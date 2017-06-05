If I Had To Build An Income Portfolio Today - Update 18

The stock and bond markets appear to me to have drifted into the irrational side near the end of May.

Introduction

In October 2015, I wrote an article entitled, "If I Had to Build an Income Portfolio Today", which was published by Seeking Alpha, October 23, 2015. The article described the development of a portfolio for a relative that recently came into a significant sum of money and wanted to conservatively invest the funds to supplement their retirement income and help the grand kids with college costs. The series of articles through update nine has been very well received by Seeking Alpha readers, generating about 231,000 page views in total.

As I mentioned in the original article, after establishing the initial portfolio, there remained a significant cash account yet to be invested. In the sixth update, I discussed the decision to invest the balance of the cash in the iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFF). With most of the funds invested except for a modest money market account for emergencies, the portfolio updates have, for the most part, focused on the capital appreciation and income produced by the portfolio and the modest changes to the portfolio holdings between updates. While May was a bit of a roller coaster for stocks, particularly eREITs, many eREITs did quite well during the month. This article is the eighteenth update in the series, though previous readers will note that I changed the title of Update 8 to reflect the portfolio's performance. To be clear, it has been a little over 20 months since the portfolio was initiated.

Portfolio Capital Appreciation and Income

The chart below, compliments of Yahoo Finance, shows the financial performance of the portfolio as of market close June 2, 2017.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Readers who have been keeping up with these portfolio articles will note that the portfolio chart above looks very different from previous articles. This is due to Yahoo changing the format of the portfolio application with no ability to return to the previous format. The new format and functionality, I believe, are an improvement over the previous format, but it does take some time to get familiar with the new layout.

During the month of May, the portfolio value held up very well. The markets initially priced REITs and other income stocks to reflect another rise in the federal funds rate (FFR), but it seemed that most of the air came out of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate balloon during the last week of May. I've seen or read nothing that would indicate that the Fed has backed off its plans to raise the FFR in June, but the market appears to be responding with a big collective yawn. The 10-year Treasury fell to close the week at 2.16%. Equity REITs partied hard on Friday with the exception of mall and shopping center REITs. STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG) hit an all-time high on Friday, and I decided to liquidate the holding at $27.90 for a better than 45% gain plus dividends. Earlier in the month, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) made its 52-week high and I liquidated PEB from the portfolio as well at $32.60 per share for a solid 33% gain plus dividends.

Both of these stocks have good fundamentals and strong earnings so readers may be wondering why I sold out of these two stocks last month. Some of the macroeconomic data has been coming in soft of late, and with the Fed staying the course on raising short-term rates, my level of concern about US economic growth running out of steam has increased. Both STAG and PEB do well in a steadily growing economy. Neither would do well in a flat or down economy. With both holdings setting new 52-week highs in May, I decided to lock-in the gains and take a little risk off the table.

In Update 15, I decided to include a new table summarizing the sales and the gains on each sale. I've added both PEB and STAG to the table.

Source: Author

The links in the table above provide a more detailed background on the sales of each equity. With the exception of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM), I'm pleased with the results achieved. While I did pick up some rich special dividends from CALM during the bird flu epidemic, I held CALM a bit too long and missed out on the best gains from CALM.

The dividends from the portfolio continue coming in as can be seen in both the Annual Income column and the Cumulative Dividends Collected column, though May is a light month for collecting dividends.

Source: Author

The cumulative dividends collected continues to increase, but due to the sale of PEB and STAG, the annual income (the rate of accumulation) has decreased a bit.

Total Portfolio

In update 3 of this article, I explained the rationale for placing a large portion of the portfolio into bank savings accounts and certificates of deposits. There has been no change to that portion of the portfolio. However, because I've accumulated a significant amount of excess cash from the stock sales in January, February, and May, I have included the cash available for reinvestment now sitting in the settlement account.

Source: Author

With the sale of PEB and STAG, the Total Annual Income has dropped a little to $33,299. Including the interest earned in May of $1,160, the total interest earned since portfolio inception is $18,480 on the bank deposits. This brings the total return (realized and unrealized gains), including cumulative dividends and interest, since portfolio inception, up to $117,148 over 20 months and puts the total return percentage at 9.74% based on the original amounts invested and banked of $1,202,520. The total portfolio value as of June 2 has grown to $1,265,276 with the roughly $54,000 difference having gone to pay for income taxes, for a rebuild of the front porch, a bit of leisure travel, and for a new Subaru to replace a 10-year old Honda Accord. An interesting note on the Subaru. Clearly, the owner of the portfolio could have bought something a bit more upscale to replace the aging Honda. At 69 years of age, she chose a Subaru Crosstrek with a 6 speed manual transmission. This was not by accident or because that was what was available on the lot. My sister-in-law ordered the Crosstrek specifically with the manual transmission because the dealer did not have any on the lot and she waited 6 weeks for it to be delivered. Yes, it is her daily driver. I hope I'm that ambitious when I get to be 69.

In addition to PFF, the portfolio consists of the following stocks: Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI), Western Gas Partners (NYSE: WES), Welltower (NYSE: HCN), AT&T (NYSE: T), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE: HASI), Pattern Energy Group (NYSE: PEGI), Ventas (NYSE: VTR), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD), and Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR). The portfolio also includes the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Fund (NYSE: VMGRX), Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE: VDIGX), and Vanguard Health Care Fund (NYSE: VGHCX).

For the time being, I'm sitting on the cash in the settlement fund due to the high current stock valuations and the Fed's desire to see rates go higher. There were a few bargains presented last week, particularly in equity REITs. I almost picked up another round lot of WSR. Traditional retail continues to shrink with new bankruptcy announcements weekly. WSR has an e-commerce resistant approach to tenant selection and is focused on properties in upscale and growing neighborhoods. However, I'm seeing a growing number of empty store fronts in the local shopping centers in the Charlotte Metro area and this is despite a strong residential construction boom in the same area. While WSR has a business model which is arguably "internet resistant", I've become soured on the entire brick-and-mortar retail sector so I'm taking a cautious watch and hold position for the moment.

