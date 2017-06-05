Goldfield: Compelling Undervalued Infrastructure Stock

With the current market trading with above average valuations, it is becoming more difficult to find undervalued investments. In this type of environment, I try to look for stocks that have unjustly overshot to the downside.

Goldfield's (GV) 50% drop from its 52-week high created a compelling low valuation. I see this drop in stock price as profit taking and an overreaction to fluctuating revenue. The outlook for the industry and the company remains positive. Goldfield is likely to continue to grow organically and through acquisitions. Therefore, I think investors can take advantage of this dip in price for a long-term investment.

Selling Overreaction

Goldfield constructs electrical infrastructure for the utility industry and industrial customers. This includes the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, concrete foundations, substations, fiber optic splicing, and other electrical services. Goldfield obtains its revenue from a small group of customers. This can create fluctuations in revenue that can spook investors who don't fully understand the business.

Even well-informed investors can add to the selling as they lock-in profits after a strong run up in price.

The recent sharp drop in the stock price was triggered after the company reported Q4 2016 results. Interestingly, Goldfield reported revenue and earnings gains for Q4. So, there was something else that triggered the sharp selling.

I think some of the selling was a result of profit taking after the stock ran up from the 52-week low of $2.54 to the 52-week high of $8.65, a gain of 241%. I also think the selling was a result of investors anticipating lower revenue being reported for Q1 2017.

Goldfield had large, higher-margin, fixed price projects in Q1 and Q2 2016. These large projects were not present in Q1 2017. Therefore, Goldfield experienced a 14.1% decline in revenue in Q1 2017 over the same quarter last year. Investors who closely follow the company most likely anticipated that Goldfield's revenue would drop in the absence of these large projects.

It doesn't make sense for the stock to drop over 50% for a 14% decline in revenue. Goldfield is likely to be awarded with plenty of new projects in the future.

Favorable Industry Conditions

Investments for transmission projects in the United States are estimated to be $22 billion in 2017 and $21 billion in 2018. The average investment through 2020 is expected to be $19.7 billion. These investments are to ensure grid reliability, upgrades to aging infrastructure, and for the integration of renewable energy. There is also a need for additional transmission to deliver the new generation of natural gas and renewable energy resources to load centers.

Trump's executive order to streamline government reviews of large infrastructure projects should help stimulate more projects in the years ahead. Trump's goal is to reduce the delays in getting projects approved. Speeding up the process for project approvals will make it easier and less painful to get infrastructure projects started and completed. Therefore, I think this is likely to stimulate more projects for Goldfield going forward.

The demand for Goldfield's services is likely to experience continued growth over the long term. Two of Goldfield's customers have large projects in the works. Duke Energy (DUK) is replacing a 376 megawatt coal plant with two 280 megawatt natural gas units in Asheville, NC. Duke is also building a 1,640 megawatt natural gas plant to replace two old coal plants in Florida.

Florida Power and Light is phasing out older oil and coal-fired plants and replacing them with advanced fuel-efficient energy centers. The utility is also adding more solar panels every year through 2020.

These developments will help drive revenue for Goldfield. Goldfield's 12-month backlog increased 17.4% in Q1 to $79.5 million, mostly as a result of favorable timing in the release of MSA contracts. The company's total backlog declined 5.2% to $152.3 million. Although the total backlog declined, it is still at healthy levels. Projects can fluctuate. So, Goldfield will experience some dips when compared to periods with larger contracts.

Image source: ecmweb.com - Message created by author using memedad.com

Goldfield's Strategy

Goldfield has a strategy to grow organically and through acquisitions. The company plans to grow organically by increasing business in existing markets and by expanding into nearby markets. The plan also includes leveraging the company's existing customer relationships to support its customers' growth and expansion.

Goldfield's acquisition strategy is to seek out niche companies that are under the radar of industry acquirers. Goldfield will be looking for opportunities to achieve long-term growth and that will leverage the company's abilities.

