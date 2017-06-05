Caterpillar: 3 Strong Reasons To Avoid The Company

Caterpillar Has increased its dividend for 10 of the last 10 years with a present yield of 2.9% which is above average.

Caterpillar's price is up on the hope that President Trump's increase of infrastructure spending will flow to heavy machinery, but the present PE of 30 is very high.

This article is about Caterpillar (CAT) and why it's an avoid for the total return investor with some interest for the dividend growth investor. Caterpillar is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment products in the United States and in foreign countries. I have had comments on previous articles about why I compare performance to the DOW average, so just for fun I will look at other DOW companies and see how they perform. The second is Caterpillar and it's an avoid. I use the DOW because six of the companies in the Good Business Portfolio are in the DOW and they got there by being good businesses that make money in good and bad times.

Fundamentals of Caterpillar will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in the Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Caterpillar passes 7 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines a poor score, a good score is 10 or 11. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Caterpillar easily meets my dividend guideline of having dividend increases for 7 of the last 10 years and has a good growing dividend over a long period of time with the dividend being safe. Caterpillar is therefore a choice for the dividend growth investor at a better entry price. The average 5 year earnings payout ratio is average at 47%. After paying the dividend this leaves some cash remaining for investment in expanding the business.

Caterpillar is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $64.0 Billion. The size of Caterpillar plus its cash flow of $3.0 Billion give it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends. The cash flow has steadily been decreasing since 2012 at $8.5 Billion to $3.0 Billion in 2016. The cash flow decreases are a real problem for the company.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 3.0% does not meet my requirement.

Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $13,800 (S&P Capital IQ) today. This makes Caterpillar a poor investment for the total return investor looking back but has future growth potential if the infrastructure increase occurs to expand the business.

Caterpillar S&P Capital IQ rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $112.0. Caterpillar price is presently 5.6% below the target. CAT is under the target price at the present but has a very high PE of 30, making CAT a buy only at a much lower valuation entry point.

One of my guidelines is would you buy the whole company if you could, the answer is no. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes CAT interesting is the steady increasing dividends and the possibility of infrastructure spending increasing but I would wait until I see the revenues and bottom line increasing before buying this company at a better entry point.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Caterpillar total return strongly under performs the Dow baseline in my 53 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 53 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The very poor total return of 25.65% makes Caterpillar a poor investment for the total return investor looking back but does provide a income as the dividend increases. Caterpillar Has a steady increasing dividend but the poor total return mitigates most of this income. CAT presently has a yield of 2.9% which is above average for the income investor but at a cost in capital appreciation.

DOW's 53 month total return baseline is 61.84%

Company Name 53 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Caterpillar +25.65% -36.19% 2.9%

When I scanned the 5 year chart Caterpillar has a poor showing almost no gain over the 5 years. Compare this to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Home Depot (HD) , both over 8% of the Good Business Portfolio, these are the kind of companies that you want in a portfolio

CAT data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on April 25, 2017 Caterpillar reported earnings of $1.28 that beat expected by $0.66 and was higher compared to last year at $0.67. Total revenue was higher at $9.82 Billion more than a year ago by 3.8% year over year and beat expected by $550 Million. This was a good report with bottom line and top line increasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in July 2017 and is expected to be $1.13 compared to last year at $1.09 with the growth continuing. They guided earnings for year 2017 higher at $3.75 up from $2.90 excluding restructuring charges.

Source: Caterpillar Earnings call slides

Business Overview

Caterpillar is a global company that manufactures industrial construction equipment that is sold across the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters "Caterpillar Inc. is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through segments, including Construction Industries, which is engaged in supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure, forestry and building construction; Resource Industries, which is engaged in supporting customers using machinery in mining, quarry, waste and material handling applications; Energy & Transportation, which supports customers in oil and gas, power generation, marine, rail and industrial applications, including Cat machines; Financial Products segment, which provides financing and related services, and All Other operating segments, which includes activities, such as product management and development, and manufacturing of filters and fluids, undercarriage, tires and rims, ground engaging tools, fluid transfer products, and sealing and connecting components for Cat products."

Over all Caterpillar is a poor business with CAGR projected growth low but could grow strongly if the need for more industrial construction equipment products grows with the projected infrastructure growth. Also the business is tied to closely with the commodity prices and I am not anyone who can project where they will go.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 1.7%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates in March 2017 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The FED projects for 1-2 more increases in 2017. I feel when it does raise rates it will be less, maybe just one more, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the April 25, 2017 earnings call D. James Umpleby (Chief Executive Officer) said

"I'll spend a few minutes talking about my perspective since becoming Caterpillar's CEO on January 1. It's a privilege to lead this iconic company and this strong leadership team, and I'm confident we are well-positioned for the future. As you know, generally weak economic conditions and commodity price volatility have made the last few years challenging and have significantly impacted the industries we serve. We've responded to these challenges with a thoughtful approach to restructuring and strategies to improve our market competitiveness. Our product quality has improved. We're continuing to invest in R&D and expanded our digital offerings to help our customers be more efficient and productive. We've made progress implementing lean manufacturing and have strengthened our dealer network, which provides us with an unrivaled competitive advantage. We are focused on controlling costs and maintaining the cost flexibility necessary to invest in products and services to drive future growth and shareholder value."

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of Caterpillar business and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders.

Source: Caterpillar Earnings call slides

CAT has raised its guidance for the year but will still have a very high PE even if they meet this goal.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Caterpillar is not an investment choice for the total return and dividend growth investor with its well below average total return and high PE of 30. The company revenues and earnings are correlated strongly to the commodities prices , which have been under pressure for a few years. The Good Business Portfolio will definitely not consider CAT as an investment for the Good Business Portfolio considering these three factors. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. CAT has a speculative potential going forward but is not a stable business that the portfolio invests in like JNJ and HD.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. Their earnings just came out and were great, beating expected by $0.13 and with revenue increasing 21.3% year over year.

Added to position of Texas Instruments now at 4.3% of the portfolio a full position. S&P recently raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.2% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10% of the portfolio to 9.6%. Great Company but you have to be diversified.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 2.0% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P raised HOG target to $60 but sales look slow for a while.

Wrote some HOG June 16 strike 54.0 calls on a portion of the holding.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 1.3% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 4% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in the Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.2% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.5% of portfolio and Boeing is 9.7% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ and home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.07 at $2.01. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one year target to $210.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line but Mr. Market did not like growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector is under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarter's performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot (HD) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, MO, OHI, TXN, HOG, IR, DLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.