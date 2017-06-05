Risk Arbitrage Today: Key June M&A Dates

June 7-8-Lattice Semiconductor

A CFIUS decision is due for the Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)-Canyon Bridge Capital Partners deal on June 7 or 8.

The companies refiled with CFIUS on March 24.

The deal was struck back in November, with Canyon Bridge offering to pay $8.30 per share in cash.

Lattice is trading at an 18% spread.

The proxy's background section shows that 15 other companies had interest in Lattice.

The Semiconductor index has gained almost 25% since lattice has been bought.

Week of June 7 - Tribune Media Company

On Thursday, a federal appeals court stayed the FCC's plans to restore an ownership rule that allowed broadcasters to expand.

The stay gives the court more time to review filings from public interest groups, such as Free Press, Media Mobilizing Project, Prometheus Radio Project, National Hispanic Media Coalition and Common Cause. Those groups petitioned the FCC's recent decision to restore the UHF discount. The UHF discount states that UHF stations only had to count half of their audience toward the national cap. That allowed the UHF companies to own more stations than non-UHF ones.

Last month's FCC decision paved the way for the Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI)-Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) deal. If the FCC's decision were to get reversed it could impact that deal. Tribune is being bought for a mix of cash and stock. According to the agreement, Tribune stockholders will receive $35 per share in cash and .23 shares of Sinclair stock.

The petitioning groups have until June 7 to respond to the FCC. After that a panel will review the information.

June 8-Pandora

On Thursday, June 8, give or take a day, Pandora's (NYSE:P) financial offer from private equity company KKR for an $150 million infusion is likely to close. Unless Pandora sells itself first. Pandora has said it is confident they can get the deal done before that date. If that happens, KKR will be owed $15 million.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) reportedly offered to buy Pandora last year for $15 per share, but more recently, Sirius' majority owner, Liberty Media, has said they would be interested in buying Pandora for only $10 or less. A few large shareholders have been pushing the company to sell. Activists Matrix Capital Management and Keith Meister's Corvex Management were Pandora's top two shareholders as of March 31. And in May, Steven Cohen's Point72 reported a passive 5.4% stake.

June 9 - NXP Semiconductors

The European Union will rule on June 9 on the NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)-Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) merger. Qualcomm has not offered any concessions in its bid for NXPI according to the EU.

Approval from China is also needed as is a percentage of shares tendered by NXPI holders.

Qualcomm is buying NXPI in the largest deal in the history of the chip industry. NXPI's enterprise value is approximately $47 billion.

The EU can either approve the deal with or without concessions or it can open an investigation lasting to sometime around November if it has serious concerns.

June 13 - Yahoo

Yahoo's (NASDAQ:YHOO) Dutch auction for up to $3 billion of its common stock will expire on June 13. This tender offer is a bit complicated.

There is a website that Yahoo and its information agent for the offer, Innisfree, have set up to share information about the tender, which includes sections on offer to purchase, letter of transmittal, notice of guaranteed delivery and notice of withdrawal. But here is the gist of what YHOO shareholders who tender will get:

The Alibaba Volume Weighted Average Price or VWAP, multiplied by multiples specified by tendering stockholders not greater than 0.420 nor less than 0.370, provided that in no event will the purchase price be less than $37.00 per share-Yahoo PR

The Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) VWAP is the second trading day prior to the expiration date, which is June 9.

Shareholders may select multiples within the permitted range in increments of 0.002.

In the past three months, the shares have traded at multiples of the Alibaba VWAPs ranging from approximately 0.4 to 0.45.

Yahoo will announce the Alibaba VWAP and the prices payable for shares pursuant to the tender offer for each multiple within the Company's specified range by press release on June 9.

Shareholders will have two full trading days following the determination of the Alibaba VWAP to tender their Shares in the Offer (check with your broker for their deadline).

The maximum number of shares Yahoo will buy is approximately 8.5% of its issued and outstanding shares.

The tender offer is subject to proration.

The tender offer has an odd lot preference for those shareholders holding less than 100 shares.

According to Yahoo, the purpose of the tender offer is to provide liquidity to a potentially significant number of stockholders that will be forced to sell their shares at or prior to the closing of the pending sale of Yahoo's operating business to Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ). Yahoo expects to close its $4.5B deal with Verizon by the end of June.

June 15 - Alere

‍If Alere (NYSE:ALR) does not file its 2016 Form 10-K by June 15, an event of default would arise under multiple series of notes​. On Thursday, Alere announced the commencement of additional consent solicitations relating to the Company's 6.500% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2020, 6.375% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2023 and 7.250% Senior Notes due 2018.

While the Company expects to file the 2016 Form 10-K by the June 15 deadline, the additional consent solicitations commenced today may be needed in the event that additional time is required-Alere PR

In March, Alere missed its deadline to file its annual 10-K report due to an investigation of inappropriate conduct at its South Korean Standard Diagnostics subsidiary.

Alere is in the process of being acquired by Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) for a revised price of $51. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2017, subject to the approval of Alere shareholders and regulatory approvals, including the FTC.

June 20 - Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Mead Johnson (NYSE:MJN) will pay its regular dividend of .4125 cents per share to shareholders of record at the end of the business day on June 20.

If the merger is completed on or before June 20, no dividend will be paid. All that is left to complete the $90 per share cash deal with England's Reckitt Benckiser Group is Chinese approval.

On Friday, Street Insider shared DealReporter's headline saying that MOFCOM approval was imminent.

June 28 - Cabela's

Cabela's (NYSE:CAB) entered a timing agreement with the Federal Trade Commission on April 14 with a 75-day clock. So the expiration is June 28. The merger with closely held Bass Pro Shops was signed eight months ago so the FTC has had ample time to review. However, an extension wouldn't be shocking.

Cabela's accepted a 6% price cut last month, lowering the consideration Bass will pay to $61.50 per share. But CAB's shares still trade at a whopping 15% discount to the revised deal price.

The companies expect the merger to close in Q3.

