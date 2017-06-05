The Elephant In The Room Before Chesapeake Achieves Profitability

Advantage reported cash flow of about 45% of the first-quarter amount that Chesapeake reported on far less production and a small fraction of the cash costs reported by CHK.

Cash flow from operations was $99 million in the first quarter, but will not increase in the second quarter, because a judgement was paid and commodity prices are declining.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) has reported some impressive progress over the last few years. But the real forward-looking question is how much more progress is necessary for the company to meet its goals and successfully compete in the industry?

Source: Chesapeake Energy First-Quarter Earnings Report, May 2017

Oil production in the first quarter of 2017 declined less than gas production from the 2016 first quarter. That aided the increasing benefits of oil sales to the sales mixture. Between the commodity price increases from the previous year and the larger oil percentage, the average sales price increased to $4 MCFE. For a company that produces mostly gas, that is a decent selling price.

Source: Chesapeake Energy First-Quarter Earnings Report, May 2017

As shown above, the favorable sales mix and increasing commodity prices pushed the cash flow provided by operating activities to $99 million for the first three months of the fiscal year. That is one of the better cash flow results in some time. Some would argue that the real cash flow figure is closer to $400 million because the company paid money to get out of a contract. That payment decreased reported cash flow. It is a fair enough argument. However, the company paid a judgement in the second quarter of the current fiscal year that will wipe out the anticipated second quarter cash flow. So the one-time payments are continuing. Plus, commodity prices have weakened, so the anticipated cash flow may not materialize to support the money already spent.

Chesapeake Energy has more than adequate credit lines to fund this. Indeed management noted that cash on hand and the company's credit were used to fund that second-quarter payment. Chesapeake has announced a private placement of $750 million that will be used for tender offers. But the private placement could also be used for general corporate purposes if the tender offers are not successful or are less successful than anticipated. The latest commodity price declines and the anticipated effect on future cash flow make that private placement and the corresponding tender offers a very interesting event. Management could be in the process of replacing the debt paid in January with new debt as commodity prices decline.

Source: Chesapeake Energy First-Quarter Earnings Report, May 2017

Management is guiding to some slight cost declines. Probably the most important thing to note is that the rather large capital budget is not guiding to much if any production increase. It is guiding to an increase in the percentage of oil produced which should lead to an increasing future cash flow. In fact, the capital budget for some years has not really led to much if any production increases. So despite some rather large wells and some management proclamations of great results, those results have yet to translate into increasing production, meaningful cash flow, and adequate profits. Some progress has clearly been made. Just not enough progress to ensure the future of the company in the current industry conditions.

Now, let us see what type of competition is emerging in the industry.

(All Figures In Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas First-Quarter, May 4, 2017, Press Release

Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, but has its primary operations in the Cardium in Western Canada. The first-quarter cash flow translates into about $40 million on a small fraction of the production that Chesapeake Energy reported. Plus, the company is a dry gas producer and so does not have the competitive advantage of a higher liquids production percentage.

In contrast to Chesapeake Energy, the capital budget produced a first-quarter growth of more than 40% when compared to the first quarter of 2016. Management expects that comparison to decline throughout the year, but it should maintain a growth rate in the teens. Plus, management indicates that the cash flow from operations will fund the budget and maybe produce a little extra cash.

Periodic sales of stock have kept the finance costs to a small fraction of the costs listed for Chesapeake even before the conversion between the US dollar and the Canadian dollar is considered. A gas processing plant has expanded to extract profitable liquids and maximize the value of the production. This gas processing plant not only increases sales prices but also is further decreasing some very low costs.

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas, June 2, 2017, Corporate Presentation

The result of the lower-cost structure is that Advantage's oil and gas has a total cost structure of C$.83 MCFE or C$4.98 BOE. Using an 80% conversion factor would translate the total cost into $4.00 BOE very roughly. Chesapeake has interest costs of nearly half that, and production costs would use the rest of those costs. Advantage Oil & Gas shows transportation costs of about C$2.10/BOE. That converts to about $1.68 BOE or about 25% of what the transportation costs are for Chesapeake.

An argument has often been made that Chesapeake will be far better off and the stock will provide a decent return if commodity prices rise. But Advantage will be practically printing money at those higher prices.

Chesapeake has a roughly $4.5 billion in common equity value and about $10 billion in long-term debt and preferred equity (conservatively) for an enterprise value of very roughly $14.5 billion. So shareholders purchasing shares are paying roughly for an enterprise value of $27,500 per BOE of production. That production has yet to produce any meaningful cash flow per share. Future forecasts are predicting a change in that scenario, but it clearly has not yet arrived.

Advantage Oil & Gas's enterprise value is roughly $1.14 billion of market value and C$148 million of bank debt that converts to $118 using an 80% conversion factor. The daily production of 39.6 MBOE means that the enterprise value is roughly $31,767 per BOE of production. That production translates into quarterly cash flow of about $.23 per share. Both the expanding production and the gas plant expansion could lead to higher quarterly cash flow figures throughout the remaining fiscal year. At current pricing, the stock trades at about six times cash flow. The investors also receive growing production within the cash flow generated from operations. No additional borrowing is needed, and the budget can be decreased when commodity prices become low enough. Yet the debt is easily serviced while the company waits for higher commodity prices.

Chesapeake Energy may have to sell some leases to meet its capital budget goals. A sustained commodity price decrease could really cause some serious financial challenges. The current cash imbalance and corresponding lease sales could well result in another production decrease with more time needed for cash flow to cover the capital budget. As Chesapeake moves to more liquids production, there are some low-cost competitors such as Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI), and Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) waiting. Some of these competitors have their own challenges, but all have (or will shortly) a markedly lower-cost operating structure. Many can expand production given current industry conditions. So they may be able to extend that low cost lead.

So when Chesapeake management talks about future cash flow and future profitability, the industry is developing some serious headwinds to those plans. There are some other competitors well on their way or are already there to the lower-cost future. More will probably joint them. Chesapeake not only has to get used to lower commodity prices but it must also compete against some low-cost producers. That is a tall order for anyone, let alone a large company with a big debt overhang. Many of those competitors will probably provide a much better return for investors than Chesapeake's common stock.

In fact, if oil prices remain in the $40 WTI range long term, several of the above-mentioned stocks could more than double while the price of Chesapeake remains stagnant or declines. It would be hard to imagine a scenario where any of them lag Chesapeake. Financial leverage is just not what it is "cracked up to be". Financial leverage needs a very sizable production increase and production increase (like Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN)) to have any hope of succeeding.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SN, AREX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.