Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Speculators Unwind Positioning But More Is Needed

Traders we talked to have been waiting for a sell-off to these levels and are starting to take long positions.

Natural gas prices fell 9.40% this week.

Prices dropped throughout the week and settled at $3/MMBtu for July contracts. The price drop this week can be explained by a drastic reduction in money managers' net-long positioning. The drop, as we have been warning for the last month, was going to push prices below their fundamentally supported level (see There's Only One Thing Wrong With The Natural Gas Market Today). With prices hovering around $3/MMBtu, traders we talk to think there needs to be more position rebalancing.

As we wrote in an update to HFI Research subscribers on Thursday, our section, "What are the traders saying" detailed:

"July contracts are trading below $3.00/MMBtu today and traders are all pretty excited. "Lot of amateurs didn't see the sell-off coming, but I told ya, those specs were gonna get blown up," one trader colorfully described the recent sell-off in natural gas prices. "People that are putting it on bearish fundamentals need to wake the hell up. It was spec, it wasn't no real bad fundamentals that happened." Most traders we spoke to today are layering in long positions. On average, the traders have layered in about 50% of desired longs, and are waiting for another possible push to $2.90/MMBtu to get real excited. Traders warned us that the narrative is going to shift to bearish fundamentals driving the price downturn, but we all know that the real fundamentals didn't change much, it was that money managers got long too fast. Traders are starting to take on additional long positions with an average of 50% of desired long positions taken."

Some of the commentators in our articles have pointed to bearish fundamentals as the cause of the last price correction. Yes, weather reports did turn bearish, but the rally from $3/MMBtu to $3.40/MMBtu weren't exactly on bullish fundamentals either. If you asked us a month ago, we remained steady that June's fundamental supported level was $3.10/MMBtu and July was $3.25/MMBtu. But speculators piling into positioning didn't help the narrative, and some bulls got overly excited.

The same could be said about the price correction we saw last week. Fundamentals over the last month didn't change anywhere near the justification for prices to rally to $3.40 or for a correction back to $3. While further positioning rebalance is required for the market to be more level headed, traders we talk to are starting to take long positions.

Positioning is correcting in the right direction, but more is needed.

