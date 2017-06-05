Geopolitical Oil Price Risk Is Escalating Fast

As the world needs a global leader, many of the world's leaders are increasingly looking inward.

Low oil prices (USO,OIL) can be both a blessing and a course. For many economies in the world, low prices boost consumer spending and jumpstart economic growth (NYSEARCA:SPY). For the few countries that are entirely dependent on oil revenues, low oil prices are destabilizing. As prices look to languish under $60 for the foreseeable future, many OPEC governments who require $100 plus oil prices for a balanced budget are starting to crumble. As the oppressive regimes see civil unrest spreading through their nations, the historical approach has been to crack down. Venezuela is crumbling, and the people who call it home are suffering.

Eventually, Venezuela will not be alone in a power struggle. Algeria, Iraq, Libya and Nigeria are all facing major economic problems. Tensions are escalating in the Middle East, with Qatar being cut off by its neighbors - a move that will certainly spark inflation as the country loses all its major trade routes.

On A Knife's Edge?

The world is seemingly in two places at once. Europe, the U.S., and much of Asia are recovering well from the recession. Poverty is plummeting across the world, and quality of life is growing for the worst off people in the poorest places.

However, we have seen how political unrest has unraveled a relatively small country such a Syria. If such a destabilizing event were to occur in a larger state, the dominoes could start to fall. The greatest political risk to a country often lies in bordering a failed state. All neighboring countries to Syria have struggled to handle the flow of refugees and migrants. One failed state could lead to many, and the fallout would be disastrous for the people living in those countries, and for the world economy. Worst of all, the populations of the developed countries are pushing their governments into nationalistic and inward looking behavior.

Lack Of A Leader

Global cooperation is required to overcome such a dangerous set of circumstances. The solution is not to force higher oil prices, but to stabilize the economies that are struggling. Diversification is needed, reform is required, and political pressure is needed to prevent the power abuses we see from the regimes dependent on oil.

At the same time when leadership is needed the most, Europe, the U.S., Britain, and others are abandoning their roles as global stewards. This will leave the power to Russia and China - for better or for worse.

Why Global Security Is Important

For decades, the U.S. was the key player in global security. For its efforts, America has been demonized in many countries, and within their borders, as the 'world police.' However, they played a vital role in keeping global order. To be sure, their efforts were driven by selfish reasons (and not all actions I can agree with), but those selfish reasons were for the greater good of most people. American politicians understood that with a secure world, economic prosperity would be inevitable. As the quality of life improves across the globe and as much of the world embraced that security, everyone would prosper.

Where To From Here?

I can't help but worry about the mounting political risk from low oil prices. With the marginal barrel of production clearly below $60/bbl and a struggling OPEC cartel populated with less than selfless leaders, the risks continue to mount through the years. The West needs to develop a dialogue and help wean these countries off the revenues they have grown accustomed to. And, rather than simply hoping for higher oil prices, the leaders of those countries need to focus on diversification. In thirty years, there could hardly be any oil revenues left.

Even Western economies with high leverage to resources such as Australia and Canada have a diversified response to oil prices. Net importers get an economic benefit from low oil prices, while net exporters experience pain. However, it is also apparent that all of these countries can survive whatever the oil price may be. Some countries will contract, some will expand in either scenario, but none will fall into chaos.

Investor Takeaway

Despite all this, we hardly see any risk priced into oil - which is not surprising. A rising oil price quickly results in hedged production and more financing for shale producers. It is hard to imagine the world with multiple failed states. But it is a small, yet growing, possibility. The economic boost seen from low prices could quickly reverse.

Admittedly, this is a black swan event. By definition it is unlikely. However, unlikely events have a habit of happening more often than we think. Geopolitical risk is growing with each day, and investors need to be aware of the risks.

