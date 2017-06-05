Is Offshore Drilling Dead, Or Is There A Dead Cat Bounce Coming?

I present your takeaway: an outlook regarding the offshore drilling industry, and ways to capitalize on upcoming opportunity in RIG and DO.

Offshore business is in decline, and some of these billion dollar companies - such as RIG and DO - are trading as if they are going out of business. Is it justified?

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) and many other offshore drilling companies have experienced steep declines in their share prices in recent years, months, and weeks. This is somewhat understandable given the steep fall in oil prices from over $100 in 2014 to the low of $26 reached in early 2016.

However, since then oil has managed to bounce back, and has consistently traded around $50 for about a year now. Yet many offshore drilling companies are trading around 2016 lows, with some, such as Diamond Offshore, trading below levels witnessed during oil's bottom in early 2016.

Current Offshore Predicament

Right now the offshore drilling business is considerably underappreciated due to various viable factors that make their business models appear incapable of competing with shale as oil trades around the $50 level. RIG and DO's revenue and income have been in a major decline for years, and so have the companies' share prices.

Is it possible that now could be the time to step in for a quick trade to the upside in some of these names? After all, they are trading at extreme lows and at key resistance levels nearing all-time lows. This indicates that the underlying stocks represent enormous risk-reward opportunity. (However, I would still use tight stops just in case.)

Technical Picture

DO 1-Year chart illustrates an enormous 60% decline. The stock is well below its 50- and 200-day moving averages, its RSI is under 30, it is showing strong downside volume, and the full stochastic appears to be turning positive at this point, indicating a possible change to short-term upward momentum.

RIG 1-Year chart appears extremely oversold with the RSI well under 30. It is also trading at a major support, indicating a possible short-term boost in RIG shares is highly possible from current levels. The full stochastic is also on the verge of turning positive, indicating that a short-term shift in upward momentum may occur shortly.

Declining Revenues & Earnings

Not surprisingly, given the decline in oil prices, revenues and earnings have deteriorated significantly for companies such as RIG and DO.

DO Numbers:

2014 Revenues, $2.8 Billion; Operating Income, $573 Million; Net Income, $387 Million

2015 Revenues, $2.4 Billion; Operating Income, -$294 Million; Net Income, -$274 Million

2016 Revenues, $1.6 Billion; Operating Income, -$356 Million; Net Income, -$372 Million

RIG Numbers:

2015 Revenues, $7.4 Billion; Operating Income, $1.36 Billion; Net Income, $895 Million

2016 Revenues, $4.16 Billion; Operating Income; $1.13 Billion, Net Income, $827 Million

Furthermore, revenue estimates suggest that the decline may continue into the foreseeable future. Short interest is also extremely high in these companies, implying that "smart money" is betting on a continued decline in the offshore drilling industry if oil prices remain at around $50 or less.

DO average revenue estimates for 2017, $1.47 Billion; 2018, $1.3 Billion

RIG average revenue estimates for 2017, $2.76 Billion; 2018, $2.73 Billion

DO Short % of Float: 38.19%

RIG Short % of Float: 21.45%

Despite the doubling of oil prices, these companies have not been able to recapture market share and their revenues and earnings appear to be in perpetual decline.

Shale Vs. Offshore

It appears that in a world of $50 oil prices offshore drillers are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with shale producers. According to Wood Mackenzie, a global energy research and consultancy group with an international reputation for supplying comprehensive data, U.S. shale is the lowest cost option for new oil production and is likely to be more competitive than conventional offshore drilling.

The report also mentions that shale producers have been able to cut costs by as much as 40% since 2014 concerning costs associated with equipment suppliers and oilfield services firms.

In addition, the report suggests that the average break-even price for offshore drillers is around $70 per barrel, which is another discouraging sign as oil is unlikely to trade around such levels in the near future. In contrast, excluding oil sands exploration, shale producers' break-even price is approximately $60. This price difference, coupled with shale producers' abilities to drastically reduce costs, clearly puts the shale producers at an advantage when compared to their offshore counterparts.



(Oilprice.com)

Sadly, offshore oil producers have not been able to manage costs as effectively and it is being reflected in their shrinking market share, revenues and profits. In fact, the offshore oil business may be so badly crippled that it may not recover for a significant period of time with oil prices at or around the $50 level. As an example of just how dire of shape the industry is in, last year Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) chose to pay (NYSE:SDRL) $125 million in cash just to get out of a contract it had with the company to use one of its drillship platforms.

The Takeaway

In conclusion, it is unlikely that oil will trade above $70 any time soon due to enormous supply coming from the U.S., Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran and other OPEC countries. Furthermore, the offshore industry is dealing with increased competition from shale producers which have shown to be more efficient in cutting costs and are providing a more cost effective way to extract oil. Despite May 5th 2017's short covering rally occurring in DO, RIG, and other offshore drillers, the industry still finds itself between a rock and a hard place.

Having said that, we believe that right now represents a short-term buying opportunity in DO and RIG. A stock position with tight stops could be an efficient and limited risk option to trade this bounce. Another riskier yet possibly more rewarding strategy would be to purchase 1-2 month out call options with the intention to unload them relatively quickly. This strategy is extremely risky and represents significant chance of loss of capital if not executed properly. Naturally, with such strategy great returns are also possible in a relatively short time frame.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.