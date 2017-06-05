Qualcomm: Backed In A Corner

The mobile chip making giant, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), which efficiently fended off activist investor JANA Partners and its calls for a breakup in 2015, is now under new activist pressure. Activist Elliott Management is pushing for Qualcomm to shell out more money for its NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) buyout.

Elliott wants more than just the $110 per share that Qualcomm is offering. Despite being a sizable premium to NXP's recent lows, it's still below the 2015-highs. As well, shares of NXP are up just 11% in 2017, while the NASDAQ is up 17%.

Shares of NXP are trading right at the buyout price, suggesting that the market is a firm believer that Qualcomm will have to up its offer. And by all accounts, it will. Meanwhile, shares of Qualcomm are down 10% this year.

Qualcomm needs this deal, which will diversify it beyond smartphone chips. Especially considering Qualcomm is a lawsuit battle with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) over chips and chip pricing. Adding insult to injury, Apple is Qualcomm's largest customer. Qualcomm has to find a way to diversify beyond the slowing smartphone market. NXP is the best answer for right now.

Elliott, however, just wants a better (sweeter) deal for NXP shareholders. Elliott has also been contacting large NXP shareholders to round up support. This comes as Elliott believes that NXP could easily grows its stock price much higher as a standalone. If you look at where NXP trades, even with the buyout premium, it's at only 15x forward earnings - a hefty discount to major chip peers like Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), which trades at 20x.

Qualcomm recently extended the tender offer for NXP until June 28th so that it can try and get the support it needs for the deal.

Right now, Qualcomm only has roughly 15% of the vote from NXP shareholders, when it'll need upwards of 70% to get the deal done. I think Qualcomm will be forced to use more of its cash to up its offer to around $125 a share. That'd be nearly 15% upside from here.

But it'd be worth it for Qualcomm, as (again) the smartphone market growth looks to be slowing. Meanwhile, over a third a of NXP's revenues are tied to auto-related chips. In fact, NXP is the largest supplier of chips to the auto industry. Qualcomm is the largest supplier of smartphone chips.

Even with Qualcomm's "need" to diversify relatively quickly, and as alluring as NXP's exposure to the potential self-driving car market is, there's still too much risk in owning Qualcomm - especially if it's forced into overpaying for NXP. Then, for NXP, there's the big overhang of the deal not getting regulatory approval and shares crash. But, if that fallout were to occur, NXP would be interesting as a standalone company. So from an investing perspective, the best case is that Qualcomm has to walk away or the deal gets rejected and NXP quickly trades back toward $90 for an intriguing buying opportunity.

