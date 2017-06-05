Charles River Laboratories Is A Good Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/2/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, June 2.

Bullish Calls

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU): It has moved up a lot and has limited upside. Cramer blessed it for a 2-3 points trade.

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL): CEO James Foster always delivers. It's a buy.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): "I think AMD's fine. I mean, I think that the quarter was good. They gave these projections, they weren't as great as people thought. I think it's a good situation."

Bearish Calls:

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN): It's a sell.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG): "This is not the FANG you should buy."

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS): Cramer would like to see their results before recommending a buy.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD): Cramer doesn't see a positive catalyst yet.

