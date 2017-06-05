Sirius XM Stock To Benefit From Auto Sales Trends

Investors who have bought in for the long-term fundamentals should hold their position or add more on the dip.

Shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) have been on fire, skyrocketing almost 20% to Friday's close of $5.50 from a recent low of $4.70. So-called "peak auto," where analysts were proclaiming vehicle sales would decline, had taken some horsepower out of SIRI stock. And it certainly didn't help that Sirius management last quarter didn't do what they have done the previous ten quarters or so: raise guidance. And this, to some extent, corroborated the Street's thinking that auto sales hit the skids. But have they?

Impressive May vehicle sales numbers from Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), released on Thursday, suggests that these fears were overstated. On sequential basis, Ford posted a 2.2% sales gain in month-over month auto sales. As have been the case for the past year, Ford's gains were driven by strong results for its SUVs, which set a May record with 74,910 vehicles sold, marking a 4.2% rise year over year. Meanwhile, fleet sales -- primarily made up its popular F-Series trucks -- sold 82,844 vehicles during the month, representing a 8.4% gain.

And although General Motors (NYSE:GM) couldn't keep the pace of Ford -- due to a 36% decline in its commercial sales to rental car companies -- GM's retail sales also rose - albeit fractionally to 191,388 vehicles. Meanwhile, GM's Cadillac brand was up 9%. Elsewhere, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) enjoyed a 3.0% rise during the month, while Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) squeezed out a 1% gain. And although Toyota (NYSE:TM) dropped 0.5%, it was inline with expectations.

Overall, the auto industry saw a 7.5% improvement from April to May, but only a 0.3% rise year over year. Obviously, the auto landscape is not as robust as it used to be, given that sales remained relatively flat in May versus a year ago. But "Flat" is better than a decline, which the industry has suffered the last two months. And in the case of Sirius's management, by low-balling Q2 guidance, they deserve credit for anticipating the trend.

It would now seem, however, that the Q2 guidance will not only be met easily, there's now a real possibility Sirius will raise its forecast for the third quarter and possibly the rest of the year. Notably, the fact that Sirius hit 31.6 million subscribers in Q1, while self-pay subs grew to more than 26.2 million, puts the company in position to increase cash flow guidance too, especially since ARPU is trending higher, up 2.3% in Q2 to $12.95.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, are the metrics Warren Buffett's Berkshire (BRK.A, BRK.B) is salivating at as they are actively acquiring more shares in Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) (NASDAQ:LSXMK) - the stock that track Sirius XM. Sirius is set to report Q2 earnings the week of July 24. Investors should expect a beat on all company guided metrics, which should be a positive influence on the share price.

Last week I forecasted SIRI stock would break above $6 by the end of the year. The recent rise in the share price was expected and I see no reason - other than an overall market selloff - to divert from that. Investors who have bought in for the long-term fundamentals should hold their position or add more on the dip. As an aside, if June auto sales rise again SIRI stock could reach $5.80 before it reports Q2 results.

