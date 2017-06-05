Can You Identify Risk In BDCs? The American Capital Senior Floating Example

What are the pros and cons of taking a chance on this 8.96% yielding BDC? Is it for you?

The purpose of this series on Business Development Companies, or BDCs, is to help you avoid the dividend declining companies, while capturing some much-needed income. The intro article in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs." This article is on American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF). This BDC sells at a 78 bps lower than average yield. ACSF has 2017 dividend coverage based on projected NII or Net Investment Income. ACSF predominantly owns Senior Float Rate loans - the safest BDC asset class. Is the lower yield correctly correlated to lower risks? Should the Price/NAV ratio being lower than sector average indicate some hidden danger? I will take you through the last several earnings releases, show the 23-point red flag checklist of assessing the quality of ACSF's income, show the relative valuations for the sector, and present my assessment of American Capital Senior Floating.

Before I show the Q1-17 numbers, I want to show the analyst projections.

Earnings Estimate from Yahoo Finance from before the Q1-17 earnings release:

Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year (2017) Next Year (2018) No. of Analysts 1 1 1 1 Avg. Estimate 0.29 0.30 1.15 1.17 Low Estimate 0.29 0.30 1.15 1.17 High Estimate 0.29 0.30 1.15 1.17 Year Ago EPS 0.29 0.30 n/a 1.15

Revenue Estimate Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year (2017) Next Year (2018) No. of Analysts 1 1 1 N/A Avg. Estimate 4.5M 4.6M 18.6M N/A Low Estimate 4.5M 4.6M 18.6M N/A High Estimate 4.5M 4.6M 18.6M N/A Year Ago Sales 4.34M 4.27M N/A 18.6M

ACSF is only followed by one analyst. That should tell you it is an "off the radar" stock. There is potential for finding value in that attribute. On the other hand, it is my perception that most investors choosing stocks via borrowed opinions. Put a different way, they have to be told what stocks to buy. There are not enough cheerleaders with megaphones yelling "buy this one" if it reports good news. And once it is purchased, you also lack warnings when it is time to sell. I arrive at my own assessments. But even investors like me would like to have a decent number of confirming opinions.

My spreadsheets on the current and historical metrics:

Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Realized and Unrealized Gain -0.301 4.871 7.241 7.300 0.180 -16.793 -10.542 - 0.150 0.424 -4.493 -2.647 -0.078 Real + Unreal Gains/share -0.0301 0.4871 0.7241 0.7300 0.0180 -1.6793 -1.0542 -0.0150 0.0424 -0.4493 -0.2647 -0.0078

In 5 out of the last 12 quarters, ACSF has had gains. That is not a good record. With a NAV that started around $15, having two of those historical quarters containing over $1/share declines in gains should strongly alert you to excessive volatility. ACSF has not been a Sleep Well At Night (or SWAN) stock. At the same time, "senior floating rate loans" strongly tend to be the SWAN asset class. What is going on?

TII by line Q1-2017 Q4-2016 Q3-2016 Q2-16 Q1-2016 Q4-2015 Q3-2015 Q2-2015 Q1-2015 Q4-2014 Q3-2014 Q2-2014 Q1-2014 First lien floating rate loans 2.323 2.222 2.239 2.370 2.429 2.401 2.432 2.673 2.514 2.433 2.264 Second lien floating rate loans .356 .401 .449 .505 .570 .606 .600 .605 .672 .674 .438 CLO equity 1.835 1.567 1.910 1.649 1.657 1.761 1.988 1.873 1.709 1.554 1.368 1.483 1.095 Total investment income 4.612 4.364 4.589 4.272 4.345 4,636 4,987 4,880 4,741 4,832 4,554 4,590 3,797

Here is the answer to why NAV has been dissipating. ACSF received (1835/4612) 40% of its income from "CLO equity" in Q1-17. CLO equity is the bottom tranche of the CLO that gets all the leftover dollars once the less risky and lower yielding tranches have been paid their income.

