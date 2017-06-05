Navigating The Investing Complexities Of China

by: Robert W. Baird & Co.

Summary

After a rapid industrial transformation, China is too big and important for investors to ignore but sits at a crossroad that presents opportunities among some significant risks.

Investing success will require an understanding of China’s long-range plans and politics, currency, and key trends/concerns in order to truly understand long-term fundamentals that will benefit equities.

It is paramount for investors to find companies that not only benefit from favorable trends but also have sizeable competitive advantages and high-quality fundamentals.

