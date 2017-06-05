McDonald's Strategy Will Maintain Margins While Growing Dividend - But Concerns Remain

Company will be able to continue to maintain margins and boost dividends over the next couple of years at least.

How to look at what the company is doing for the long term.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has been riding high recently, trading near 12-month highs after its recent earnings report exceeded expectations with a variety of metrics, including the all-important same-store sales.

Interestingly, even though revenue has significantly dropped over the last several years, the share price has been bid up as if it's a growth stock. The bulk of that probably comes from the history of the company, where it seems to be able to have one more trick up its sleeve to turn things around after it has been written off as irrelevant because of the changing tastes of the marketplace.

Nonetheless, CEO Steve Easterbrook is showing concern over the ongoing drop in revenue, saying, "There's a sense of urgency across the business as we take actions to retain existing customers, regain lapsed customers and convert casual customers to committed customers."

That said, the company does have a strategy in place that helps offset the consumer side of the business when it underperforms, and that remains a big part of the performance of McDonald's. I think that's another reason investors have been rewarding the company.

Recent performance

In the more important metrics, McDonald's performed very well in the last quarter, with revenue coming in at $5.68 billion, beating expectations by $160 million. That didn't stop it from underperforming a year ago, when revenue was 3.7 percent higher. Earnings per share climbed to $1.47, up $0.14.

One of the more important metrics in regard to customer growth is in regard to same-store sales, which with the exception of the fourth quarter of 2016, has been on an upward trajectory, including the first quarter of 2017.

Global same-store sales jumped 4 percent, with sales in the U.S. up 1.7 percent. That exceeded the market outlook of 0.8 percent. International sales climbed by 2.8 percent, significantly beating the 1.7 percent the market was looking for. In High Growth Markets, comparable sales increased 3.8 percent against the 2.7 percent the market was looking for.

The improvements were attributed to the introduction of the "All Day Breakfast menu, Big Mac promotions and beverage deals," which attracted more customers to the stores.

While all of this is important, where the company is laying the foundation for predictable revenue streams in the future, is outside of its retail customer base; residing within its franchisees.

Predictable and sustainable revenue

The easiest way to think of McDonald's view of the potential and sustainability of its franchisee business model, is in regard to its announcement it's going to sell off even more company stores, with the goal of 4,000 for the year. It's doing this because of the profitability of businesses owned by franchisees.

That assertion may surprise some readers, but the facts are at this time revenue from McDonald's owned-and-operated restaurants, although accounting for only 15 percent of the total number of locations, generated the bulk of the $24.6 billion in revenue for 2016. McDonald's stores produced $15.3 billion in revenue while franchisees produced $9.3 billion.

So why transition to even more franchisee ownership? Company stores definitely outperformed franchisees on the revenue side, but in relationship to profits, payments from its franchisees in their various forms accounted for $7.6 billion in profits against the $2.6 billion coming from company restaurants. That is the reason McDonald's is rapidly making the transition.

The long-term goal is to have franchisees account for 95 percent of the stores. Not only will that initially generate revenue from required fees, but it'll quickly boost company profits without having much in the way of expenditures.

McDonald's gets three revenue streams from its franchisees. One is the large upfront fee mentioned earlier, royalties from sales, and rent payments from the restaurant property. With the latter, the bottom rate is fixed at a certain level and the term of the agreements for 2 decades.

This is what creates the predictability and sustainability of the company; more so than attempts to boost same-store sales, as important as that is.

What type of company is McDonald's?

I see McDonald's at the crossroads of transitioning from a growth company to an income company, even with the recent upward trajectory of the share price. The question in the back of most shareholder and investor minds is whether or not the company can continue to grow its dividend. This is why, in my view, it is selling off its company owned stores to franchisees.

It presents an earnings foundation shareholders can count on even if revenue struggles to meaningfully grow.

Although McDonald's may be able to gain back some of its revenue, it's difficult to see it returning to its past performance. It's moving in the right direction, but I think incremental revenue growth is how to view the future of McDonald's. That tells me the company is looking to be considered more of an income investment than growth going forward.

Again, I think during this time it can enjoy some growth spurts, but investors can't count on that for the long term. This is why its CEO said the company is embracing a sense of urgency. I don't think the urgency is for the company to try to convince the market it can once again become a growth story, but rather, the urgency is to work toward being a trusted income holding that will be held for a long period of time.

Conclusion

My take on the restaurant giant is that the company is fighting to keep from being considered neither a growth or an income investment. If investors can't decide, in my opinion it would drive the share price of the company down.

What I see the current strategy of McDonald's being is to sell off many of its company stores in able to generate revenue while making the change to positioning itself as an income company. For a year or two some investors may get confused because both may appear to be robust. That would be further enhanced if during that period of change same-store sells were to continue to improve. It could create the perception of strong growth, at a time when most of it is coming from upfront revenue from selling stores to franchisees.

In the end, this should position McDonald's as a consistent company in regard to growing dividend payouts over time.

That's not to say it doesn't need to show it can still grow revenue. It means it only has to show it can grow revenue incrementally while increasing earnings as a result of predictable profits coming from its franchisees.

McDonald's should be able to do well over the next couple of years because of its strategy of selling off company stores. After that, same-store sales and franchisee revenue will be the main catalysts investors embrace to consider whether or not its dividend is safe and will grow. With the type of agreements in place and the improvement in same-store sales, this shouldn't be a hard case to make.