Amer_Capital_Senior Q1-2017 Q4-2016 Q3-2016 Q2-2016 Q1-2016 Q4-2015 Q3-2015 Q2-2015 Q1-2015 Q4-2014 Q3-2014 Q2-2014 Q1-2014 Total investment income 4.612 4.364 4.589 4.272 4.345 4.636 4.987 4.880 4.741 4.832 4.554 4.590 3.797 Net investment income 3.053 2.875 3.108 2.968 2.878 3.066 3.344 3.219 3.060 3.112 2.893 2.957 1.927 Investments @ fair value 0.247 0.245 0.231 0.227 0.216 0.229 0.257 0.272 0.273 0.282 0.295 0.286 0.280 Wt Av Share Count 10.000 10.000 10.000 10.000 10.000 10.000 10.000 10.000 10.000 10.000 10.000 10.000 10.000 TII/share $0.4612 $0.4364 $0.4589 $0.4272 $0.4345 $0.4636 $0.4987 $0.4880 $0.4741 $0.4832 $0.4554 $0.4590 $0.3797 NII/share $0.3053 $0.2875 $0.3108 $0.2968 $0.2878 $0.3066 $0.3344 $0.3219 $0.3060 $0.3112 $0.2893 $0.2957 $0.1927 NAV/share $13.66 $13.68 $13.20 $12.45 $11.72 $11.79 $13.53 $14.54 $14.51 $14.42 $14.85 $15.12 $15.11 1st & 2nd Lien Wt Av Yield 5.40% 5.43% 5.41% 5.35% 5.42% 5.97% 5.90% 5.87% 5.93% CLO Wt Av Yield 11.87% 14.14% 11.90% 14.11% 11.99% 10.00% 13.00% 14.70% 14.00% Total Wt Av Yield 6.71% 7.20% 6.26% 6.59% 6.40% 6.37% 6.81% 7.19% 7.06% 6.92% 6.53% 6.33% 6.44% TII/Portfolio Ratio 7.47% 7.12% 7.95% 7.53% 8.04% 8.10% 7.76% 7.18% 6.94% 6.85% 6.17% 6.42% 5.42% NII/TII 69.2% 65.9% 67.7% 69.5% 66.2% 66.1% 67.1% 66.0% 64.5% 64.4% 63.5% 64.4% 50.8%

ACSF priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock at $15.00 per share on January 15 of 2014. The spreadsheets I show contains the full history of ACSF.

The ACSF portfolio of loans has covered the dividend in all but three quarters since Q2-14. It is my observation that a portfolio (combined with a payout ratio) that supports a "safe and potentially growing" dividend would have covered the dividend in all quarters. A portfolio or payout ratio that is "relatively safe, but without growth" would have the coverage record like that of ACSF.

The problem that ACSF has experienced is one of portfolio valuation. The value of what it owns has declined or oscillated with a declining trend followed recently by a small upward trend. That is a byproduct of the recipe or asset mix. This kind of record should be ongoing or repeating due to that mix.

Before we move to the liability side of the balance sheet, I want to show one more spreadsheet on valuations that ACSF, in an act of superior transparency, allows me to perform with its data:

Portfolio_Dollars_by_Asset_Type Q1-2014 Q2-2014 Q3-2014 Q4-2014 Q1-2015 Q2-2015 Q3-2015 Q4-2015 Q1-2016 Q2-2016 Q3-2016 Q4-2016 Q1-2017 First lien floating rate loans 211,284 204,396 211,526 194,952 192,728 190,427 186,950 169,580 164,186 173,898 175,744 188,098 192,411 First lien floating rate cost 210,294 203,526 212,369 198,028 194,099 192,480 191,863 181,367 172,965 180,259 178,510 189,099 190,897 First lien value/cost ratio 100.47% 100.42% 99.60% 98.45% 99.29% 98.93% 97.44% 93.50% 94.92% 96.47% 98.45% 99.47% 99.21% Second lien floating rate loans 30,351 35,404 31,977 29,841 29,079 27,914 25,510 22,575 17,868 16,463 16,399 15,429 15,683 Second lien floating rate cost 29,856 35,951 32,208 30,842 30,089 28,681 26,821 24,909 20,543 18,375 17,773 16,626 14,399 Second lien value/cost ratio 101.66% 98.48% 99.28% 96.75% 96.64% 97.32% 95.11% 90.63% 86.98% 89.59% 92.27% 92.80% 91.81% CLO equity fair value 37,913 47,733 50,385 51,577 50,753 53,850 45,272 36,854 33,817 37,021 38,856 41,329 42,031 CLO equity cost 37,857 47,708 50,581 53,263 53,711 56,519 55,074 55,599 55,149 53,713 52,258 52,330 53,059 CLO equity value/cost ratio 100.15% 100.05% 99.61% 95.29% 94.49% 95.28% 82.20% 66.28% 61.32% 68.92% 74.35% 78.98% 79.21%

