F-Series pickups and on Ford-brand car models, they were down to $500 and $300, respectively. And for an industry that is notorious for its low margins, that's precisely the pricing power investors should want to see.

It is clear that Ford's new focus is on profitability, not market share. And that's a wise move, given that first quarter North America profit margins dipped almost five percentage points year over year. It seem Hackett is aiming to fix this. Consensus estimates of $1.55 per share this year and $1.66 per share next year suggests that Ford will continue to struggle in the future, achieving only minimal EPS growth. The market doesn't think Hackett can cut it.

But the fact that Ford's May sales outpaced GM and other competitors, who have resorted to steep discounting, should bode well in the second quarter from a profit-margin perspective. And to the extent this stance continues for Q3 and full year, F stock - priced at just 7 times FY EPS of $1.55 - looks like the best bargain among automakers. And its 5.3% yield is added bonus.

