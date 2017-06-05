Family Boozers: Constellation Brands Wants Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman is in its fifth generation of family control with 70% of the voting shares.

Constellation is a family-controlled company with two classes of stock (similar to Ford). The family's Class B shares have 10 times the voting power of Class A shares.

Constellation Brands in an unsolicited offer to purchase Brown-Forman was spurned by the family which has historically said they want to remain independent and family controlled.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) made an unsolicited offer for Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) (NYSE:BF.B), the venerable maker of Jack Daniels and other wines and spirits. The Brown family dismissed the idea outright. On Friday's (6/2/17) Mad Money episode, Jim Cramer discussed the acquisition possibility could be still alive, but it would depend on Brown-Forman and the Brown family since they have control of the firm.

On the surface, this would seem to make great sense. Constellation Brands is a multi-billion dollar power house with huge international distribution.

However, in any analysis of a family controlled company, the interests and the objectives of the family must be considered.

Control of Constellation Brands by the Sands Family

Constellation Brands is a family controlled company that has grown by acquiring brands and then increasing distribution. The firm is a huge player in the liquor, beer, and wine marketplace with sales over $7.33B. You can see below the tremendous growth they have had.

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Sales/Revenue 2.79B 4.86B 6.03B 6.55B 7.33B

Constellation has been on an acquisition binge with moves into micro-breweries and wine producers.

"As part of our strategy to improve margins, enhance production capabilities and keep an increased focus on the higher-margin premium categories of the beverage alcohol industry, we have completed, or are in the process of completing, the following investments and acquisitions: Prisoner Wine Pending Ballast Point acquisition December 2015 Meiomi acquisition August 2015 Glass production plant acquisition through joint venture with Owens-Illinois. December 2014 Casa Noble acquisition September 2014 Beer Business acquisition June 2013 Mark West acquisition July 2012 Ruffino acquisition October 2011"

"The Class B Common Stock is principally held by members of the Sands family, either directly or through entities controlled by members of the Sands family. Holders of Class A Common Stock are entitled to one vote per share and holders of Class B Common Stock are entitled to 10 votes per share. The stock ownership of the Sands family and entities controlled by members of the Sands family represents a majority of the combined voting power of all classes of the common stock as of April 21, 2017, voting as a single class. Consequently, the Sands family has the power to elect a majority of our directors and approve actions requiring the approval of the stockholders of the Company voting as a single class".

For dividend investors, Constellation initiated a shareholder dividend in 2005 and has made some very impressive dividend increases, see table here.

The Sands family has control of Constellation and can often do what they want. If they want to make an acquisition, there are not too many people saying no to them (except another family controlled company)!

Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman is a smaller (2016 sales were just over $3B), yet diversified liquor company with multiple generations of family leadership. Previously, Seeking Alpha author Justin Pope published an article discussing numerous excellent reasons why Brown-Forman did not need to sell out and is fine on its own.

The Brown family is in its fifth generation of family leadership and control with several members of the fifth generation now on the board of directors. They also have the dual class of shares, which gives the Brown family a deciding say in the firm. The family controls 70% of the voting shares.

Whiskey and Bourbon and other "brown" liquors have enjoyed a resurgence in recent years as more people are now into cocktails. The family business endured 30 years of being "out of favor" as vodka became very popular. The Brown family wealth is ranked by Forbes as being one of the top 20 richest families in the country.

The stock surged on takeover news and declined when talks broke off regarding the acquisition. Look for this to spike again if Constellation Brands is determined to acquire them.

Robert Mondivi forced to sell when Constellation came Knocking

What happened to Robert Mondavi wines?

Mondavi held the vast majority of his company stock, and by any measure of control, he certainly had it. When Constellation Brands came calling with an offer that was overly generous, he immediately turned them down. They responded with an offer that was higher. He spurned them again, and then was sued by several minority shareholders. Due to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, he was forced to sell the company he founded and wanted to pass on to his son, in order to be fair to the minority shareholders.

This May Not Be Over for Investors

Before the Sarbanes-Oxley Financial Accountability guidelines were put into place, family controlled firms could often do as they wish, sometimes to the detriment of minority stockholders. The rules change that paradigm. If a minority shareholder were to file a lawsuit claiming their interest is not being considered, the courts could rule against the family. Sarbanes-Oxley says the company must be fair to all stockholders, even small ones. This is in Constellation Brands' favor as they try to acquire Brown-Forman.

The Brown family certainly has voting control. They may say no to a sweetened buyout offer. However, if a minority shareholder makes the case their best interest is not being served, or is being treated unfairly... well, it could be a Robert Mondavi type of situation.

Possibly the lawyers and advisors have developed a way to be fair to a minority shareholder without forcing the sale of a company if the family is not willing.

Families in Business

The Brown family has over 40 shareholders and 70% control, and now that the spirits business is on the rise, the family income is increasing, and they should not need to sell.

Families in business together care about the mission/vision of the firm in regards to carrying on the legacy of the founder. This firm has been around for 145 years; some things are worth more than money, such as legacy of the founder, family mission and social standing in the community. However, as family firms grow and age, the cousin consortiums can be spread all over the country and they can often lose their family connection. There is a reason a fifth generation firm is so rare at less than 4% of family firms (Alderson, 2011, Understanding the Family Business, Business Expert Press, NY).

It Can Happen!

In 1995, Glaxo made an unsolicited offer for Wellcome PLC. The Wellcome trust had voting control (39.5%). Most thought the family would never sell. Glaxo appealed to the family and made an offer the trust accepted. The company became Glaxo-Wellcome, the largest pharma company in the world at the time.

Bottom Line for Investors

Acquisition minded Constellation may make another (better) offer for Brown-Forman and the company may still be in play. While you wait, you can partake in the famous dividend which has been in place for 71 years with a 33-year record of steady increases. It is a member of the Standard & Poor's Dividend Aristocrats. If Constellation sweetens their offer and the Browns say yes, investors win; if they don't say yes, the courts may get involved to protect minority (non-family) shareholders. If no deal is reached, shares are high right now, buy on a dip and get a great company with a legendary long-term dividend. The company set the dividend at 18 1/4 cents a share for stockholder of record on June 5. If you end up with Constellation Brands' stock, it also pays a significantly growing dividend. This is a growth and dividend play.