This is one spreadsheet where the most recent data is on the right hand size of the display. All three asset types began 2014 at close to 100% ratio of fair value to cost. The first lien loans had a fair value that declined to 93.50% of fair value in Q4-15. The value and since bounced back. The level of volatility is low. The second lien loans had a fair value that declined to 86.98% of cost. That ratio has bounced back to 91.81%. That level of valuation volatility is moderate. The CLO portfolio had a fair value that declined to 61.32% of cost. That ratio had bounced back to 79.21%. That level of valuation volatility is very high.

This data provides the answer to the question "Why does ACSF have higher NAV volatility and an inferior record on 'portfolio gains' compared to other low PWAY BDCs?"

To some degree, the success or failure of nearly all investments can be a matter of timing. Not all investments are on a steep staircase to the stars. I would like to have a few decades worth of data before I started using timing as a key factor in my investment decisions. I predominantly want to focus on finding staircase stocks - but that is done in other "dividend growth" sectors.

Using the CLO fair value/cost ratio - I would like to track a "buy under 70% and sell over 85%" strategy over several time periods. I suspect that "a timing strategy" is needed if you are going to sporadically invest in ACSF.

And now the liability spreadsheet:

Amer_Capital_Senior Q1-2017 Q4-2016 Q3-2016 Q2-2016 Q1-2016 Q4-2015 Q3-2015 Q2-2015 Q1-2015 Q4-2014 Q3-2014 Q2-2014 Q1-2014 Debt 103,400 104,900 100,000 97,100 98,800 110,200 124,800 123,800 127,800 130,000 135,000 128,000 128,900 Debt/share 10.34 10.49 10.00 9.71 9.88 11.02 12.48 12.38 12.78 13.00 13.50 12.80 12.89 Debt/share to NAV 75.69% 76.68% 75.76% 77.99% 84.30% 93.47% 92.24% 85.14% 88.08% 90.15% 90.91% 84.66% 85.31% Interest expense 733 683 665 640 664 690 766 758 755 790 789 781 1088 Interest expense/share 0.0733 0.0683 0.0665 0.0640 0.0664 0.0690 0.0766 0.0758 0.0755 0.0790 0.0789 0.0781 0.1088 Interest expense/TII 15.89% 15.65% 14.49% 14.98% 15.28% 14.88% 15.36% 15.53% 15.92% 16.35% 17.33% 17.01% 28.65% Annualized Int exp/Debt 2.83% 2.60% 2.66% 2.64% 2.69% 2.50% 2.46% 2.45% 2.36% 2.43% 2.34% 2.44% 3.38% PWAY - Int exp/Debt 388 bps 390 bps 360 bps 395 bps 371 bps 387 bps 435 bps 474 bps 470 bps 449 bps 419 bps 389 bps 306 bps

For the last four quarters, ACSF has had lower than sector average leverage. The interest expense to TII ratio is relatively low. The annualized interest expense to debt ratio is very, very low. That last metric is an indicator that the debt market believes the assets that ACSF owns is low risk.

One more thing before the checklist. Valuations like yield and Price/NAV ratios are context sensitive. I want you to see the three sets of data parsing where I get those context sensitivities. This data shows the correlation between (1) NAV trends and valuation; (2) PWAYs and valuations; and (3) dividend coverage and valuation. The names of stocks that correspond to the tickers will be displayed when I show the year-to-date price performance and valuation spreadsheet.

The Influence of LTM NAV Trends on Valuations: NAV trends influence Price/NAV ratios and Price/NII ratios. There is often a correlation to YTD price changes as well.

