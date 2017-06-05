3M: Time To Take Profits

It is time to take profits in 3M (MMM-$204). Let me start by saying that I like the company; I like its underlying fundamentals and I own the stock. But the stock is overvalued and technically overextended.

Before getting into the numbers, I use a Valuation Model that creates a 'Valuation envelope' for each stock I follow. That 'envelope' is something akin to Bollinger Bands except its computation doesn't involve price movement but rather fundamental elements. It is anchored on the smoothed ten year earnings growth of the company and the envelope's 'width' (its boundaries) is a function of the company's financial strength, its historic absolute and relative P/E's and the stock's beta.

The lower boundary of that 'envelope' (plus or minus 10%) is the Buy zone for the stock. The upper boundary (plus or minus 5%) is the Sell zone. When a stock enters that Sell zone, my discipline is to Sell Half of the stock position. That forces me to take money off the table and build my portfolio's cash position as a source of funds when stocks mean revert. But maintains a position in the company as long as the fundamentals don't change. Based on these calculations, the Sell zone's lower boundary is $196, meaning 3M stock is well into my Sell zone. According, I Sold one half of my holding on Tuesday.

With that, here are the major financial/price criteria that I use in calculating the 'Valuation envelope':

MMM Industry S&P 500

Price to Book 10.95 2.03 3.15

Price to Sales 3.96 1.51 2.49

Price to Cash Flow 19.19 11.54 13.04

PEG Ratio 2.37 1.68 1.96

Debt/Equity 49.46% 39.84% 41.94%

Hist EPS Growth 9.34% 9.45% 7.14%

Hist C/F Growth 3.40% 3.40% 6.43%

Return on Equity 44.14% 9.56% 15.73%

From the technical standpoint, a picture is worth a thousand words. 3M stock is at the upper reaches of its long term uptrend (blue lines); that boundary is apt to provide resistance to a further advance. It is also in very steep intermediate term (purple lines) and short term (brown lines) uptrends. While any of these trends could push to higher levels, the current momentum is going to be difficult to sustain.

Bottom line: my decision to Sell Half of my MMM holding is not grounded in fundamentals, except to the extent that I see nothing that would alter the company's secular growth rate to the upside. It is based on pricing - investors are simply paying too much for the fundamentals - and technicals - I can't see the impetus for much higher prices and plenty of room for a correction. My hedge for being wrong is that I still own half of my original position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.