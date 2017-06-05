Dividend Champions From Vanguard

This fund has a yield of 3.08%, which is a great addition with how it has performed.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund is going on my watch list despite having too much Microsoft.

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund, Founder of The Mortgage REIT Forum, with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Wait, wait, wait…

If I was looking for a mutual fund, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund Inv (MUTF:VHDYX) would be going on my watch list. I would love the fund if it were to drop to an attractive price. It's a passively managed fund which seeks to track the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The funds for VHDYX remain fully invested. The expense ratio has been declining to make this an even better mutual fund. Mutual funds are something I've invested in from an employer-sponsored account, such as a 401(k). Mutual funds are often the only choice for investors in this scenario.

Prices so high

Domestic equity indexes are currently very expensive.

This doesn't mean that analysis on funds should take a break. While valuations are high, it's a great time to identify which mutual funds investors would like to purchase when prices begin to fall.

This chart is from the Vanguard website:

The P/E ratio is currently too high for me to feel comfortable making an investment in this fund. That isn't a knock on the fund specifically; it is an issue with the extremely high valuation of the domestic equity market. There is virtually no way to establish a highly diversified fund without paying extremely high ratios in this market. Consequently, my employer-sponsored accounts are primarily investing in medium-duration Treasuries.

Expenses

As of 2/23/2017, the expense ratio is at .15%. Like many of the Vanguard funds, there has been a decrease in expenses over the last couple of years. For mutual funds, this is a very reasonable expense ratio.

Yield

With a dividend yield of 3.08%, VHDYX is looking really good. The fund is highly correlated to the S&P 500, and I see it as a much better investment with the materially higher yield. This isn't a time I would invest in an equity fund, but the higher yield helps during a market downturn. I find dividend champions tend to decline less in value when the economy takes a nosedive.

Holdings

Here's a chart of the top 30 holdings in the company:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield MSFT MICROSOFT CORP 5.51% 2.23% XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP 3.62% 3.78% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 3.62% 2.65% JPM JPMORGAN CHASE 3.35% 2.34% WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 2.88% 2.90% GE GENERAL ELECTRIC 2.72% 3.50% T AT&T INC 2.60% 5.14% PG PROCTER & GAMBLE 2.39% 3.16% PFE PFIZER, INC. 2.19% 3.98% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 2.14% 4.13% VZ VERIZON COMMUNIC 1.99% 5.10% KO COCA-COLA CO./THE 1.90% 3.26% PM PHILIP MORRIS, INC. 1.84% 3.47% MRK MERCK & CO. 1.84% 2.90% CSCO CISCO SYSTEMS 1.83% 3.68% INTC INTEL CORP. 1.82% 3.01% PEP PEPSICO INC. 1.73% 2.73% IBM IBM 1.64% 3.93% MO ALTRIA GROUP, INC. 1.51% 3.28% AMGN AMGEN INC. 1.30% 2.97% MMM 3M CO. 1.24% 2.34% MCD MCDONALD'S CORP 1.24% 2.51% WMT WAL-MART STORES 1.23% 2.61% ABBV ABBVIE, INC. 1.14% 3.88% BA BOEING CO./THE 1.10% 3.04% BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQB 0.99% 2.89% GILD GILEAD SCIENCES 0.96% 3.22% LLY ELI LILLY & CO. 0.86% 2.66% TXN TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 0.85% 2.47% LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 0.84% 2.57%

Holdings analysis

This fund has a great mix of different sectors across not only the top holdings but also the entire portfolio. This is important for investors who are seeking a strong diversification in their portfolio. This could be a great option for a portfolio that is in need of companies with higher yields.

Johnson & Johnson has a habit of selling products customers want to buy. It just so happens this is a successful strategy. JNJ also trades just over a P/E ratio of 20, which is a lot more reasonable than MSFT.

There are a lot of consumer staples in VHDYX and Procter & Gamble is one with a higher yield. I'm a fan of costumer staples in almost any market. They've been historically great in a downmarket. While they don't do as well during a bull market, I'm more concerned with protecting my money than I am in capturing every possible inch of gains as the market runs higher.

I've never been much of a bull when it comes to the telecommunications sector. I've been worried that Verizon and AT&T could take a market share hit to competitors like T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). T-Mobile has some great ideas which could lead into taking more market share. However, it could also merge with Sprint (NYSE:S) which would lead to the market having three major players. If that were to happen, it would be great for the companies, but the lack of competition would be a big loss for consumers.

Oh yeah, and Microsoft

The first holding is Microsoft, which is a tendency in many of the ETFs I've been looking through. I don't like seeing such a massive allocation to Microsoft. If the P/E ratio were to drop below 30, then I would become moderately less bearish. If it were down around 20, I would only be moderately concerned.

I think MSFT is moving in the wrong direction, making a mediocre product (Windows 10) and forcing advertisement onto retail customers. It's had products I liked in the past. I will continue to use an older version of Windows until Microsoft gives me a good reason to change. So far, I'm just not impressed.

Sector Allocation

The allocation strategy works great for producing high dividends, which is a little ironic given that the allocations to utilities are so low. This is another chart from Vanguard:

The basic sector structure is pretty good. I'd prefer a slightly more defensive allocation strategy, but for investors that enjoy analyzing the defensive companies, this can be a great fund to use as one of the core holdings for the portfolio. The only major caution is that the P/E ratios are absurdly high across the economy despite some fairly significant macroeconomic headwinds. For instance, we are seeing the yield curve flattening out and now materially below 100 basis points. The Federal Reserve continues to pontificate about raising rates, but if it really gets that process going to the tune of three hikes per year, it could invert the yield curve. In that scenario, we might see the kind of prices that make me feel much more optimistic.

Conclusion

VHDYX is a great fund for accounts that are required to invest in mutual funds. Unfortunately, my employer-sponsored accounts that are restricted to mutual funds do not have VHDYX as an option. This is a fund I would be putting on my watch list if it were available for my accounts. It has a high correlation to the S&P 500, but it has a more defense structure. The higher yield and the allocation to consumer staples should be a great defense against any serious market drawdown.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B, CMO-E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.