The following BDCs had LTM Positive NAV change over 1%: ACSF, CMFN, FDUS, FSIC, GAIN, GLAD, MAIN, NMFC, OFS, PFLT, PNNT, SCM, SLRC, TCAP, TCPC, TICC, TSLX and WHF. Their YTD mean price change = 5.81% and 13 of the 18 beat the sector mean yearly price change of 1.79%. Their mean yield = 8.89% compared to a PWAY of 10.89% - they sold at an average Price/Book ratio = 1.07 and an average Price/NII ratio = 11.35. They had an average analyst rating of = 2.5 and had LTM NAV growth of 6.49%.

The following BDCs had Q1-17 LTM NAV change less than 1% but more than a 2% loss: ARCC, GBDC, HCAP, HTGC, MRCC, PSEC, SAR, SUNS and TPVG. Their YTD mean price change = 2.27% and 6 of the 9 beat the sector mean yearly price change. Their mean yield = 9.34% compared to a PWAY of 10.66% - they sold at an average Price/Book ratio = 1.06 and an average Price/NII ratio = 11.20. They had an average analyst rating of = 2.3 and had LTM NAV growth of -0.20%.

The following BDCs had Q1-17 LTM NAV change of between a 2% loss and a 6% loss: CPTA, FSFR, GSBD and TCRD. Their YTD mean price change = -2.36% and 1 of the 4 beat the sector mean yearly price change. Their mean yield = 9.99% compared to a PWAY of 11.12% - they sold at an average Price/Book ratio = 0.92 and an average Price/NII ratio = 9.91. They had an average analyst rating of = 2.7 and had LTM NAV growth of -3.30%.

The following companies had more than a 6% loss on LTM NAV change ABDC, AINV, BKCC, FSC, GARS, HRZN, KCAP, MCC and OHAI. Their YTD mean price change = -4.88% and 4 of the 9 beat the sector mean yearly price change. Their mean yield = 10.54% compared to a PWAY of 11.31% - they sold at an average Price/Book ratio of 0.77 and an average Price/NII ratio of 8.30. They had an average analyst rating of = 2.9 and had LTM NAV growth of -13.13%.

The Influence of the Dividend/EPS Ratios on Valuations: The Dividend to EPS ratio - during almost all time periods - helps explain the variety of yields, price to book ratios, and price to NII ratios. There is often a correlation to YTD price changes. This first test is done for BDCs with weighted average portfolio yields of more than 10% in Q2-17. The dividend stats are from Q2-17 and the current EPS projections are for 2017 and 2018. Dividend cutting BDCs are not included in this data. Lower risk BDCs have their metrics shown separately.

The following dividend paying BDCs had Q2-17 Dividend/EPS ratios of less than 93%: GSBD and TSLX. Their YTD mean price change is 3.40% and 1 of the 2 beat the sector mean yearly price change of 1.79%. Their mean yield is 7.76% compared to a PWAY of 11.15%. They sold at an average Price/Book ratio of 1.26x and an average Price/NII ratio of 11.50. They had an average analyst rating of 2.5 and had LTM NAV growth of 1.98%.

The following BDCs had Q2-17 Dividend/EPS ratios of more than 93% - but less than or equal to 100%: ABDC, HCAP, HTGC, MAIN, MRCC, NMFC, OFS, SLRC, TCPC, TPVG and WHF. Their YTD mean price change is 4.29% and 8 of the 11 beat the sector mean yearly price change. Their mean yield is 9.12% compared to a PWAY of 11.40%. They sold at an average Price/Book ratio of 1.12x and an average Price/NII ratio of 10.98. They had an average analyst rating of 2.1 and had LTM NAV growth of 1.29%.

The following companies had Q2-17 Dividend/EPS ratios of more than 100% but had 2018 Dividend/EPS ratios under 100%: ARCC, FDUS, GLAD, SCM and TCAP. Their YTD mean price change is 6.28% and 4 of the 5 beat the sector mean yearly price change. Their mean yield is 9.25% compared to a PWAY of 11.28%. They sold at an average Price/Book ratio of 1.09x and an average Price/NII ratio of 11.08. They had an average analyst rating of 2.4 and had LTM NAV growth of 3.82%.

