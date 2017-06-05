Tesla Takes A Body Blow With AAA Insurance Hike

We expect high insurance costs to have a significant impact on the Model S, Model X, and Model 3 sales - driving Tesla ever closer to bankruptcy.

The high accident rate runs counter to Tesla management's narrative. We find the narrative not credible and predict that the insurance situation will get worse.

As predicted, insurers are starting to realize that Tesla cars have higher accident rates and repair costs and are adjusting insurance rates - this time it is AAA.

On Sunday, Automotive News reported that AAA insurance plans to increase insurance rates for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles by up to 30%. According to the article:

"AAA said premiums for Tesla vehicles could go up 30 percent based on data from the Highway Loss Data Institute and other sources." "Anthony Ptasznik, chief actuary of AAA, said the group noticed the anomaly in company data and then investigated other data sources, primarily relying on the Highway Loss Data Institute because of its scope, to confirm its analysis. "Looking at a much broader set of countrywide data, we saw the same patterns observed in our own data, and that gave us the confidence to change rates," he said."

This runs counter to Tesla's narrative about Tesla cars being safe and Tesla cars commanding lower insurance premiums because of their safety. As to be expected, Tesla disputed the analysis behind the rate hike as being "flawed" and "not reflective of reality."

We have news for Tesla and investors: Tesla is utterly and completely wrong in its characterization.

If anything, the insurers are mis-categorizing a performance car that many drivers treat like a sports car as a large luxury sedan. To date, being in the same large luxury class as a Volvo station wagon helped Tesla drivers get much cheaper insurance than was justified. If the insurance Companies treat Tesla cars like the performance sports cars they are, the insurance rates will skyrocket.

We have been warning investors about this very precise insurance development based on sound logic and evidence that runs counter to CEO Elon Musk's commentary that Tesla cars deserve lower premiums. In two recent articles, we discussed this subject in depth. Please see:

"Tesla May Face Negative Growth In 2017 As Insurance Troubles Mount And China EV Sales Suffer"

"Tesla Resale Value Myth"

Our commentary and AAA's rate hikes are also well supported by the following quotes from the Automotive News article:

"The Highway Loss Data Institute report covered the 2014-16 model years. Vehicles are divided into classes based on size, weight and competing models. The frequency and severity of claims are compared with overall average claims of passenger vehicles and the average claims of the vehicle's class. In evaluating Tesla vehicles within their categories and to the overall population of vehicles, the report found the amount and cost of claims to be much higher than average." "Collision damage claims for large luxury vehicles are reported 13 percent more frequently than average, and those claims cost about 50 percent higher than average, the Highway Loss Data Institute said. The rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model S is involved in 46 percent more claims than average, and those claims cost more than twice than average, it said. In the large luxury SUV class, where collision coverage claim frequency is the same as the average for all vehicles and the cost of claims is 43 percent above average, the owners of the Model X file for claims 41 percent more often than average, and those claims cost 89 percent more than average, according to the institute."

In other words, Tesla's higher accident rates and higher cost of repair are real. Tesla management should have seen this coming and should have expected to see a jump in insurance prices for the stated reasons. As we have warned in the past, it was a question of time before the insurance industry caught up to the reality on Tesla's accident and repair data.

We suggest that the AAA's insurance move completely breaks the narrative from Mr. Musk about Tesla vehicle's safety and low cost of maintenance.

Investors should make no mistake: This AAA's rate move is a high profile one based on statistical data and is likely to be widely adopted across the industry. If investors had any doubts about our past thesis playing out, there should not be.

We also believe that by the nature of how the insurance industry works, it is going to get worse, possibly much worse, for Tesla owners.

The reason for our view is that the Tesla accident/repair data used by the insurance industry is a lagging indicator. With AP2 still in the experimental stage, we do not believe the risks are baked in. We expect that Tesla's accident and repair rates will continue to go higher as the Company alpha tests and beta tests its immature Autopilot system on customers.

Due to the inherent flaws of Autopilot, we expect that the accident rate in the AP2 vehicles, starting October 2017, is likely to become far higher than AAA or other insurers realize. Not only is the AEB functionality of the newer cars, since October 2016, still not up to par but the other parts of AP2 functionality are immature and experimental.

How big is the Autopilot problem? We do not know as this data is not available publicly. But, the signs are not good. There are countless videos and comments on YouTube and Tesla user forums on the various scenarios under which the Tesla autopilot does not work. In addition to constant negative feedback from customers, we are starting to get some videos of real accidents. For example, within just the past few weeks, there have been at least 3 public postings of accidents (here, here and here) that customers claim are Autopilot related.

These accidents show the immaturity of Tesla Autopilot systems. It appears that none of these would have happened if a human driver, instead of the Autopilot system, were in control. If a cursory search on the internet shows three problems over such a limited span of time, one has to wonder how many such accidents happen and go unreported on the internet.

While Tesla tends to blame customers for the Autopilot accidents, for insurance companies it makes little difference as to whether the system or the driver is at fault - they have to pay out for the claims either way.

As we have noted in the past, here is the fundamental problem with Tesla's Autopilot: Tesla says the customer should always be in control. However, once the customer starts trusting the system and relegates his/her responsibility to Autopilot, it takes incrementally longer to respond to a tough situation which makes the accident that much more likely. This is a no win situation for Tesla owners.

Because of this fundamental human factors and response challenge, we have long argued that what Tesla is doing with Autopilot is irresponsible and have pointed to Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) autonomous driving approach as the much more safer way of rolling out this class of technology.

In our view, an Autopilot that requires the customer to take over in emergencies, in theory, will NEVER be safer than an average human being. The situation would be much better if the Autopilot performance far exceeds that of humans. However, as evident from the most recent California autonomous test data, Tesla is likely years away from reaching this level of performance. Some fans claim that Autopilot is superior to a drunk driver or a sleepy driver, but that is a low bar to set.

In spite of the glaring human factors problem, Mr. Musk has used invalid statistical data to make a case that Tesla's AP is safer. Unfortunately, customers and investors fell hook, line, and sinker for this bogus data. We expect that the insurance data that is being revealed over time will utterly shatter the myth that Tesla is promulgating.

Impact

With many drivers reporting insurance rates for Tesla autos in the thousands of dollars per year range, the "up to 30% increase" being reported by Automotive News is a significant demand impediment for the Tesla Model S and Model X. This AAA insurance hike and other insurance hikes to come are going to have a big impact on Tesla sales.

If our thesis holds and AP accidents continue to rise, the cost of the Model S and Model X insurance costs will rise even more sharply. However, the news will get much worse for Tesla.

The insurance news comes at a bad time for Tesla as it tries to rush the production of yet another immature product - the Model 3. By cutting the testing process and production ramp time, the Company is likely making the Model 3 even more expensive to insure, on a relative basis, than the Model S. This is not good news for Tesla investors.

Given the entry level luxury price points of the Model 3, high insurance costs will dramatically drive down Model 3 demand. We expect the Tesla reservation holders to abandon their reservations in droves as the word spreads of the Model 3's actual prices, resale values, and high insurance costs.

We expect the insurance increases, coupled with the other factors, to cause substantial demand reduction for Tesla. We continue to forecast that Tesla is likely to post negative unit growth in 2017.

With a capital intensive business model and with a cash draining Model 3 ramp ahead, a simultaneous demand shortfall in the Model S, Model X, and Model 3 can be catastrophic for Tesla.

While the Company's stock price shows no signs of cooling down, Tesla's bankruptcy chances continue to rise.

Our View: Sell Short

