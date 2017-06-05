Ford Credit About To Blow Up In Another Subprime Crisis? I'm Not Worried

Even if we double provision for credit losses, the impact on total earnings would be very limited.

Delinquencies have risen, but I believe that the commodity bust was the main cause, meaning that we shouldn't expect this to be a trend.

Subprime auto loans are supposed to be the harbinger of the next financial apocalypse, or so we've been told over the past year. While Ford Credit (NYSE:F) is showing signs of deterioration, I do not believe that it of any major concern.

Ford Credit's pre-tax profit declined 6% year over year in the first quarter, dropping from $514 million to $481 million. This occurred despite the fact that contract volume actually increased. If a bank made more loans but profits are falling, it would indeed be a cause for concern. However, I believe that there is no need to sound the alarm bell, at least not yet.

There are two metrics that I look at in order to spot warning signs: falling FICO scores and the delinquency rate. The former indicates the robustness of underwriting standards and the latter tells me about the health of the loans. Ford passed both of my tests.

FICO scores have remained stable over the past two years:

All originations are comfortably above 700, so I don't see any indication of subprime lending (<600).

The delinquency rate could be of some concern based on the trend:

Source: data from company presentation

Although the trend is going up, it really all started in 2016, which corresponded to the trough of the commodity bust. A crisis is still a crisis; it doesn't matter what ultimately triggers it. I am only mentioning the cause of what seems to be the beginning of a long-term trend (which would be a false assumption) because extrinsic factors are far from predictable. Unless you think that there will be another unprecedented economic shock, I wouldn't count on consistent increases in delinquency. In fact, I believe that the current favorable economic environment will likely curb credit losses. That being said, what if the trend holds? We are really only talking about several basis points here, but given Ford's large portfolio, one could think that even a minor tick upwards could put a big dent in earnings.

There isn't a direct relationship between delinquencies and provisions for credit losses, but they are related. For the sake of this exercise, let's assume that doubling delinquencies would also double the provision for credit losses. In such a scenario, first quarter's provision would increase by $121 million to $242 million (almost $1 billion annualized), wiping out 25% of Ford Credit's pre-tax profit. However, such a dramatic rise would only decrease overall earnings ($2.2 billion adjusted pre-tax) by 5%, which does not constitute a cause for concern in my opinion. Note that this would require the economy to experience another shock not unlike the most recent financial crisis. During the recovery phase in 2009, Ford only booked $0.9 billion in provision for credit losses. Since we are nowhere near the "just out of the recession" state, I think investors should have plenty of comfort regarding the safety of Ford's existing credit operation.

Conclusion

Even though there is a slight uptick in delinquency rates, I do not see evidence supporting the claim of an impending disaster. Underwriting standards remain tight as evidenced by the stable FICO score. Even if provision for credit losses doubled, the financial impact would be very small. Because the likelihood of such a deterioration is low to begin with (read my favorable commentary on the macro environment), I believe that there is no need for investors to worry about Ford Credit.

That being said, Ford investors may still experience some pains given the recent CEO change (read Keep Your Eyes Wide Open).