The following companies had Q2-17 Dividend/EPS ratios of more than 100% and 2018 Dividend/EPS ratios of more than 100%: FSIC, GAIN, GARS, HRZN, PSEC, SAR and TICC. Their YTD mean price change is 1.81% and 4 of the 7 beat the sector mean yearly price change. Their mean yield is 10.43% compared to a PWAY of 12.24%. They sold at an average Price/Book ratio of 0.91x and an average Price/NII ratio of 10.61. They had an average analyst rating of 3.1 and had LTM NAV growth of 2.68%.

The BDCs that had weighted average portfolio yields of less than 9% and dividend coverage (the lower risk group): ACSF and SUNS. Their YTD mean price change = 5.78% and 2 of the 2 beat the sector mean yearly price change of 1.79% Their mean yield = 8.65% compared to a PWAY of 7.36% - they sold at an average Price/Book ratio = 0.98 and an average Price/NII ratio = 11.52. They had an average analyst rating of = 2.5 and had LTM NAV growth of 8.61%.

The BDCs that had weighted average portfolio yields of less than 9% but lacked dividend coverage : FSFR, GBDC, KCAP and PFLT. Their YTD mean price change is -4.18% and 1 of the 4 beat the sector mean yearly price change. Their mean yield is 9.61% compared to a PWAY of 7.68%. They sold at an average Price/Book ratio of 0.91x and an average Price/NII ratio of 12.01. They had an average analyst rating of 2.6 and had LTM NAV growth of -1.43%.

The Correlation of Weighted Average portfolio yield to BDC yield and weeding out ACSF, FULL, KCAP, OHAI, SAR, MFIN and TICC

The following companies had weighted average yields at or under 9% - weeding out FSFR: GBDC, PFLT and SUNS. Their average yield is 7.60%.

The following companies had weighted average yields between 9% and 10%: ARCC, CMFN, MAIN and MRCC. Their average yield is 8.32%.

The following companies had weighted average yields between 10% and 11%: AINV, FSC, FSIC, GARS, SAR, SLRC, TPVG and TSLX. Their average yield is 9.72%.

The following companies had weighted average yields between 11% and 12%: ABDC, BKCC, GLAD, GSBD, MCC, NMFC, PNNT, TCAP, TCRD and WHF. Their average yield is 9.58%.

The following companies had weighted average yields over 12%: CPTA, FDUS, GAIN, HCAP, HRZN, HTGC, OFS, PSEC and TICC. Their average yield is 10.27%.

The Red Flag Checklist For ACSF - where a fail is worse than average; a double fail is close to the bottom of the sector; a pass is better than sector average; and a superior is at or close to the best in the sector.

The needed quality attributes for at least the majority of your BDC holdings:

(1) Has a well covered dividend. ACSF has a dividend of (12 times 0.097) $1.164 and a 2017 NII projection of $1.17. Grade = Pass.

(2) Has a rising LTM NAV. ACSF is a Pass with a 16.55% LTM NAV change. Grade = Superior.

(3) Has a lower than sector average PWAY or Portfolio (Company) Weighted Average Yield. ACSF is a Pass with a 6.71% PWAY.

(4) Has higher than average income projection accuracy for their annual NII numbers. ACSF is a Pass with 2 upgrades and no downgrades in the last 3 years.

(5) Has lower revenue volatility for their quarterly TII numbers. Any volatility comes from surprises - not disappointments. ACSF is a Pass with no TII falls over 5% in the last 4 quarters.

(6) Has an average cost of debt that is below 5%. ACSF is a Pass with a Q1-17 annualized interest expense to debt ratio of 2.83%.

(7) Has a run rate NII based on "Portfolio times PWAY + Average Fee Income" that supports the NII projection. The projections are good using the TII/Portfolio ratio. Grade = Pass.

(8) Has a dividend/NAV ratio that is 200 bps lower than the PWAY for BDCs with PWAYs over 10. ACSF is a low PWAY and low expense BDC where this threshold is not needed. But the Dividend/NAV ratio is 8.5% compared to a TII/portfolio ratio of 7.5%. Grade = Fail.

(9) Has more than 50 portfolio company investments. ACSF = 147. Grade = Pass.

(10) Has a debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. ACSF = 75.69% in Q1-17. ACSF was consistently above 80% before Q1-16. Grade = Pass at this point in time.

