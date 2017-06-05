Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (6/2/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, June 2.

Whatever the economic news may be, earnings tell a good story. Even though the jobs report missed estimates on Friday, the market still went higher. "It's the same story that we've seen all year, the same one I've been coming with, the same one I've been telling you: it's about profits. The stock market charges ever upward, oblivious of Washington, even as I now worry about an upcoming fight over the debt ceiling," said Cramer. With that, he discussed his game plan for the week.

Monday

Recreational vehicle maker Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) will report on Monday. Cramer has been right on this stock and got it wrong too. He expected the last quarter to be good and advised investors not to sell but the company reported shrinking margins and the stock dropped 10%. "I'm tempted to believe that Thor has course corrected, but you know what? Here on Mad Money, it's kind of like the NHL. We put companies in the penalty box, so I'm adopting a wait-and-see approach for Thor," he said.

Tuesday

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) and Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report earnings.

HD Supply's earnings will give a good read on the economy. "Last quarter, the read-through was sub-optimal and the stock got hammered. Plus, HD Supply's commentary caused many a well-researched bull to correctly ratchet back their economic growth expectations, especially for small and medium sized businesses after listening to this company's conference call. Soon after, though, Jana Partners, the activist hedge fund, said it liked HDS and thought the stock, which is at $41, could go to $60 on a sale. Hey, let's see if they comment on that," said Cramer.

He also expects good numbers from Dave and Buster's and announcement of expansion plans as well.

Wednesday

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) will report earnings on Wednesday. Cramer will focus on chatter of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) eyeing Brown-Forman. "I think that would be very out of character for Constellation. It's been growing by picking off high-end boutique brands, then exploiting them through its fabulous distribution network to blow away the numbers. That said, where there's smoke, I don't know, maybe there's a little fire, if not a conflagration, as this is a family-run two-classes-of-stock business, meaning even if Constellation was interested in buying, it would have to be Brown-Forman wanting to sell. Still, it will be a closely listened to conference call because of that rumor," added Cramer.

Thursday

The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) will report earnings.

Smucker has been disappointing for a few quarters. "It seems that there's been endless price wars in their aisles in the supermarket and it's crimped their earnings power," said Cramer. He hopes that their organic products will be able to boost their earnings. He recommended buying the stock after earnings.

"Vacations have become Facebook rites of passage and Vail's been benefiting from this trend for ages," said Cramer. He thinks Vail Resorts can be bought for a trade.

Friday

Rig count numbers will be out on Friday. Crude will be under pressure if the rig numbers jump.

Cramer added that there could be a selloff before the Fed meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday. "Remember, most investors and all holders of bank stocks, for heaven's sake, which have been horrendous, want to see the Fed raise rates as a sign of economic health. We're in the odd position of worrying that the Fed might not tighten after this weaker labor report that we got this morning. If they do nothing, there will be selling, so why not get out ahead," he said.

CEO interview - Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW)

Cramer interviewed Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris to find out his take on the DuPont (NYSE:DD) merger and President Trump pulling out of the Paris accord.

Liveris said that he was disappointed with Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement but he was optimistic about the growth of renewable energy. "Look at our renewable energy already, with how many jobs it has. The solar, wind and bios. We're going to keep supporting that. This is advantage America," he added.

Liveris heads Trump's manufacturing council and said that trade-offs in moving towards renewable energy is a key contributor to climate change. "Can we keep all of our energy jobs? No. But can we manage the transition? Yes. I think this president, he just wants to manage the transition so coal miners don't get hurt overtly. There is a base of people out there. Look, we've got to respect the fact that he's the leader of the country. I believe that we've got to stay engaged to get the better answers," he said.

"After 14 years of doing this job, you stay engaged so you can change someone's mind, so you can get them to the right place, so you can have better outcomes. Maybe that's too optimistic. I believe you can be optimistic here," said Liveris. As Dow merges with DuPont, he will remain CEO until the merger closes in August, instead of retiring in June 2017 as planned earlier, and will remain chairman till July 2018.

He believes that the merger with DuPont and then splitting the company into three is a game changer. Dow Chemical continues to create jobs due to the low cost of natural gas and he will voice his ideas to the President on how he can take the country forward.

"America has to stand tall. We will stand tall as a business community. I'm very compelled to represent all my stakeholders across the world, and if I have the privilege of this position; I could get fired, but if I have the privilege of this position, I will definitely keep putting that viewpoint into the White House."

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon rallied 10% after reporting good earnings. "I wavered. More specifically, the stock made me waver. The darned thing is so darned volatile that it's very hard to game even when you get the darned story right. Look, I've liked Lululemon for years, but lately I've been trying to pull back from the stories I like if their stocks are capable of being too toxic. The fact is, there are very few investors who are capable of taking that kind of near-term pain to get some level of gain in the future," said Cramer.

Their last quarter was so bad that Cramer had to stay away from the stock. Although the current gain is missed, the volatility in the stock is still present. The company called last quarter's problems on account of execution. Those problems were resolved which show that dip was temporary and Lululemon is still a fad.

While all companies make mistakes at some point, it is up to investors to decide if they are willing to accept the volatility. "If you put a gun to my head, I would've paid 25 times earnings. And sure enough, that gets you to $57, which is pretty much where it is. But on the trading desk? I probably would've said I ain't playing. Why? Because the risk from being wrong turned out to be much bigger than the reward from being right," said Cramer.

He added that he is willing to buy the stock under $57.

CEO interview - Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

The stock of Exact Sciences is up 187% YTD. Cramer interviewed Kevin Conroy to hear more about the company's new non-invasive test for colon cancer, Cologuard.

Conroy said that the new test is easy and accurate. The test costs just $500 compared to $1,500-5,000 for a traditional colonoscopy procedure. He added that Medicare is the largest payer for Cologuard.

Conroy mentioned that they are developing a new test to detect pancreatic cancer using the same technology. "The same technology that powers Cologuard, this advanced technology that finds cancer DNA in a stool sample, we're now showing proof of concept of detecting lung cancer from a simple blood draw, liver cancer from a simple blood draw," he added.

When Cramer questioned him about the competition in the industry, he said, "It is a competitive environment, but there are two aspects of this environment. There are some people who are developing tests to help guide the right cancer treatment. We're all about early detection, and our technology is less expensive than some of those other technologies that guide treatment, enabling us, we believe, over the long run, and I want to stress this, over the long run, to be able to offer tests that detect cancer early."

Cramer said he likes the company.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE): It's a growth utility stock that has not stopped going higher. Cramer likes the stock.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC): The stock is a buy. It's a well run company with a low multiple.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI): It has disappointed. Cramer recommended Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) which is also owned by his trust.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS): This company will expand internationally. It's a buy.

