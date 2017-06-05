CVS - A 50% Return By 2020?

These estimates suggest that the stock could produce a total return of 50% over the next two and a half years.

Analysts are projecting that CVS will earn $6.94 in 2019 and $7.53 in 2020.

CVS is a rare example in today's market of a high quality stock with expected future earnings growth trading at a discount to its average valuation.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is a rare example of a dividend aristocrat trading well below its average multiple in this current frothy market. Concerns about falling drug prices and competitive pressure on the retail side have made CVS one of the worst (non-energy) performers in the S&P 500 over the last 12 months:

However, if analysts end up being accurate in their forecasts (and I'll admit that is a fairly big "if"), patient investors could easily see a 50% overall return by 2020. While some might argue this is a long time frame, I contend that two and a half years is a reasonable holding period for long-term investors.

At its current share price, CVS is trading at a discount of approximately 20% to both its average current and forward price to earnings multiples:

Source: Thomson Reuters

As you can see, its current valuation is at the low end of the stock's range dating back to 2012. Furthermore, while earnings have stagnated in recent quarters, analysts are optimistic that consistent earnings growth can be achieved through 2020:

Source: NASDAQ.com

Let's fast forward to January 1st, 2020 (approximately 2.5 years from now). If analyst estimates turned out to be accurate, CVS would have earned $6.94 per share in the previous year (up nearly 10% from 2018 EPS) and be looking at earning $7.53 in the current year.

Based on the five-year average trailing (16.3) and forward (13.2) multiples shown above, that suggests that CVS shares would be trading for between $99.40 (13.2 x $7.53) and $113.12 (16.3 x $6.94) approximately 30 months from today.

That translates into price appreciation of between 26% and 43% in two and a half years. Add to that a 6-7% return from dividends and the result is a total potential return of between 32% and 50%.

With the U.S. stock market as a whole trading above its historical average valuation, a stock (and a dividend aristocrat to boot) with the potential to deliver an annualized return of 12-20% over the next 2.5 years is a compelling opportunity.

There are two main risks to this forecast. The first is that analysts are overestimating CVS Health's future earnings. This is entirely possible, although the growth projections (8-9% annually) seem reasonable compared to CVS's results over the past decade (as per Morningstar, the company has averaged 11.8% annual EPS growth during this time). In addition, analysts have been raising their 2018 and 2019 earnings estimates over the last month (and upward earnings momentum is usually a positive sign).

The second risk is that CVS shares continue to trade at a discounted valuation to their historical average. Multiple compression is a potential risk with every profitable company, but the fairly non-cyclical nature of the pharmacy industry and CVS's dividend growth profile are two reasons for optimism on this front.

CVS Health is a rarity in today's market: A high quality company with expected earnings growth trading at a meaningful discount to its average price to earnings multiple. Investing in these types of companies with a long-term perspective offers the potential for impressive returns over the next 2-3 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.