(11) Has a NII/TII ratio over 50%. ACSF = 69.2%. Grade = Superior.

(12) Has a better than sector average trend in "portfolio gains". In 5 out of the last 12 quarters, ACSF has had gains. Grade = Fail.

(13) Has less than 5% in structured products (a.k.a. CLOs). ACSF has 17% of it portfolio in "equity in CLOs" and derives close to 33% of its income from them. Grade = Double Fail.

(14) Has less than 5% in income that comes from PIK ("payment in kind") income. ACSF does not report any PIK income. Grade = Pass.

(15) Has less than 5% of the portfolio in energy loans. ACSF has energy loans to Jonah (481 + 475); Peabody (755) and Murray (972). The percentage of energy loans is (2.683/247.000) 1.086%. Grade = Pass.

(16) Has an acceptable market cap (or liquidity) that results in a "beta" under 1.0. ACSF has a beta of 1.33 and a very small market cap of $129.5 million. Grade = Fail.

Valuation Comparisons to BDCs with similar attributes:

(17) Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same PWAY. ACSF has a yield of 8.96% compared to 7.6% yield for BDCs with PWAYs under 9%. Grade = Pass.

(18) Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same dividend coverage. SUNS is the only other low PWAY with coverage and the SUNS yield is 8.35%. Grade = Pass.

(19) Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same NAV trend. BDCs with LTM Positive NAV change over 1% have an average yield of 8.89%. Grade = Pass.

Transparency - the wanted quality of the earnings release or supplemental reports:

(20) Reports weighted average Debt/EBITDA and weighted average interest coverage ratio numbers for its portfolio companies. Grade = Fail.

(21) Has transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayments - so TII jumps or declines are explained. Grade = Fail.

(22) Has never had a secondary offering below NAV and will not in the future. Grade = Pass.

(23) Reports Q4 numbers. Grade = Pass.

ACSF fails on (8, 12, 13, 13, 16, 21, 23) 7 of the 23 points. Bad BDCs have fails or red flags in the mid teens. Good BDCs in the low single digits. ACSF is better than average and it is priced that way.

The purchase decision on ACSF is going to depend on valuations. It has obvious faults. I will required a higher yield from ACSF compared to lower PWAY BDCs. Here is that data:

BDCs 06-02-17

Yield in the spreadsheet below is based on the Q2-17 'regular' dividend. Spreadsheet header abbreviations: Div = dividend; EPS = earnings per share; LTM = last twelve months; YTD = year to date. The last four columns measure the percentage change in the 2017 EPS projection; the change in the price target since the beginning of the year; the change in the Q2-17 dividend from the Q2-16 dividend; and the change in NAV between Q1-17 and Q1-16. Special dividends are not included in this data. ARCC, CPTA, FDUS, FSIC, MAIN and TCPC have paid special dividends on a near regular schedule. On 2-10 FSC and FSFR reduced their forward dividends.

