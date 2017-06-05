Trading VIX Update - VIX Index Closes At The 2nd Lowest Weekly Level Ever

Another quiet week for volatility is in the books. VIX index recorded the lowest ever monthly close on May 31st and the second lowest weekly close ever.

Low volatility regime continues to persist given historically low realized volatility.

(NYSEARCA:SVXY) is now up 72% year-to-date and up 144% YTD.

Exactly 12 months ago I penned an article suggesting long-term SVXY calls would be an excellent trade as markets were about to climb significantly higher. Today, the shape of VIX futures curve no longer offers a blockbuster opportunity that existed twelve months ago.

Recall that in early April I suggested that SVXY would see a slower rate of increase given VIX futures curve structure. At the time SVXY was trading at $141 and I thought monthly moves will be confined to a range of 2-5% until a real correction in the market ensues.

Fast forward to present day and SVXY closed last week near $157 or approximately 11% higher from the end of March price. I believe the pace of advance will remain within aforementioned 2-5% range and won't be surprised if SVXY averages around $160 throughout summer months as M2 and M3 trade at levels that don't provide much room for advancement.

M2 and M3 trading around 12.5 and 13.5 respectively has a lot to do with actual drawdowns witnessed so far in 2017. If the year were to end today, markets would record the second lowest annual drawdown in history.

Internals improved markedly last week despite souring sentiment. There was a significant rise in neutral and bearish sentiment and typically that's a contrarian indicator. Percentage of NYSE stocks trading above 50 and 200 day moving averages rebounded last week as small-caps and transports contributed to the overall move higher. Energy and telecom are still lagging, but together they constitute a small portion of the total market to present any danger. Financials are an important sector and are still consolidating late 2016 gains. Financials need to move higher for the overall market to remain healthy.

Positions

There were no changes to my volatility-related positions. I am still looking to sell some near-term calls on SVXY but cannot find a good entry point and have a difficult time choosing expiry and strike price. I've looked at September 185s and 190s but premiums don't justify the risk for me at this time. The risk primarily centers on VIX index hugging 9.50-10.50 range as summer doldrums descend upon us. On the other side of the spectrum, even a small 5% market correction will result in substantial drawdowns for SVXY given VIX futures curve structure. I'm weighing the probability of those two events against my forecast for near-term market direction and still think the best course of action at this time is inaction.

Account performance YTD

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVXY VIA OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.