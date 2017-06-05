The Dominance Of Megacaps

It is unusual for the S&P 100 Index (NYSEARCA:OEF) to outperform the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY), but that is exactly what we have seen since the end of 2014.

This level of outperformance may not seem like a lot, but I believe it is notable because it bucks a very long trend. If you had owned the 100 largest companies in the S&P 500 by market capitalization over the past 40 years, you would have trailed the market benchmark by 376bp per annum. At the end of that period, you would have had accumulated more than 4x the amount of money through investing in the broader market gauge versus the S&P 100.

The S&P 100 comprises the hundred largest companies in the S&P 500 by market capitalization. The lagging returns by this index over the last couple of generations can be thought of as an anti-size factor. If the size factor has delivered long-run outperformance, then owning the very largest companies in the U.S. should be expected to lag. The weighted average market capitalization of the S&P 100 today is $259B.

Over the last several years, the S&P 100 Index has been dragged higher by the tremendous outperformance of the largest companies. The five largest companies in the S&P 500 by market capitalization today - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) - have all been in the top quintile of returners over the past three years. Amazon has been in the top percentile.

These five companies are likely among the top five holdings of Seeking Alpha readers. The question one should be asking themselves is whether the outperformance they have experienced is likely to continue. Can megacaps continue to match the performance of the broader index?

It would certainly be anomalous historically. The table below shows the average returns of the S&P 100 vs. the S&P 500.

The S&P 500 has outperformed the S&P 100 in 28 of the 40 full years in the dataset, including the first sixteen. Notably, the largest years of outperformance for the S&P 100 were 1998 and 1999 during the height of the tech boom. Nearly 20 years forward, we are seeing tech stalwarts drive the market higher again. At the end of 1999, Microsoft, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Alcatel-Lucent (LU), and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) were all among the ten largest companies by market capitalization. Oracle (ORCL; #11), Nortel (#18), Dell (#20), Java (#22), HP Inc. (HPQ; #23), Yahoo (YHOO; #24), Qualcomm (QCOM; #25), and EMC (#26) were not far behind.

There are many reasons to suggest why this time is different for tech leadership. These companies have become dominant market players in markets that are important to end consumers (mobile devices, email, internet search, social networking, cloud computing, online retail). I am not sold though. Historically, you have not seen the companies with the highest market capitalizations continue to generate market-beating returns over long-time intervals. As prices rise, valuations become stretched as the market prices in strong growth for extended time intervals. I think the bar is now too high, and would expect a broad market benchmark to outperform the largest capitalization companies over forward periods.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.