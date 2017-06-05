Dick's: A Stroke Of Bad Luck Or Something Bigger?

Plummeting sales in the athletic retail industry, causing the likes of Sports Authority into bankruptcy protection, was an ominous sign for Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), whose shares plunged nearly 14% a week ago, posting their worst one-day decline in three years after the company's quarterly same-store sales disappointed Wall Street.

While Sports Authority's liquidation was - by some estimates - seen as boosting Dick's chances of survival against the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) onslaught, it doesn't appear as if those gains - in particular, consumer traffic - are going to come. And investors who are betting on a rebound in Dick's shares shouldn't hold their breath. Not only did the company's fiscal first-quarter same-store sales rise just 2.4%, below its own growth forecast of 3% to 4%, it warned of an ongoing "challenging retail environment."

This explains why leading brands such as Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) have begun to explore ways to sell directly to the consumer. They don't want to leave their future in the hands of a slowly-dying brick-and-mortar industry. It makes perfect sense. They realize, however, that even though retail is dying, athletic apparel is hot and it will continue be. As long as NBA Superstar LeBron James continues to play at a high level while wearing their gear, consumers will still wonder, "It must be the shoes, right?"

Nowhere in this scenario is Dick's needed. This is also why Nike just signed flashy New York Giants WR Odell Beckam Jr. to the richest NFL shoe deal in history. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but sources told ESPN that it's for five years and valued in the ballpark of $5 million per year. For some context, at $5 million annually, that deal is two times the value of any previous deal Nike agreed to with a football player.

And here's the thing: The deal marks a more than 400% jump from Beckam's previous deal which was less than $1 million. Why is Nike doing this? Obviously, it saw a good enough return on its previous deal with Beckam to suggests that it can realize an even better return on $5 million. Nike is also saying that the days of relying on old retail to sell product is over. It no longer need Dick's or Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) when it can get free advertising from social media.

Unlike the posters at Dick's and other retail outlets, Beckham's value to Nike has lot to do with his "cool factor" and the fact that he - at last count - had not only 2.4 million Twitter followers, but also 8.3 million Instagram followers. Combine with his 1.3 million Facebook followers, that's almost 12 million people Beckam can influence to buy Nike apparel, which Nike is marketing on its own website and direct-to-consumer strategy. Multiply Beckham's value with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Tom Brady and you can quickly see how the likes of Dick's can be squeezed out in the next five to ten years.

The same scenario is unfolding at Under Armour and its marquee athlete Steph Curry. All told, stores and malls across the United States are shutting their doors due to Amazon. And the fact that Dick's management grossly missed on their own forecast should raise questions about their ability to right this ship. At around $41 per share, DKS stock could fall another 15% to $35 as analysts' FY17 estimates of $3.69 and FY18 estimate of $4.01 still seems too high.