Share Price Q1-17 Price YTD Percent Change LTM LTM ------- The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker ------- 1-01 06-02 Yield PWAY NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target Div NAV Alcentra_Capital_Corporation_____ (NASDAQ:ABDC) 11.97 13.20 10.30 11.70 13.43 0.98 10.28 15.96 -4.70 1.79 0.00 -6.80 American Capital Senior Floating 11.90 12.95 8.96 6.71 13.66 0.95 8.82 11.26 0.00 7.17 0.00 16.55 Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) 5.86 6.41 9.36 10.30 6.74 0.95 9.39 14.51 -4.55 0.16 -25.00 -7.42 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) 16.49 16.83 9.03 9.30 16.50 1.02 2.06 4.37 -8.07 9.53 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) 6.96 7.81 9.22 11.70 8.22 0.95 12.21 17.39 -3.49 1.79 -14.29 -14.73 CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) 9.30 10.45 9.57 9.72 12.32 0.85 12.37 17.74 -2.56 0.00 -27.95 3.01 Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) 12.93 13.61 11.46 13.20 15.71 0.87 5.26 8.28 -2.48 0.92 -17.02 -3.56 Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) 15.73 17.17 9.09 12.90 15.80 1.09 9.15 11.63 -4.94 3.80 0.00 3.61 Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NYSE:FSC) 5.37 4.12 12.14 10.40 7.23 0.57 -23.28 -20.95 -24.00 -23.73 -30.56 -13.21 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate (NASDAQ:FSFR) 8.71 7.80 9.74 8.10 10.83 0.72 -10.45 -8.27 -18.68 -10.53 -15.56 -3.13 Franklin Square Investment Corp (NYSE:FSIC) 10.30 9.20 9.70 10.20 9.45 0.97 -10.68 -6.35 -1.15 3.02 0.00 7.14 Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) 8.46 9.28 8.08 12.80 9.95 0.93 9.69 11.91 0.00 8.57 0.00 7.92 Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) 9.35 8.88 12.61 10.80 11.90 0.75 -5.03 -2.03 -9.02 -9.42 -20.00 -11.85 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) 18.39 20.04 6.39 7.70 15.88 1.26 8.97 10.71 -4.58 5.43 0.00 0.19 Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) 9.39 9.84 8.54 11.40 8.53 1.15 4.79 8.52 -2.33 15.35 0.00 7.70 Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) 23.52 22.40 8.04 11.80 18.26 1.23 -4.76 -0.94 -3.92 9.67 0.00 -2.20 Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) 13.75 13.06 10.34 14.80 13.89 0.94 -5.02 -0.85 -4.90 1.75 0.00 -0.07 Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:HRZN) 10.53 11.13 10.78 15.50 12.11 0.92 5.70 10.54 -4.17 -3.49 -13.04 -11.09 Share Price Q4-16 Price YTD Percent Change LTM LTM ----The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker---- 1-01 06-02 Yield PWAY NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target Div NAV Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) 14.11 13.09 9.47 13.40 9.76 1.34 -7.23 -2.83 -5.30 2.22 0.00 -0.51 KCAP Financial,Inc. (NASDAQ:KCAP) 3.98 3.37 14.24 7.00 5.14 0.66 -15.33 -9.30 -20.41 -10.53 -20.00 -6.55 Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) 36.77 38.52 5.76 9.68 22.44 1.72 4.76 7.27 -2.61 10.19 2.78 5.95 Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) 7.51 6.10 10.49 11.60 8.94 0.68 -18.77 -16.64 -12.20 -8.32 -46.67 -8.78 Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) 15.38 15.68 8.93 9.50 14.34 1.09 1.95 4.23 -8.18 2.94 0.00 -0.76 New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) 14.10 14.80 9.19 11.10 13.56 1.09 4.96 7.38 -1.45 5.61 0.00 5.36 OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) 13.76 14.18 9.59 12.03 14.98 0.95 3.05 5.52 -6.04 10.43 0.00 2.25 Oak Hill Advisors (NASDAQ:OHAI) 1.73 1.40 5.71 12.80 3.02 0.46 -19.08 -17.92 -13.95 0.00 -66.67 -37.73 Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) 8.35 8.04 12.44 12.30 9.43 0.85 -3.71 1.38 -5.38 -3.81 0.00 -1.87 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) 14.11 14.12 8.07 7.90 14.05 1.00 0.07 3.50 -4.35 2.00 0.00 3.77 PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) 7.66 7.67 9.39 11.90 9.09 0.84 0.13 2.48 -1.16 7.82 -35.71 2.94 Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) 20.61 22.40 8.21 10.80 22.21 1.01 8.69 13.15 -18.31 9.48 12.20 0.68 Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) 12.06 14.06 9.67 11.30 13.84 1.02 16.58 19.40 -4.41 11.96 0.00 5.97 Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) 20.82 21.73 7.36 10.20 21.75 1.00 4.37 8.21 -7.73 4.61 0.00 3.18 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) 16.44 16.89 8.35 8.00 16.81 1.00 2.74 4.88 -0.70 7.52 0.00 0.66 Triangle Capital Corp (NYSE:TCAP) 18.34 18.12 9.93 11.50 15.29 1.19 -1.20 1.25 -7.41 1.72 0.00 1.80 TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) 16.90 17.07 8.44 11.10 14.92 1.14 1.01 3.14 -2.55 3.53 0.00 1.77 THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) 10.01 10.06 10.74 11.40 11.71 0.86 0.50 3.20 -6.67 -2.76 -20.59 -4.33 TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) 6.61 7.14 11.20 13.25 7.53 0.95 8.02 11.04 -3.08 1.45 -31.03 27.84 TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) 11.78 13.19 10.92 10.10 13.38 0.99 11.97 18.08 1.32 7.84 0.00 -0.15 TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) 18.68 20.84 7.49 10.50 16.04 1.30 11.56 15.74 2.27 10.72 0.00 6.15 WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) 12.17 14.25 9.96 11.80 13.80 1.03 17.09 22.93 1.38 18.85 0.00 3.92 Sector Average 9.74 10.95 0.98 1.79 5.24 -5.76 2.88 -0.41 With the 10 Treasury at 2.16% and sector average yield on Q2 dividends at 9.74% - the spread is 759 bps. The cap weighted ETN BDCS has a price change of -0.75% year to date - with dividends its total return is 3.16%. The SPY or S&P 500 EFT is 9.23% year to date. - and with unreinvested dividends is 9.70% year to date.

