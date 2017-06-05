Helmerich & Payne Or Schlumberger?

The question is, which company to pick while waiting for the inevitable rebound in oil prices?

Two names which have popped up on the radar screen include Helmerich & Payne and Schlumberger.

Review

Both Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) have popped up on the radar screen due to technical stock price movements.

Helmerich & Payne has witnessed its 50- and 200-day moving averages deviate -14 and -21 percent below the current stock price at $53.11 per share.

Schlumberger has witnessed its 50- and 200-day moving averages deviate -7 and -13 percent below the current stock price at $68.96 per share.

Each of these declines has placed both companies' respective stock prices near recent low-points over the previous five or so years. Oil prices have weakened further, as most everyone already knows, both the Brent and WTI spot prices have declined since OPEC's most recent deal to extend production cuts.

There has been a lot of speculation as to what is driving the market dynamics of oil commodity prices. This has ranged from debates regarding supply and demand imbalances, trading activity for long/short positions, OPEC versus the U.S. (notably the Permian), among others.

The decline for oil prices from the mid-$50s has not led to a substantial drop yet. Based upon public transport and goods movement, I am inclined to think that demand will continue to keep prices north of $45 per barrel, but anything could still happen.

The interesting technical review of Helmerich & Payne and Schlumberger is the relationship with exploration and production (E&P) companies.

Looking at the example of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), the recent decline in oil prices has not had as significant of an impact on Pinoeer's stock price. Pioneer's stock price was 110 percent higher than its lows in the summer of 2012. Schlumberger's current stock price was only 15.5 percent higher for the same period.

For Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), the current stock price was still 72 percent higher than the low-point of 2016. Helmerich & Payne's current stock price was only 24 percent higher than its low point during 2016.

The same can be said of Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) which was still 132 percent higher than its lows set in 2016. The fact that contract drillers and service firms have witnessed stronger declines as oil prices have weakened, has generated interest as a disconnect appears to have surfaced.

The Permian Basin has continued to witness strong rig count growth; rigs were up 38 percent year-to-date (YTD) and 153 percent from last year as of this past Friday. Helmerich & Payne is well-known for its U.S. land rig market share lead for contract drilling. The company also has more idle capacity than all of its top four peers combined. As the rig count continues to increase and/or sustain itself, Helmerich & Payne is poised to increase sales and profitability.

Additionally, Helmerich & Payne is poised to gain further market share from the replacement cycle of legacy rigs. Customer adoption of Helmerich & Payne's AC rigs has increased from 15 percent in 2008 to 66 percent as of this year. A 34 percent market still remains for further replacement.

Schlumberger has struggled through the recent oil price volatility. The company's exposure to global markets outside of the U.S. has been the primary culprit for challenged performance. If not for the Cameron deal, Schlumberger's top- and bottom-line results would not have been as strong.

Nonetheless, Schlumberger has been a global technology leader for E&P companies. Similar to other aspects of autonomous vehicles and equipment, both Schlumberger and Helmerich & Payne are anticipated to make progress towards automated rigs, including automated drilling technologies.

The move by Helmerich & Payne to acquire MOTIVE Drilling Technologies is a testament to the technology shift, but Schlumberger has been spending north of $1 billion per year on research and engineering. Compared to Helmerich & Payne's $10 million in 2016, as well as Schlumberger's acquisition of Cameron and scale to integrate its OneDrillsm platform, it will not be an easy task for contract drillers to partner and/or acquire technology vendors to automate rig capabilities. Just as the Internet went through growing pains back in 1999/2000, I expect the autonomous economy shift to similarly go through growing pains before tangibly achieving milestones moving in the direction of today's expectations.

Summary

There are two important considerations for investors based on today's stock prices for both Helmerich & Payne and Schlumberger. The first is the dividend yield, since it is real money being paid quarterly. The second is the potential stock price appreciation, as oil prices will likely rebound at some point in the near-term.

Helmerich & Payne's dividend yield of 5.3 percent has been somewhat controversial as some have expected an eventual dividend cut. I do not see this as being something that will need to occur anytime soon, although I would feel a little better if the company did decide to lower its dividend.

During the first half of Helmerich & Payne's fiscal year 2017, the company spent around $163 million, which was taken from cash and cash equivalents. Helmerich & Payne is estimated to lose around $140 million in net income for 2017. The company still has $790 million in cash remaining, as well as $260 million from its unsecured credit facility.

The dividend looks to be safe for the next couple of years as Helmerich & Payne is estimated to get back to positive earnings in 2018. But in the event an economic contraction was to occur, there is not much question as to whether the dividend would be cut; it would only be questioned as to how much.

Schlumberger currently sports a 2.9 percent dividend yield. Schlumberger has actually maintained positive free cash flow over the previous few years. During 2016, the company only witnessed a $100 million deficit after paying out dividends to shareholders. An additional $778 million was paid to repurchase stock. As of 2017, Schlumberger had $7.4 billion in cash, providing substantial capacity to continue to pay dividends and stock repurchases.

For the potential of capital appreciation and based upon average analyst stock price targets, Schlumberger and Helmerich & Payne are discounted by 32 and 24 percent respectively. Looking to the next year or so and including dividends, this would increase to approximately 35 and 29 percent.

As we all know very well, oil commodities are highly volatile. Additionally, geopolitical tensions are running high across multiple countries. For the U.S., economic expansion is poised to continue over the next couple of years. Globally, growth is also anticipated to continue to occur.

Both companies have been beaten down, much more so than their E&P customers. The picture for many E&P companies is estimated to be rosier as expectations call for positive earnings in 2017 and further improvement for 2018.

Depending upon investor objectives, taking a risk in either Schlumberger or Helmerich & Payne may be worth it as the dividend yield for both companies appears to be manageable for the time being. As stock prices have been beaten down, additional appreciation upside potential may outpace E&Ps as well when/if oil prices recover later in the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PXD, CXO, RICE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.