I expect to see an acquisition announced this year or next year as Goldfield has over $14 million in cash with positive cash flow. Plus, the company can also finance all or part of an acquisition at relatively low rates before rates move higher.

Goldfield's balance sheet is solid. The company has 2.3X more total assets than total liabilities and 2.9X more current assets than current liabilities. So, Goldfield is in a good position for acquisitions and to handle its long-term debt and short-term obligations.

The potential for acquisitions is something that the market is not pricing in. I also think investors are overlooking Goldfield's ability to grow organically. There is a lot of electrical infrastructure that needs to be upgraded in the areas where the company operates in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S., and in Texas. Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light are just two examples that I mentioned that will need Goldfield's services. Goldfield's other customers are: Santee Cooper, CPS Energy, Central Electric Power Cooperative, Lower Colorado River Authority, Orlando Utilities Commission, and Lee County Electric Cooperative. These customers are also likely to need Goldfield's services as the switch from oil and coal plants to natural gas and renewable energy continues.

Compelling Valuation

Goldfield is trading at just 10.4X trailing 12-month earnings. This is less than half of the company's peers' average trailing PE of 21.4. Now, I understand that Goldfield experienced a decline in revenue and earnings for Q1 and could experience another decline in Q2. However, Goldfield's decline in revenue and earnings is temporary due to Q1 and Q2 being compared to large projects in Q1 and Q2 of 2016.

Since there is a continual need for electrical infrastructure projects, Goldfield is likely to bounce back with gains in Q3 and Q4 2017 and in future years.

Here's how Goldfield stacks up to its peers:

Goldfield MYR Group (MYRG) MasTec (MTZ) EMCOR (EME) Quanta Services (PWR) Trailing PE 10.4 24 20.5 19.5 21.6 Price to Cash Flow 5.5 9.3 10.5 13.4 28.6

Data Source: finance.google.com and Morningstar.com

Goldfield is also trading significantly below its peers in terms of cash flow. The average price to cash flow of Goldfield's peers is 15.5 (without Goldfield in the calculation). It doesn't make sense for Goldfield to be trading at slightly over one-third of its peers. The company is not likely to lose two-thirds of its cash flow as compared to last year.

Goldfield's operating cash flow was positive $1 million for Q1 2017. This was higher than the negative $3 million that the company had in Q1 2016. The company achieved positive operating cash flow this year even with 14% lower revenue in Q1 2017 as compared to Q1 last year. So, I think that Goldfield's stock will bounce back as the year progresses as investors get more clarity on how the company will perform in future quarters.

The catalysts for the stock to jump are likely to be new project announcements and a new acquisition announcement. Acquisitions are a part of the company's strategy, so I would expect one to take place this year as the company strives to make up for revenue shortfall from the beginning of the year.

Since electrical infrastructure needs to be upgraded, I expect Goldfield to be awarded more projects. Trump's executive order for infrastructure projects adds to the likelihood for Goldfield's customers to get the ball rolling on new projects.

The Risks

Goldfield's revenue is derived from a small group of customers. The top three customers account for about 58% of total revenue. So, delays in one or more of Goldfield's customers' projects can have a significant negative impact on the company's revenue. As we can see comparing Q1 2016 to Q1 2017, the company's revenue can fluctuate, which can cause the stock to sell-off significantly.

Conclusion

Overall, I think that the market overreacted to Goldfield's decline in revenue for the first half of 2017. The stock's price was cut in half, but the company's revenue is not likely to be cut in half – not in the short term or the long term. Even if Goldfield experiences lower revenue for Q1 and Q2 2017, the company is likely to benefit for the long term as the need for electrical infrastructure upgrades continues.

I think the stock can gain about 30% over the next year as more projects and/or an acquisition is announced. This is based on Goldfield's PE expanding from the low valuation, closer to the level of its peers as positive catalysts come to fruition. This would take the price of the stock to $6.11 from the current price of $4.70.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published. The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.