Data For Alkermes And Ariel3 Readout For Clovis

Welcome to your weekly digest of approaching regulatory and clinical readouts. Phase III data from a short efficacy trial of Alkermes' (NASDAQ:ALKS) schizophrenia treatment are due by mid-year. The company's aim with ALKS 3831 is to avoid the weight gain seen with the entrenched anti-psychotic olanzapine but achieve comparable efficacy.

Also by the end of June data will be seen on Clovis' (NASDAQ:CLVS) Rubraca in a maintenance setting in ovarian cancer. There is much activity in the Parp inhibitor space with the likes of Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) also vying for a piece of the market.

Weighing the options

ALKS 3831 contains samidorphan, a mu opioid antagonist, and olanzapine, an atypical antipsychotic and the ingredient in Lilly's now off-patent Zyprexa.

The phase III Enlighten-1 trial tests oral ALKS 3831 once-daily; olanzapine monotherapy is the active comparator but the primary analysis is against placebo. The study enrolled 403 adult patients with an acute exacerbation of schizophrenia.

The primary outcome is the change from baseline in positive and negative syndrome scale score (PANSS) at four weeks. Secondary goals include change in clinical global impressions - severity score and incidence of adverse events. Top-line data are expected by the middle of the year.

Despite olanzapine's antipsychotic effectiveness it is associated with a high incidence of weight gain, which can lead to subsequent complications such as diabetes. In phase II ALKS 3831 demonstrated a 37% lower mean weight gain compared with olanzapine at week 12 and also showed equivalence in reduction from baseline in PANSS total scores.

A second phase III called Enlighten-2 trial is expected to report next year; importantly, this is a head-to-head study with olanzapine. The trial will evaluate weight gain differences over six months in 540 adult schizophrenia patients. In the meantime a metabolic study looking at insulin sensitivity and lipid metabolism in healthy participants should report, also mid-year.

Consensus forecasts from EvaluatePharma peg 2022 sales at $378m, making it Alkermes' third biggest growth driver. However, with olanzapine being generic any sentiments over the pricing of ALKS 3831 will be closely watched.

On Parp

The phase III Ariel3 trial compares the effects of Rubraca (rucaparib) against placebo in patients with platinum-sensitive high-grade serous ovarian cancer who have had at least two prior lines of platinum-based chemotherapies.

The primary endpoint is progression-free survival and the analysis will look first at BRCA-mutant patients, then all patients with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) signature, including BRCA and non-BRCA, and finally all patients.

Rubraca was granted accelerated approval at the end of last year in patients with germline and somatic BRCA mutations. Approval was based on an objective response rate of 54% and median duration of response at 9.2 months across two trials (Early visit from Santa puts the heat on Clovis, December 20, 2016).

There are several Parp inhibitors, with the likes of Astrazeneca's Lynparza and Tesaro's Zejula all contesting the market. According to EvaluatePharma consensus Zejula is expected to lead the market by 2022 with Rubraca sitting in third place.

Zejula is currently the only Parp with the maintenance indication on its label, including use in the broader non-BRCA segment. Lynparza is due before the regulators in the third quarter in the maintenance setting, but in germline BRCA patients. Clovis will be hoping Rubraca is at least on par with its competitors as the battle for dominance continues (Tesaro wins one battle, but Parp war awaits, March 28, 2107).



Parp inhibitors in ovarian cancer Indication sales ($m) Product Company 2022 Approved indication Upcoming data/approvals Zejula Tesaro 1,314 2nd-line maintenance regardless of gBRCA or homologous recombination deficient (HRD) status Filing YE in patients who have received 3 or 4 regimens, HRD+ gBRCA mut+ Quadra trial NCT02354586 Lynparza Astrazeneca 892 4th-line with gBRCA mutation Data from Solo-1 trial (NCT01844986) in 1st line maintenance due H2. PDUFA date for 2nd-line maintenance gBRCA mutants in Q3 Rubraca Clovis Oncology 818 3rd-line with germline and somatic BRCA mutations Data from Ariel3 trial (NCT01968213) in 2nd-line maintenance BRCA mutations and HRD+ve, and all patients in a hierarchical analysis, at end of June