5 Reasons To Choose SOPIX For Your Market Short

Many investors are talking about how expensive the overall market is right now. P/E ratios are stretched to high multiples, while the economic cycle is showing signs of being near a top. It's possible that the cycle could continue to expand, but if history is any guide, a recession will come along and topple all the bullish expectations. That's the natural way of the world.

As an investor, I remain bullish on a few companies, but the pickings are getting slim these days. It's harder and harder to find those deep value gems of nearly a decade ago. The high quality names trade at high multiples, with very high expectations. The stocks trading with low multiples tend to have danger lurking beneath the surface.

Here's five reasons why you should consider the ProFunds Short NASDAQ-100 Fund Inv (MUTF:SOPIX) for your market short.

It's a mutual fund. If you are like me, you may be looking to add a mutual fund to your portfolio strategy. For something like this, an ETF would work just fine, but for some reason, some self-directed retirement brokerage options lock you out of using ETFs or stocks. You are stuck with mutual funds and there is a limited selection of short market mutual funds that track against an index. This is one of those few.

This is a No Load mutual fund. That means the shares are sold without a sales commission. When choosing mutual funds, it pays to save on investment fees and loads. This one will save you a great deal of money on transaction costs.

It's not a leveraged ETF. There are a large number of short ETFs out there that utilize 2x or 3x leverage. Over time, this leverage works against your returns and degrades the value of the investment you hold long. So, even if you are correct about the direction of the market, the longer you hold it, the more value decays. This mutual fund doesn't use that type of leverage.

The underlying Nasdaq-100 has a low dividend yield. In times of market stress, investors will pile into dividend-paying stocks to get a sense of safety and wait out the bears. Since the dividend yield on the Nasdaq-100 is lower than other indices such as the Dow, the potential drop in the underlying index could be higher. For comparison, the dividend yield on the PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) is less than 1%, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) yields over 2%. The Powershares QQQ is not an exact inverse match for the POTIX, but it is close.

SOPIX Total Return Price data by YCharts

And finally, the high forward P/E ratio on Nasdaq-100 is a huge concern. The Nasdaq-100 has a forward P/E ratio of 21.09, while other indices range from about 16x to 20x forward earnings.

Taking a position in this short mutual fund should be considered as part of a broader portfolio strategy and utilized with acceptable levels of overall risk. Short positions in equities have a large potential for loss, unlike long positions, which are capped at your initial investment. Do your own due diligence before committing capital.

In periods of market stress, you may see stock valuations fall to 8x or 10x forward earnings. At this level, the market is fairly valued. Timing is always unknown.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOPIX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.