The current yield on the BDC Exchange Traded Note (NYSEARCA:BDCS) is (four times 0.422 divided by $22.52) 7.49% based on the Q2-17 dividend. The one-year fall in the BDCS dividend is (1 minus .422 / .453) 6.84% in a LTM period with several dividend cuts. The three-year fall in the BDCS dividend is (1 minus .422 / .464) is 9.05% - or an average of 3% in dividend cuts per year. Compared to the index fund, I am buying ACSF all day long. The numbers indicate the ACSF dividend is relatively safe. Add to that, at this point in time ACSF has a much superior yield. And this comparison highlights the problem with doing a good assessment of ACSF.

The issue is the "what" in the "compared to what" decision. Compared to PFLT and SUNS (the two low PWAY stocks with a yield close to their PWAYs), I would prefer the added safety of those two compared to ACSF at a higher yield. But compared to the average stock with a 9% yield? That grouping would include some BDCs with 11% PWAYs. In that case, you should be buying ACSF. You may be asking "Why the stress on PWAY?". Here is why:

The Correlation of Weighted Average yield to changes in NAV and weeding out ACSF, FSFR, KCAP, OHAI, SAR and TICC

The following companies had weighted average yields at or under 9%: GBDC, PFLT and SUNS. Their mean LTM NAV change is 1.54% and three-year NAV change is -2.20%.

The following companies had weighted average yields between 9% and 10%: ARCC, CMFN, MAIN and MRCC. Their mean LTM NAV change is 2.05% and three-year NAV change is -0.37% (an average skewed positive by containing MAIN which grows NAV via secondary offerings).

The following companies had weighted average yields between 10% and 11%: AINV, FSC, FSIC, GARS, SAR, SLRC, TPVG and TSLX. Their mean LTM NAV change is -1.93% and three-year NAV change is -10.43% (an average that is negatively skewed by containing FSC).

The following companies had weighted average yields between 11% and 12%: ABDC, BKCC, GLAD, GSBD, MCC, NMFC, PNNT, SCM, TCAP, TCPC, TCRD and WHF. Their mean LTM NAV change is -0.61% and three-year NAV change is -10.90% (an average that is negatively skewed by containing MCC).

The following companies had weighted average yields over 12%: CPTA, FDUS, HCAP, HRZN, HTGC, OFS and PSEC. Their mean LTM NAV change is -1.61% and three-year NAV change is -7.74%.

The higher the PWAY, the higher the fall in NAV. And... the greater the fall in the NAV, the greater the risk in the dividend being cut. You get what you pay for. If you want a lower risk of dividend cuts, then own BDCs with lower PWAYs. And that results in owning BDCs with lower yields.

Bottom line - ACSF is fairly valued. If you can reach your income objective by purchasing ACSF as compared to a higher PWAY BDC, then purchase ACSF. If you can reach your income objective by purchasing MAIN, PFLT or SUNS, then purchase one of those. Both low PWAY and strong dividend coverage result in added dividend safety. GSBD and TSLX score very well on the coverage attribute. Both are lower yielding than ACSF are represent more attractive options than ACSF due to the lack of CLO ownership.

